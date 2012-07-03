FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Market News
July 3, 2012 / 6:21 PM / in 5 years

TEXT-S&P revises TPF Generation Holdings LLC outlook

Reuters Staff

9 Min Read

Overview
     -- U.S. power generator TPF Generation Holdings LLC has sold its Rio 
Nogales plant and repaid the entirety of the first-lien term loan and a 
portion of the second-lien term loan. 
     -- In addition, there is the possibility of a covenant trip in 2013 under 
our base case assumptions.
     -- We are revising the outlook to developing from negative and affirming 
our 'B' rating on the second-lien term loan due 2014. We are revising our 
recovery score to '1' from '3' on the second-lien term loan. 

Rating Action
On July 3, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services revised its outlook on TPF 
Generation Holdings LLC's $495 million second-lien term loan due 2014 to 
developing from negative and affirmed the 'B' rating on the loan. We also 
revised our recovery rating to '1' from '3'. In addition, we withdrew the 'BB' 
rating on TPF's first-lien $850 million senior secured term loan subsequent to 
its repayment. There remains a synthetic first-lien letter of credit with $50 
million in outstanding commitments, and we affirmed the 'BB' rating and 
negative outlook on that debt.

Rationale
The outlook revision reflects the potential for a leverage covenant trip in 
2013. TPF Generation sold its Rio Nogales power plant in April 2012 and used 
proceeds to repay about $255 million of the first-lien term loan and about $84 
million of the second-lien term loan apart from cash collateralizations for 
the first-lien letter of credit and other costs. With this the project has now 
fully repaid the first-lien term loan, and the outstanding amount under the 
second-lien loan is about $411 million (about $298/kW) as of April 2012.

Two items that affect the project's credit profile are refinance risk and the 
potential for a covenant trip in 2013. Under our base case assumptions, we 
forecast that when the outstanding term loan matures, the project will have 
about $189/kilowatt (kW) of debt outstanding. We believe that the project 
should be able to refinance this amount given recent sale prices for peaking 
plants in the PJM Interconnection region and current valuations for 
combined-cycle gas turbines.

The remaining risk is the potential for a leverage covenant trip in 2013. The 
second-lien term loan that remains outstanding is subject to a maximum 
leverage covenant of 5x. In our base case assumptions, the project exceeds 
this covenant in 2013. The force behind the potential covenant trip is the 
uncertain size of resource adequacy payments received at the portfolio's High 
Desert asset. 

While California does not have an organized capacity market as does the PJM 
and Independent System Operator (IS) New England regions, the California 
Public Utilities Commission ensures that load-serving entities have sufficient 
capacity by adopting the resource adequacy policy. As a result, load-serving 
entities must demonstrate that they have contracted for the amount of capacity 
made necessary under their respective resource adequacy requirements, as 
deemed by the California Independent System Operator. Typically, resource 
adequacy is contracted bilaterally. To date, the prices for resource adequacy 
have been low, about $2/kW-month in the peak summer months and much less in 
the shoulder month. If this pricing continues into 2013, we project a leverage 
covenant trip in 2013. However if the project gets resource adequacy payments 
exceeding approximately $14 million, under our merchant power scenario, it 
will avoid the covenant trip.

We also recognize that given the relative value of the assets as compared with 
the remaining debt to value, we view it unlikely that management would let 
this project trip the covenant without intervention. Given the potential for 
upward or downward movement to the rating depending on potential management 
action or the current uncertainty surrounding resource adequacy payments we 
believe that a developing outlook is appropriate at this time. This is also 
why--despite the paydown of the first lien--we simply affirmed the rating on 
the second-lien securities. As 2013 approaches, and resource adequacy payments 
and management's intentions become known, we could take further action.

The ratings on the loans reflect the following risks:
     -- After the Rio Nogales sale, we estimate there would be about $149 per 
kW of debt outstanding in the management pro forma at the maturity of the 
second-lien term loan (2014). This amount rises to $189 per kW assuming the 
continuation of the resource adequacy payments at 2012 levels at the High 
Desert plant.
     -- While we expect the project to cover its debt service thru maturity, 
it can potentially trip its leverage ratio in 2013.
     -- The portfolio's contracted cash flows are consolidated with a single 
counterparty, J. Aron & Co. (guaranteed by Goldman Sachs Group Inc. 
 ), through 2012 only.
     -- The project has significant asset concentration, with High Desert 
expected to contribute about 75% of total gross margins through 2014.

Offsetting the above risks are the following strengths:
     -- The Rio Nogales sale has significantly reduced debt burden. The 
project is expected to be able to service its debt obligations before 2013, 
thereby reducing the corresponding risk of payment default before the first 
lien matures.
     -- The project has contracted cash flows at High Desert through 2012, and 
transparent capacity pricing for its PJM assets through mid-2016.
     -- The portfolio consists of relatively new equipment with good operating 
histories. Experienced operators also offset operating risk. Furthermore, 
asset efficiencies have stayed at or above pro forma levels since TPF's 
acquisition of the generating assets in 2006.
     -- A cash-funded six-month debt service reserve account provides 
liquidity for debt service in case of downside market volatility or extended 
outages.
     -- The 100% cash sweep allows the company to benefit from improving 
markets and seasonally strong demand in any given year.
     -- The portfolio has both combined-cycle gas turbines and combustion 
turbines in two different markets and consequently earns diverse revenue 
streams. (TPF's disproportionate reliance on cash flows from the High Desert 
facility in Southern California partly tempers this advantage.)

Liquidity
On the first-lien synthetic letter of credit facility, $50 million remains 
outstanding. Margining and collateral posting under the hedges, gas transport, 
gas storage, gas supply, interconnection, and other agreements were covered 
using $250 million of letter of credit facilities provided under the 
first-lien debt. TPF used some proceeds from the recent sale for cash 
collateralization of letters of credit of about $78 million. Other than the 
remaining $50 million first-lien synthetic letter of credit facilities, the 
original $250 million letter of credit facilities were cancelled. A 
cash-funded six-month debt service reserve account provides liquidity for debt 
service. The project's $50 million revolving credit facility for general 
corporate purposes and working capital expired in December 2011.

Recovery analysis
The recovery rating on the first-lien synthetic letter of credit and the 
second-lien loan is '1', indicating expectations of a very high (90% to 100%) 
recovery in the event of a payment default. For more information on recovery, 
see the Transaction Update on TPF published Aug. 1, 2011.

Outlook
We base the developing outlook on the ratings on the project's exposure to yet 
undetermined resource adequacy payments at High Desert in 2013, which could 
cause a covenant trip. With the repayment of the first-lien term debt, the 
potential for not paying debt service is greatly reduced, but it's possible 
the project trip a leverage covenant in 2013 if resource adequacy payments 
don't increase. If the project successfully executes contracts for merchant 
capacity payments at about $14 million or greater in 2013 at High Desert, and 
this brings the leverage ratio through 2014 to below 5x in our base case 
scenario, we would consider an upgrade. We could lower the rating if operating 
performance deteriorates or if the project cannot secure sufficiently high 
resource adequacy payments.

Related Criteria And Research
     -- Standard & Poor's Lowers Its U.S. Natural Gas Price Assumptions; Oil 
Price Assumptions Are Unchanged, April 18, 2012
     -- Updated Project Finance Summary Debt Rating Criteria, Sept. 18, 2007

Ratings List
Outlook Revised; Rating Affirmed; Recovery Rating Revised 
                                  To              From
 Senior Secured Second Lien       B/Developing    B/Negative 
  Recovery Rating                 1               3

Ratings Affirmed
Senior Secured First Lien 
Synthetic LOC Bank Loan           BB/Negative     BB/Negative
  Recovery Rating                 1               1

Ratings Withdrawn
Senior Secured First Lien         NR              BB/Negative
  Recovery Rating                 NR              1

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

