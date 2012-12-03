REFILE-TEXT - Fitch says Metro sale positive for margin & leverage

(Fixes typo in headline to positive instead of positice)

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Dec 3 - Metro’s sale of its Real operations in eastern Europe to French retailer Auchan will slightly improve the German group’s overall profit margin and should also help reduce its leverage in 2013, Fitch Ratings says. Improvements in profitability and leverage are the two main factors that could help stabilise the rating Outlook for Metro, but this sale alone will not be enough to activate the necessary triggers. Metro would need to consistently have operating margin above 3% to bring its Outlook to Stable and eventually cause an upgrade of its ‘BBB’ rating. The sale of parts of the non-core Real business will help lift overall margins, but Metro would also have to increase margins in its core Metro Cash&Carry and Media Markt and Saturn divisions to achieve the levels necessary to affect the rating. The group would also need to sustainably cut its lease-adjusted net debt/EBITDAR to 3x (FFO adjusted net leverage of 3.5x) to improve its rating. Even if Metro uses the cash from the Real sale to pay down debt, as reportedly planned, this would not have a big enough impact on leverage. Fitch estimates a pro forma positive impact of around 0.2x from this disposal in 2013, leading to gross FFO lease-adjusted leverage around 4.5x (3.8x net). We believe the key challenges for Metro continue to be improving its like-for-like sales growth and profitability across both consumer electronics and food. In addition, the group still needs to successfully roll out a consumer internet platform, which would help it develop a true multi-channel business. Retailers with a multi-channel strategy (stores, purely online sales and “click-and-collect”) outperform pure high-street retailers and this gap is likely to widen. We changed Metro’s Outlook to Negative from Stable in November, reflecting the increasingly difficult task of cutting leverage in a weak consumer environment, particularly in southern Europe, as well as the group’s exposure to non-food retail. (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)