FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT-S&P may cut Duke Energy Corp and units ratings
Sections
Featured
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
A tale of two photos
Reuters Backstory
A tale of two photos
Pence leaves NFL game after players kneel
Pence leaves NFL game after players kneel
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 3, 2012 / 8:21 PM / in 5 years

TEXT-S&P may cut Duke Energy Corp and units ratings

Reuters Staff

14 Min Read

Overview
     -- The merger between U.S. utility companies Duke Energy Corp.   
and Progress Energy Inc. was completed on July 2, 2012.
     -- We are placing our 'A-' corporate credit on Duke Energy and its 
subsidiaries on CreditWatch with negative implications in response to the 
abrupt change in executive leadership disclosed after the merger with Progress 
Energy. We are also placing the issue ratings on Duke Energy and its 
subsidiaries on CreditWatch negative.
     -- We are revising the CreditWatch implications on our 'BBB+' corporate 
credit rating on Progress Energy and its subsidiaries to developing from 
positive. We are also revising the CreditWatch implications on the companies' 
issue ratings to developing from positive.
     -- The CreditWatch listings reflect unresolved issues on corporate 
governance, merger integration execution, and management of pending 
operational challenges.
     -- We are evaluating whether the combined entity warrants an "excellent" 
business risk profile under our criteria in light of potential integration 
challenges and corporate governance issues.

Rating Action
On July 3, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services placed its 'A-' corporate 
credit rating on Duke Energy and all its subsidiaries, Duke Energy Carolinas 
LLC, Duke Energy Indiana Inc., Duke Energy Kentucky Inc., and Duke Energy Ohio 
Inc., on CreditWatch with negative implications. The issue ratings on Duke 
Energy and its subsidiaries are also placed on CreditWatch with negative 
implications.

In addition, we are revising the CreditWatch implications on our 'BBB+' 
corporate credit rating on Progress Energy and its subsidiaries, Carolina 
Power & Light Co. d/b/a Progress Energy Carolinas Inc. (PEC) and Florida Power 
Corp. d/b/a Progress Energy Florida Inc. (PEF), to developing from positive. 
The CreditWatch placement of the issue ratings on Progress Energy and its 
subsidiaries is also revised to developing from positive. The ratings were 
initially placed on CreditWatch on Jan. 10, 2011.

Rationale
The rating actions are based on the change in the position of chief executive 
officer immediately upon the close of the merger between Duke Energy and 
Progress Energy.

The sudden shift in management raises concerns about effective corporate 
governance, successful handling of the anticipated merger integration, and the 
ongoing effective management of pending challenges that face the combined 
entity.

Immediately upon the close of the merger between Duke Energy and Progress 
Energy, the new board of the combined entity voted to appoint Jim Rogers as 
chief executive officer effective immediately. He will also maintain his 
previous position as chairman of the board. Bill Johnson, who was expected to 
become the chief executive officer of the merged entity, resigned.

Standard & Poor's expects to resolve the CreditWatch listing in the near term 
after a closer review and assessment of the implications of the change in 
leadership and its impact on the combined entity.

Duke Energy's large and diverse U.S. regulated utility operations serve more 
than 7 million customers in the Carolinas, the Midwest, and Florida. The 
utilities operate under generally credit-supportive regulatory environments 
that provide for slightly below-average returns and timely recovery of fuel 
and other variable costs. The utility operations benefit from operating 
diversity in six states, and demographic and economic diversity in service 
territories that range from average to attractive. Duke Energy's generation 
operations have high availability and capacity utilization factors and rates 
are competitive for the regions of operations providing some cushion for 
future rate increases and fuel cost recoveries. These strengths are offset by 
a significant capital spending program that will total between $6 billion and 
$6.5 billion per year through 2015, with almost 90% of that targeted for 
regulated utility projects. The capital spending program is large, will 
necessitate additional debt issuance to fund, and will require regular 
base-rate increases to incorporate the new-generation assets into rate base. 
As a result, ongoing effective management of regulatory risk that produces 
improving regulatory returns will be very important to support credit quality. 
Supportive rate settlements in North Carolina and South Carolina in 2011 
established a constructive beginning to Duke's multiyear effort to place 
several large generating stations in rate base in those states.

Duke Energy Ohio's latest electric security plan (ESP) went into effect in 
January 2012 and expires in May 2015. Customer and margin losses experienced 
under the previous ESP due to greater competition and low market prices for 
generation in Ohio had eroded financial results and resulted in higher 
business risk in the state. The new ESP is notable for finally and formally 
accomplishing what the 1999 deregulation law envisioned: energy from much of 
Duke's electric generating plants in Ohio is now priced at market through a 
competitive bidding process. The ESP plan also alters the non-bypassable 
charges customers will bear, including a new capacity charge for Duke Energy's 
legacy rate-based generation in the state that equates to a cost-of-service 
type of return on embedded and future investment. In combination with some 
profit-sharing components of the ESP that allocate additional legacy 
generation value to customers, Duke has managed to restore its ability to earn 
a stable and fair return on the bulk of its Ohio assets at least through 2015. 
The Midwest gas-fired assets that were never regulated now have a completely 
market-based orientation.

Cost increases in Indiana related to the construction of the 630 megawatt (MW) 
Edwardsport integrated gasification combined cycle coal plant resulted in a 
settlement with various intervenors that caps the total cost of the project at 
$2.6 billion, causing an additional impairment of about $450 million in the 
first quarter of 2012 to the $266 million impairment incurred in late 2011. If 
the Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission approves the settlement, the 
uncertainty surrounding the company's cost recovery for the plant would be 
mitigated, leaving the company to demonstrate satisfactory operation of the 
plant once online. We expect the company will address the effect of the 
impairment on Duke Energy Indiana's balance sheet in a credit-supportive 
manner.

Progress Energy Florida's biggest challenge over the next few years will be to 
resolve questions surrounding the Crystal River 3 nuclear plant, which has 
been off-line since 2009 due to problems with the concrete used in the 
containment structure. PEF proposed to repair the unit instead of retiring it, 
a process that could take until 2014 to complete at a cost estimate of $900 
million to $1.3 billion. Repairs that change the original licensing basis of 
the unit could require the Nuclear Regulatory Commission's approval. In 
February 2012, the Florida Public Service Commission (FPSC) approved a 
settlement agreement between PEF and various intervenors that provides PEF 
with an effective framework to make prudent decisions regarding Crystal River 
3.

Standard & Poor's ascribes higher business risk to Duke's international 
operations due to the uncertainty of the local political and regulatory 
environments in the countries where it operates: Argentina, Brazil, Peru, and 
Saudi Arabia. The Latin American assets have been self-funding, and we 
discount cash flow from overseas in our analysis of Duke's ability to service 
the U.S. rated debt. Any substantial capital spending at the international 
operations could have negative ratings implications, depending on the risk 
profile of the spending. Duke is also planning to increase its renewable 
generation business which we expect it will finance in a credit-neutral manner 
and under a model that minimizes market risk through long-term contracts with 
suitable counterparties. Any substantial acceleration in the growth of this 
segment could also negatively affect ratings.

Duke's consolidated financial risk profile is "significant" under our 
criteria. Historical credit metrics have been steady despite large capital 
projects, in part reflecting low debt leverage, and we expect the financial 
profile to remain stable over the intermediate term benefiting from 
merger-related cost savings and timely recovery of the investment through 
regular rate-case filings. We expect adjusted debt leverage to be about 50%, 
with adjusted FFO to total debt ranging from 18% to 20%, both of which support 
current ratings.

Liquidity
The short-term rating on Duke Energy is 'A-2' and largely reflects the 
company's long-term corporate credit rating and the stable regulated utility 
operations that generate the bulk of cash flows. Duke's ability to absorb 
high-impact, low-probability events with limited need for refinancing, its 
flexibility to lower capital spending or sell assets, its sound bank 
relationships, its solid standing in credit markets, and generally prudent 
risk management further support our description of liquidity as "adequate" 
under our criteria.

Duke manages the liquidity needs of all its subsidiaries. We assess its 
liquidity as adequate based on the following factors and assumptions:

     -- We expect the company's liquidity sources (including FFO, and credit 
facility availability) over the next 12 months to exceed its uses by more than 
1.2x. Debt maturities over the next year are manageable.
     -- Even if EBITDA declines by 20%, we believe net sources will be well in 
excess of liquidity requirements.
     -- The company has good relationships with its banks, in our assessment, 
and has a good standing in the credit markets.

The companies have a total of about $6 billion in credit facilities expiring 
in November 2016; $2 billion of that amount became available upon the close of 
the merger with Progress Energy. The master credit facility contains sublimits 
of $1.75 billion for Duke Energy, $1.25 billion for Duke Energy Carolinas, 
$650 million for Duke Energy Ohio, $750 million for Duke Energy Indiana, $100 
million for Duke Energy Kentucky, $750 million for Progress Energy Carolinas, 
and $750 million for Progress Energy Florida. Maturing long-term debt in the 
next 12 months totals about $1.8 billion after accounting for debt already 
refinanced in 2012.

In our analysis, based on information available as of Dec. 31, 2011, as 
updated for the new facility, we assumed liquidity of about $14.4 billion over 
the next 12 months, consisting of FFO and availability under the credit 
facility. We estimate the company could use up to $10.5 billion during the 
same period for capital spending, debt maturities, and shareholder dividends. 
Duke's credit agreement includes a financial covenant requiring a maximum 
consolidated debt-to-capitalization ratio of 65% for each borrower. All were 
compliant as of March 31, 2012.

CreditWatch
Standard & Poor's expects to resolve the CreditWatch listing in the near term 
after a closer review and assessment of the implications of the change in 
leadership and its impact on the combined entity.


Related Criteria And Research
     -- Standard & Poor's Standardizes Liquidity Descriptors For Global 
Corporate Issuers, July 2, 2010
     -- Standard & Poor's Updates Its U.S. Utility Regulatory Assessments, 
March 12, 2010
     -- Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009
     -- Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008

Ratings List

Ratings Affirmed; CreditWatch/Outlook Action
                                        To                 From
Duke Energy Corp.
Duke Energy Ohio Inc.
Duke Energy Indiana Inc.
Duke Energy Carolinas LLC
Cinergy Corp.
 Corporate Credit Rating                A-/Watch Neg/A-2   A-/Stable/A-2

Duke Energy Kentucky Inc.
 Corporate Credit Rating                A-/Watch Neg/--    A-/Stable/--

Duke Energy Corp.
 Senior Unsecured                       BBB+/Watch Neg     BBB+
 Commercial Paper                       A-2/Watch Neg      A-2

Cinergy Corp.
 Preferred Stock                        BBB/Watch Neg      BBB
 Commercial Paper                       A-2/Watch Neg      A-2

Duke Energy Carolinas LLC
 Senior Secured                         A/Watch Neg        A
 Senior Unsecured                       A-/Watch Neg       A-

Duke Energy Indiana Inc.
 Senior Secured                         A/Watch Neg        A
 Senior Unsecured                       A-/Watch Neg       A-

Duke Energy Kentucky Inc.
 Senior Unsecured                       A-/Watch Neg       A-

Duke Energy Ohio Inc.
 Senior Secured                         A/Watch Neg        A
 Senior Unsecured                       A-/Watch Neg       A-


CreditWatch Implications Revised To Developing From Positive
                              To                  From
Progress Energy Inc.
  Corporate Credit Rating     BBB+/Watch Dev/A-2  BBB+/Watch Pos/A-2

Carolina Power & Light Co. d/b/a Progress Energy Carolinas Inc. dba Progress 
Energy Carolinas Inc.
  Corporate Credit Rating     BBB+/Watch Dev/A-2  BBB+/Watch Pos/A-2

Florida Power Corp. dba Progress Energy Florida Inc.
  Corporate Credit Rating     BBB+/Watch Dev/A-2  BBB+/Watch Pos/A-2

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.