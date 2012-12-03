FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT - Fitch on New America High Income Fund
December 3, 2012 / 5:15 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT - Fitch on New America High Income Fund

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 3 - The following auction term preferred stock (ATP) issued by New
America High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE: HYB) are paid in full (PIF) following the
full redemption of outstanding shares, according to Fitch Ratings: 
    --$85,425,000 of ATP, consisting of Series A, B, C and D, redeemed Nov. 9,
2012 to 'PIF' from 'AAA'. 
    
    HYB is a closed-end fund managed by T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. The
redemption of outstanding ATP took place as part of a refinancing of the fund's
leverage. The fund has arranged a credit facility to finance the redemption.
Borrowings from this credit facility are now the fund's sole source of leverage.

