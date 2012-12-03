FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT - S&P comments on Computer Science
December 3, 2012 / 5:41 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT - S&P comments on Computer Science

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Dec 3 - Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services said today that its corporate credit and other ratings on Computer Sciences Corp. (CSC) (BBB/Negative/A-2) remain unchanged following the company’s recent announcement that it has entered into an agreement to sell its credit services business assets and operations to Equifax Inc. (BBB+/Stable/A-2) for approximately $1 billion. The after-tax proceeds from the sale of the business will be approximately $750 million to $800 million. CSC intends to use $300 million to $400 million to repurchase shares, contribute $300 million to $400 million to its pension plans, and apply the remainder to general corporate purposes. CSC’s credit reporting business contributed about $230 million of revenue and $100 million of operating income. Our ratings and negative outlook continues to reflect currently weak EBITDA levels, with limited realized benefits from recently announced cost reduction actions. Additional concerns include the potential impact of incremental or prolonged weakness in European economic conditions and CSC’s federal sector. Nevertheless, we could stabilize the outlook within the next couple of quarters if CSC demonstrates continued margin improvements, and progresses toward its $1 billion cost reduction goal, while maintaining leverage at or below 2.5x.

