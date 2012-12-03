FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-Fitch affirms, withdraws rtng on Linvingston Parish, La.
December 3, 2012 / 6:26 PM / in 5 years

TEXT-Fitch affirms, withdraws rtng on Linvingston Parish, La.

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec. 3 - Fitch Ratings simultaneously affirms and withdraws the following rating on Livingston Parish, LA’s (the parish) bonds: --$830,000 general obligation (GO) bonds, series 2004 at ‘A’. Fitch has withdrawn the rating as the parish has chosen to stop participating in the rating process. Therefore, Fitch will no longer have sufficient information to maintain the rating. Accordingly, Fitch will no longer provide a rating or analytical coverage for the parish. Contact: Primary Analyst Blake Roberts Analyst +1-512-215-3741 Fitch, Inc. 111 Congress Ave, Suite 2010 Austin, TX 78701 Secondary Analyst Rebecca Meyer Director +1-512-215-3733 Committee Chairperson Doug Scott Managing Director +1-512-215-3725 Media Relations: Elizabeth Fogerty, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908 0526, Email: elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com.

