FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT - S&P raises Natura Cosmeticos rating to 'BBB'
Sections
Featured
In Mosul’s fall, informers played vital role against Islamic State
Iraq
In Mosul’s fall, informers played vital role against Islamic State
White tiger, dark horse: North Korean art market heats up
Life
White tiger, dark horse: North Korean art market heats up
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit RSS
December 3, 2012 / 7:21 PM / in 5 years

TEXT - S&P raises Natura Cosmeticos rating to 'BBB'

Reuters Staff

8 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Overview
     -- Brazil-based cosmetics company Natura continues to deliver
sound and consistent profitability and very low leverage metrics, and expand
market share and its operations in other Latin American countries.
     -- We are raising our corporate credit rating on Natura to 'BBB' from 
'BBB-'. 
     -- The stable outlook reflects our expectation that Natura will maintain 
adequate cash flow generation and low leverage, despite competition and higher 
investments. 


Rating Action
On Dec. 3, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services raised its corporate 
credit rating on Natura Cosmeticos S.A. to 'BBB' from 'BBB-'. The outlook is 
stable. 

Rationale
The upgrade reflects our view that Natura has been maintaining strong 
profitability, despite significant competition in the industry, and that it 
will continue to do so due to its investments in operating efficiency and 
higher contributions from its international operations. It also reflects our 
expectation that even with somewhat higher investments and the maintenance of 
a sizable dividend payout, the company will keep its leverage metrics low and 
maintain adequate liquidity.

Natura's business risk profile is "satisfactory," reflecting its leading 
position in the cosmetics, fragrances, and toiletries (CF&T) market in Brazil, 
with about a 14.5% market share, strong brand awareness, and sound 
profitability compared with its peers, generating an EBITDA margin of about 
24.5%. The company has been increasing expenses in its sales channel and 
investments in logistics and IT platforms to improve productivity and maintain 
efficient operations. 

Natura's geographic diversification is still somewhat limited compared with 
its global peers, but it has been increasing in the past few years; revenue 
from its international operations has significantly increased and EBITDA 
margins gradually improved due to a dilution of costs and expenses. In its 
Argentine, Chilean, and Peruvian operations, Natura's EBITDA margin rose to 
18.4% in the third quarter of 2012 from 10.3% one year before, while its 
Mexican and Colombian operations still generate negative EBITDA margin of 
-4.9%, compared with -19.1% one year before. We expect ongoing growth and 
profitability improvements at these international operations, with the company 
gaining market share and more scale. It will also invest in industrial 
production outside of Brazil, which should further improve its operating 
efficiency. Still, Natura has a more narrow scale and product diversification 
than its larger global peers such as Avon, L'Oreal, and Estee Lauder, which 
somewhat limits its business risk profile. Our assessment of the company's 
management and governance is "fair," reflecting a consistent strategy related 
to marketplace conditions and good track record of achieving financial and 
operating goals. 
 
We assess Natura's financial risk profile as "intermediate." The company shows 
low leverage metrics and strong cash flow generation, with total debt to 
EBITDA close to 1x and funds from operations (FFO) to total debt above 80% in 
the past several years. Natura has good access to credit markets, which allows 
it to refinance its debt maturities in advance and under satisfactory terms. 
These positive factors are partially mitigated by its sizable dividend 
distribution in the past few years (99% of net income in 2011), which leads to 
negative discretionary cash flow. However, we assess management's financial 
policy as moderate, because it is committed to sustain adequate liquidity and 
has flexibility to reduce dividend payout to 45% of net income (the company's 
minimum commitment) if required. 

Under our base-case scenario, we assume the company will post revenue growth 
in the low double digits in the next few years due to higher penetration of 
CF&T products in Brazilian households and higher value-added products, as well 
as from growth in its international operations. While Natura's higher expenses 
in its sales channel and aggressive competition could pressure its margins, we 
believe this would be partially mitigated by productivity gains at its sales 
channel. Also, margin improvements at its international operations, through 
costs and expenses dilution, would gradually increase the company's overall 
profitability levels. As a result, we project a relatively stable EBITDA 
margin of more than 24% in the next few years. We expect the company to 
sustain low leverage levels, with total debt to EBITDA of close to 1x and FFO 
to total debt of about 70% on average in the next few years. Our base case 
assumes sizable dividend distribution (95% of net income), which would result 
in negative discretionary cash flow in the next few years.

Liquidity
We see Natura's liquidity as "adequate." Our assessment of the company's 
liquidity profile incorporates the following expectations and assumptions:
     -- We expect sources of liquidity to exceed its uses by more than 1.2x 
over the next 12-18 months;
     -- We expect net sources to remain positive, even if EBITDA declines by 
15% from our projections; 
     -- Compliance with financial covenants could survive a 70% drop in our 
projected EBITDA; and
     -- The company has adequate access to banks and capital markets.

Liquidity sources include the company's cash position of R$1.2 billion as of 
Sept. 30, 2012, and our expectation of FFO of about R$1 billion in the next 12 
months. Uses of cash include R$1.1 billion of short-term debt as of Sept. 30, 
2012, our projections of capital expenditures of about R$400-450 million, and 
dividend distribution of about R$400 million. We assume the company would 
reduce its dividend payout to 45% of net income, in case of liquidity 
pressures.

Outlook
The stable outlook reflects our expectation that Natura will maintain low 
leverage metrics, strong cash flow generation, and adequate liquidity. We 
believe the company's higher investments will help it maintain its leading 
position in the Brazilian market and expand its international operations. We 
could downgrade Natura if its liquidity deteriorates. This could occur if the 
company significantly increases investments or if it faces higher working 
capital needs, or if higher competition leads to lower EBITDA margins and cash 
flow generation. We don't expect a positive rating action in the near term, 
since the company still has a somewhat low geographic diversification, with 
operations concentrated in Brazil. 

Related Criteria And Research
     -- Methodology: Management And Governance Credit Factors For Corporate 
Entities And Insurers, Nov. 13, 2012
     -- Criteria Methodology: Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, 
Sept. 18, 2012
     -- Methodology And Assumptions: Liquidity Descriptors For Global 
Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011
     -- Key Credit Factors: Criteria For Rating The Global Branded Nondurable 
Consumer Products Industry, April 28, 2011
     -- Corporate Ratings Criteria 2008, April 15, 2008

Ratings List
Upgraded; Outlook Action
                                        To                 From
Natura Cosmeticos S.A.
 Corporate Credit Rating                BBB/Stable/--      BBB-/Positive/--

Ratings Affirmed

Natura Cosmeticos S.A.
 Corporate Credit Rating
 Brazilian Rating Scale                 brAAA/Stable/--    
 Senior Unsecured                       brAAA       

 (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.