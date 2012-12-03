FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT - S&P comments on Regal Entertainment Group
Sections
Featured
Trump EPA to propose repealing Obama's climate regulation
Energy & Environment
Trump EPA to propose repealing Obama's climate regulation
White tiger, dark horse: North Korean art market heats up
Life
White tiger, dark horse: North Korean art market heats up
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 3, 2012 / 8:50 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT - S&P comments on Regal Entertainment Group

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Dec 3 - Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services said today that Regal Entertainment Group’s recent acquisition of 25 theaters with 301 screens from Great Escape Theatres for $91 million and its plan to make a special dividend of approximately $155 million will not affect our ‘B+’ corporate credit rating or stable rating outlook on the company. We expect Regal will maintain adequate liquidity, despite funding the acquisition and dividend with cash. Cash balances were $251.4 million as of Sept. 27, 2012. We expect that Regal will end the year with roughly $100 million of cash and an undrawn $85 million revolving credit facility.

Regal is paying a 5.5x EBITDA multiple for the acquisition. We believe that lease-adjusted leverage will remain roughly the same, in the mid- to high-5x area, after Regal assumes lease obligations from the acquisition. Under our base-case scenario, we expect leverage to increase to the low- to mid-6x area in 2013, because we expect attendance levels to continue to decline, and debt levels to remain high.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.