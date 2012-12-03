FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
December 3, 2012 / 9:36 PM / in 5 years

TEXT - S&P raises SulAmerica to 'BBB'

Reuters Staff

9 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Overview
     -- Sul America Companhia Nacional de Seguros S.A. (SulAmerica) has been 
reporting good operating performance and adequate capitalization and 
liquidity, while sustaining relevant market participation in Brazil's health 
and auto insurance industries.
     -- We are raising our issuer credit rating on SulAmerica to 'BBB' from 
'BBB-'.
     -- We also raising our issuer credit rating on the holding company Sul 
America S.A. (SASA) to 'BB+' from 'BB' and our national scale rating on SASA 
to 'brAA+' from 'brAA'.
     -- The stable outlook reflects our expectation that SulAmerica will 
maintain its competitive position and a 'BBB' capital position under our 
risk-based capital model, while continuing to report good operating 
performance despite strong competition. 

Rating Action
On Dec. 3, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services raised its issuer credit 
rating on Sul America Companhia Nacional de Seguros S.A. (SulAmerica) to 'BBB' 
from 'BBB-'. At the same time, Standard & Poor's raised its issuer credit 
rating on Sul America S.A. (SASA; the holding company) to 'BB+' from 'BB' and 
its national scale rating on SASA to 'brAA+' from 'brAA'. The outlook is 
stable. 

Rationale
The rating action on SulAmerica is based on the company's good operating 
performance despite strong competition in its existing markets. The company 
has maintained its written premium level after losing a large customer and 
sustained good results despite the pressures on its health business' loss 
ratio due to readjustments prices set by the ANS (Brazil's National Health 
Insurance Agency). SulAmerica and SASA's combined ratio has also remained at 
101% levels due to the good management of loss ratio, especially in the 
group's auto insurance business.

The ratings on both companies reflect the combined operations of SulAmerica's 
multiline insurance business. The rating on SulAmerica reflects the company's 
well-established competitive position in local insurance markets, which result 
in resilient market shares. We believe that the group has maintained a prudent 
financial policy and good liquidity. The group's capitalization is also good 
for the rating level, in our view, since it receives further support from its 
conservative investment policy. The upgrade is consistent with the group's 
longer and more consistent track record of good operating margins in Brazil's 
health and auto insurance businesses. However, the stiff competition in the 
insurance industry, especially in the health segment, partially offsets these 
strengths. In addition, since ANS regulates health product prices, 
profitability could be pressured if insurance companies are not able price 
their products to reflect increased risks.

SulAmerica is a multiline insurer and the largest independent insurance 
company in the Federative Republic of Brazil (foreign currency rating 
BBB/Stable/A-2, local currency rating A-/Stable/A-2), holding a good 
competitive position in terms of gross written premium (GWP). The health and 
auto insurance segments represent 90% of the group's total premiums, and 
position it among Brazil's five largest insurers in both segments. 

We believe that SulAmerica has adequate enterprise risk management practices 
that translate into prudent policies for underwriting, market, and credit 
risks, among others. The company maintains good operating performance, in our 
view. SulAmerica reported GWP of Brazilian real (R$) 7.8 billion as of 
September 2012 and net income of R$223 million, which translates into return 
on revenues (ROR) of 4.5% and a combined ratio of 101%. Moreover, the 
company's acquisitions costs have stayed relatively stable historically, and 
it has been reducing its administrative costs.

We assess SulAmerica's investments and liquidity as "strong." SulAmerica's 
investment strategy has historically been very conservative, focusing on 
quality and liquidity, with limited credit and market risks. The company 
relies on internal assessments of credit quality. The portfolio, excluding 
pension, predominantly consists of 'A-' rated Brazilian government bonds 
(about 74%), followed by private sector fixed income securities (22%; 
including corporate bonds and certificates of deposits), equity positions 
(2%), and other investments (2%). The credit risk in the private sector 
primarily comprises investment-grade bank certificates of deposits, and the 
government bonds' very good liquidity supports the company's overall 
liquidity. The average maturity of SulAmerica's investment portfolio is less 
than five years, mainly because of the tenor of the government bonds.

The company's capitalization is "good," in our view, and in line with the 
rating category. According to Standard & Poor's risk-based capital model (for 
Latin America and the U.S.), SulAmerica's capital adequacy is at the 'BBB' 
level. We believe that the capital quality is strong, supported by the 
company's low dependence on reinsurance. The lack of exposure to catastrophe 
risks in Brazil and the minimum exposure to equity market volatility in the 
investment portfolio supports the quality of capital.

We consider SulAmerica's financial flexibility to be "adequate," based on the 
company's proven ability to access equity and international capital markets. 
The current debt leverage ratio (debt to capital plus debt) is strong for the 
rating, at 13.7% (based on the 'AAA' benchmark, according our criteria). The 
interest coverage ratio is at the 'AA' benchmark, which is also higher than 
the rating category. In addition, if SulAmerica suffers an unexpected adverse 
event, it could increase its currently low use of reinsurance.

Competition in Brazil's insurance industry is tough, especially in the health 
business line. A wide variety of companies (more than 1,000) provide health 
products, and there are 13 insurance companies operating in the segment. There 
is also strong competition from insurance companies with large financial 
groups that share customers and benefit from wide distribution channels. In 
addition, health product prices are regulated, which could affect companies 
operating in this segment, if the regulation reduces their ability to reflect 
risks on prices.

Outlook
The stable outlook is based on our expectation that SulAmerica will maintain 
its good competitive position. We expect the company's loss ratio to gradually 
improve as a result of higher profitability, particularly in its health and 
auto insurance businesses. We also expect SulAmerica's consolidated ROR and 
return on assets to be about 6%-8% in 2012 and 2013, with a consolidated 
combined ratio of less than 101% in 2012 and 2013. We estimate that the 
company's GWP to increase about 10%-15% in 2012 and 2013, mostly fueled by 
growth in the health and auto insurance segments, without any major change in 
product mix. 

We could lower the rating if SulAmerica's capital levels deteriorate to below 
the 'BBB' range, according our risk-based capital model, if the consolidated 
combined ratio increases to more than 101%, or if SulAmerica's competitive 
positions in its core health and auto insurance businesses deteriorate due to 
a substantially lower market share.

Related Criteria And Research
     -- Management And Corporate Strategy Of Insurers: Methodology And 
Assumptions, Jan. 20, 2011
     -- Refined Methodology And Assumptions For Analyzing Insurer Capital 
Adequacy Using The Risk-Based Insurance Capital Model, June 7, 2010
     -- Holding Company Analysis, June 11, 2009

Ratings List
Upgraded
                                        To                 From

Sul America Companhia Nacional de Seguros
 Issuer Credit Rating                   BBB/Stable/--      BBB-/Stable/--

Sul America S.A.
 Issuer Credit Rating                   BB+/Stable/--      BB/Stable/--
 Brazilian Rating Scale                 brAA+/Stable/--    brAA/Stable/--
 Senior Unsecured                       brAA+              brAA

Ratings Affirmed

Sul America Companhia Nacional de Seguros
 Issuer Credit Rating
 Brazilian Rating Scale                 brAAA/Stable/--    

 (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)

