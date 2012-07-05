FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-Fitch affirms Canary Wharf Finance II plc
#Financials
July 5, 2012 / 4:06 PM / in 5 years

TEXT-Fitch affirms Canary Wharf Finance II plc

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

July 5 -  Fitch Ratings has affirmed Canary Wharf Finance II plc, as
follows: 

GBP1,063.1m class A1 due October 2037 (XS0112279616): affirmed at 'AAAsf'; 
Outlook Stable

GBP400m class A3 due October 2037 (XS0130681512): affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook 
Stable

GBP222m class A7 due October 2037 (XS0295171341): affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook 
Stable

GBP186.6m class B due October 2037 (XS0112281190): affirmed at 'AAsf'; Outlook 
Stable

GBP104m class B3 due October 2037 (XS0295172075): affirmed at 'AAsf'; Outlook 
Stable

GBP275m class C2 due October 2037 (XS0295172406): affirmed at 'Asf'; Outlook 
Stable

GBP125m class D2 due October 2037 (XS0295172745): affirmed at 'BBsf'; Outlook 
Stable 

The affirmations reflect the stability offered to bondholders by a number of 
long leases to strong institutions. However, with global financial services 
increasingly under strain, Fitch will monitor developments closely in the months
ahead. 

The stress in the sector over the crisis since the last tap issuance (in 2007), 
exemplified by the downfall of Lehman Brothers (which occupied an office 
mortgaged to the issuer), has seen income coverage fluctuate between 1.6x and 
1.05x. The latest reported figure of 1.25x is above the 1.17x reported as at the
last rating action in July 2011. The collateral was re-valued at GBP3.205bn in 
December 2011, revealing a market value decline of 28% from the peak in June 
2007. The latest valuation, in conjunction with scheduled amortisation, results 
in a loan to value ratio of 72.3% (net of cash reserves). 

Although the notes continue to benefit from high quality mortgaged assets let on
long leases to strong tenants, the recent downgrades of the kind of global 
financial sector institutions regionally headquartered in Canary Wharf has 
lessened the overall credit strength of the rental income, contracted or 
potential, that ultimately serves as collateral. Further negative rating action 
may begin to apply downwards pressure to the notes' ratings. 

The transaction is secured by seven prime office buildings on London's Canary 
Wharf estate. The majority of rental income is derived from tenants in the 
financial services industry, with a WA term to the earlier of lease break or 
expiry of 14 years. The vacancy rate currently stands at 4.1% of total floor 
area.

Fitch will continue to monitor the performance of the transaction. A performance
report will shortly be published on www.fitchratings.com"

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
