TEXT-S&P takes rating actions on 10 European synthetic CDOs

July 5 - OVERVIEW -- We have taken recent rating actions on the underlying collateral, swap counterparty, bank account provider, or guarantor to which 10 tranches are weak-linked or dependent. -- Today, we have therefore also taken corresponding action on these10 tranches. -- These transactions are European synthetic CDOs. July 5 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today took various credit rating actions on 10 European collateralized debt obligation (CDO) tranches. Specifically, we: -- Lowered and kept on CreditWatch negative our ratings on nine tranches; and -- Removed from CreditWatch negative our rating on one tranche. For the full list of today's rating actions see "List Of European Synthetic CDO Rating Actions At July 5, 2012 Following Dependent Rating Actions." Today's rating actions on these 10 tranches follow our recent rating actions on the underlying collateral, swap counterparty, bank account provider, or guarantor. Under our criteria applicable to transactions such as these, we would generally reflect changes to the rating on the collateral, swap counterparty, bank account provider, or guarantor in our rating on the tranche (see "Related Criteria And Research").