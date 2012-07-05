FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P takes rating actions on 10 European synthetic CDOs
July 5, 2012 / 4:56 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P takes rating actions on 10 European synthetic CDOs

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

July 5 - OVERVIEW
     -- We have taken recent rating actions on the underlying collateral, swap 
counterparty, bank account provider, or guarantor to which 10 tranches are 
weak-linked or dependent.
     -- Today, we have therefore also taken corresponding action on these10 
tranches.
     -- These transactions are European synthetic CDOs.
    
     July 5 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today took various credit
rating actions on 10 European collateralized debt obligation (CDO) tranches.

Specifically, we:
     -- Lowered and kept on CreditWatch negative our ratings on nine tranches; 
and
     -- Removed from CreditWatch negative our rating on one tranche.
  
For the full list of today's rating actions see "List Of European Synthetic 
CDO Rating Actions At July 5, 2012 Following Dependent Rating Actions."

Today's rating actions on these 10 tranches follow our recent rating actions 
on the underlying collateral, swap counterparty, bank account provider, or 
guarantor. Under our criteria applicable to transactions such as these, we 
would generally reflect changes to the rating on the collateral, swap 
counterparty, bank account provider, or guarantor in our rating on the tranche 
(see "Related Criteria And Research").

STANDARD & POOR'S 17G-7 DISCLOSURE REPORT

SEC Rule 17g-7 requires an NRSRO, for any report accompanying a credit rating 
relating to an asset-backed security as defined in the Rule, to include a 
description of the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms 
available to investors and a description of how they differ from the 
representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms in issuances of similar 
securities. The Rule applies to in-scope securities initially rated (including 
preliminary ratings) on or after Sept. 26, 2011. 

If applicable, the Standard & Poor's 17g-7 Disclosure Reports included in this 
credit rating report are available at .

RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH

     -- List Of European Synthetic CDO Rating Actions At July 5, 2012 
Following Dependent Rating Actions, July 5, 2012
     -- Counterparty Risk Framework Methodology And Assumptions, May 31, 2012
     -- European Structured Finance Scenario And Sensitivity Analysis: The 
Effects Of The Top Five Macroeconomic Factors, March 14, 2012
     -- Global Structured Finance Scenario And Sensitivity Analysis: The 
Effects Of The Top Five Macroeconomic Factors, Nov. 4, 2011
     -- Criteria For Rating Synthetic CDO Transactions: Legal Analysis And 
Surveillance, Sept. 1, 2004
     -- Criteria For Rating Synthetic CDO Transactions: Other Synthetic 
Structures, Sept. 1, 2004

