TEXT-Fitch updates rtg criteria for U.S. nonprofit nursing homes

Link to Fitch Ratings’ Report: Nonprofit Nursing Home Rating Criteria

July 5 - Fitch Ratings has updated its sector specific criteria report for rating nonprofit nursing homes. The updated report replaces the existing criteria published on Aug. 15, 2011 with no material changes to Fitch’s analytical approach. No changes to the ratings of existing transactions are anticipated as a result of the application of the updated rating criteria.

