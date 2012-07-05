FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-Fitch updates rtg criteria for U.S. nonprofit nursing homes
July 5, 2012 / 6:32 PM / in 5 years

TEXT-Fitch updates rtg criteria for U.S. nonprofit nursing homes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Link to Fitch Ratings’ Report: Nonprofit Nursing Home Rating Criteria

July 5 - Fitch Ratings has updated its sector specific criteria report for rating nonprofit nursing homes. The updated report replaces the existing criteria published on Aug. 15, 2011 with no material changes to Fitch’s analytical approach. No changes to the ratings of existing transactions are anticipated as a result of the application of the updated rating criteria.

The updated report is available at ‘www.fitchratings.com’ or by clicking on the above link.

