FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT-S&P: Health Management Associates ratings unchanged by news
Sections
Featured
'Bump stock' rush at gun shops
Las Vegas massacre
'Bump stock' rush at gun shops
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Lifestyle
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Drive-in chain Sonic says payment cards possibly hacked
Cyber Risk
Drive-in chain Sonic says payment cards possibly hacked
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 4, 2012 / 4:15 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P: Health Management Associates ratings unchanged by news

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Dec 4 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that its ratings on
Naples, Fla.-based hospital operator Health Management Associates 
(B+/Stable/--) are unaffected by allegations aired on the news program 60
Minutes regarding HMA's admissions policies. The company disputes these
allegations, and believes that its data indicate that its emergency room
admissions and total patient admissions trends are consistent with historical
and industry norms. While we expect there will be more investigations into this
matter, we are not incorporating the news program's allegations into our view of
the company's creditworthiness. 

Our rating on HMA reflects our assessment of its business risk profile as 
"weak," reflecting significant reimbursement risk and a hospital portfolio 
that is heavily concentrated within three states. We consider the financial 
risk profile as "aggressive," reflecting leverage in the low-4x range and our 
belief that the company is and will continue to be very acquisitive, resulting 
in leverage of about 4x to 5x over time.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.