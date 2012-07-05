TEXT-Fitch rates Raizen Energia Participacoes S.A.

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) July 5 - Fitch Ratings has assigned a 'BBB' Foreign and Local Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) and an 'AAA(bra)' National Scale Rating to Raizen Energia Participacoes S.A. (Raizen Energia) and Raizen Combustiveis S.A. (Raizen Combustiveis). Fitch has also taken the following rating actions on Raizen Energia's and Raizen Combustiveis' related companies: CCL Finance Limited (CCL Finance): -- FC IDR upgraded to 'BBB' from 'BB+'; -- Senior Unsecured Notes due in 2014 upgraded to 'BBB' from 'BB+'. Cosan Finance Limited (Cosan Finance): -- FC IDR upgraded to 'BBB' from 'BB+'; -- Senior Unsecured Notes due in 2017 upgraded to 'BBB' from 'BB+'. The existing corporate ratings have been removed from Rating Watch Positive. The Outlook of all Ratings is Stable. Fitch analyses Raizen Energia and Raizen Combustiveis as a combined entity (Raizen), given the mutual financial support and cross guarantees provided within the joint venture composed of these operational companies. Raizen's 'BBB' rating incorporates Fitch's expectation that the company is likely to receive relevant financial support from its shareholders, Shell in particular. (Shell Brazil Holdings BV, is a subsidiary of Royal Dutch Shell Plc, with a Fitch IDR of 'AA'). Fitch also expects that Raizen will continue to maintain a conservative capital structure in the coming years, keeping its disciplined financial strategy and low leverage while adequately managing its businesses' growth. The ratings also reflect the strength of Raizen's business profile on a combined basis, with a diversified asset base, a sizeable scale in most of its markets, and a relevant contribution of its businesses with more predictable cash flow. The fuel distribution and energy cogeneration activities together currently represent approximately 38% of Raizen's EBITDA and reduce its cash flow volatility associated with the sugar and ethanol industry. Raizen's strong market position is also factored into the ratings. The company is the leading global sugar and ethanol producer, with a 10.7% market share in Brazil in terms of effective sugar cane crushing in a very fragmented market. Raizen is also the top 3 fuel distributor in Brazil and the largest biomass energy generator in the country. Like all players in this industry, Raizen's sugar and ethanol businesses are volatile and exposed to the climatic conditions and challenges related to the ethanol industry's dynamics in Brazil. Currently, ethanol prices are strongly correlated to the regulated gasoline prices in the country and the governmental policies related to this issue. These business risks are partially mitigated by its solid capital structure. The upgrade of CCL Finance and Cosan Finance's ratings reflect the transfer of unconditional payment guarantees of the notes issued by these companies to Raizen Combustiveis for the former and Raizen Energia, Raizen Combustiveis and Raizen Energia Participacoes S.A. (REP) for the latter. The guarantees were previously granted by Cosan Combustiveis e Lubrificantes (currently Cosan Lubrificantes e Especialidades) and Cosan Industria e Comercio S.A., respectively (Cosan rated 'BB+'/'AA-(bra)'). Strategic Importance of Raizen to its Shareholders Reinforces Financial Support Raizen represents around 10% of Shell's capital employed in its global downstream business and it is also one of Shell's main vehicles for growth in the renewable energy sector. Although Raizen operates as an independent entity, its strategic importance for Shell, which owns 50% of the joint venture (JV), supports its ratings. Fitch expects that as an important shareholder Shell is likely to provide financial support if it is needed and will promote financial discipline, similar to other Shell investments worldwide. Fitch also considers that Shell has a ten-year call option on the venture. Under the JV agreements, between the 10th and the 15th anniversaries of the closing of the JV, Shell will be granted the right to acquire the remaining 50% of the JV from Cosan for a fair market value to be determined based on a customary appraisal and dispute resolution process. Raizen also benefits from the business expertise of Cosan, which jointly control the company. The company is a major cash flow contributor for Cosan, representing, on a combined basis, around 55% of Cosan's consolidated EBITDA for 2013, as per Fitch estimates. Conservative Financial Profile As per Fitch estimates, considering the mid-cycle prices of sugar and ethanol, Raizen is expected to maintain a net leverage ratio (net debt/EBITDA) below 2.0x in the coming years. These positive estimates result from its currently healthy capital structure. Fitch also considers the relevant EBITDA contribution of Raizen's more stable cash flow businesses, namely the fuel distribution activities, and to a lesser extent the energy cogeneration business. According to the agency's financial projections, the contribution of Raizen's more predictable businesses, currently at around 38% of combined EBITDA, should range between 35% and 48% in the next three years, depending on the market environment for sugar and ethanol and the development of the JV's planned investments. Fitch expects Raizen's EBITDA to grow in the low single digits in 2013. The company's free cash flow should continue to be pressured at least in the next three years due to its high capex program of around BRL11 billion for this period, which includes substantial investments in crop renovation and expansion and brownfield projects. Fitch projections incorporate single-digit sugar and ethanol price reductions compensated for by a higher volume of production as a result of a better utilization rate in Raizen's facilities. The company generated BRL3.6 billion of pro forma EBITDA in March 2012 (considering the last 12 months, although Raizen is effectively in place since June 2011), a 28% increase from BRL2.8 billion in March 2011. The company's revenues increased by 11% as compared to the same period in the prior year. As of March 31, 2012, Raizen had BRL1.2 billion of cash and market securities and BRL6.3 billion of total debt. Raizen's total debt/EBITDA ratio was 1.8x and the net debt/EBITDA ratio was 1.4x. Strong Business Profile, with Competitive Advantages related to Assets Base Raizen's sizeable scale, with 65 million tons of sugar cane crushing capacity, a vast fuel distribution network and its diversified asset base gives the company operational flexibility and complementary businesses synergies. Fitch notes positively the significant cost savings and efficiency gains already obtained by its downstream business in the first year of operations of the joint venture, which have resulted in a significant improvement in the EBITDA margins of this segment to 3.1% on a pro forma basis for the last 12 months ended March 31, 2012, compared to 2.0% for March 2011. On an ongoing basis, Fitch believes that Raizen will be able to capture further synergies with the sugar and ethanol businesses, which should further enhance its cash flow generation. Key Rating Drivers Any evidence of a lack of financial support from its shareholders may pressure the ratings. Relevant debt-financed acquisitions not contemplated in the current business model and/or weaker than expected cash flow generation that results in a higher leverage on a recurring basis could lead to negative rating actions. A positive rating action could occur in the case of a stronger than expected financial performance led by the capture of higher cost savings and synergies, as well as by the maturity of ongoing investments, that result in positive free cash flows on a recurring basis. (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)