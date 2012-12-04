TEXT - Fitch publishes special report on Argentina

Dec 4 - Today Fitch Ratings issued a special report titled 'Argentina's Weakening Credit Profile' detailing the rationale behind the agency's recent negative rating actions on Argentina. On Nov. 27, Fitch downgraded Argentina's ratings as follows: --Long-term foreign currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) to 'CC' from 'B'; --Short-term IDR to 'C' from 'B'; --Securities issued under international law to 'CC' from 'B'; --Foreign and local currency denominated securities issued under Argentine law to 'B-' from 'B'; --Local currency IDR to 'B-' from 'B' with a Negative Outlook; --Country Ceiling to 'B-' from 'B'. The report, entitled 'Argentina's Weakening Credit Profile', is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.