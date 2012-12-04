FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
December 4, 2012 / 5:26 PM / in 5 years

TEXT - Fitch affirms Banco Espanol de Credito ratings

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
    Dec 4 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Banco Espanol de Credito's (Banesto)
 Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BBB+', its Short-term IDR at
'F2' and Support Rating at '2'. The Outlook on the Long-term IDR is Negative. At
the same time the agency has downgraded Banesto's Viability Rating (VR) to
'bbb-' from 'bbb+' and has removed the Rating Watch Negative (RWN) on the VR. 

Fitch has also downgraded Banesto's preference shares to 'B' from 'BB' to 
reflect the notching from its implied standalone rating as this instrument is 
subject to Banesto's individual capacity to generate income and not that of its 
89.95% shareholder, Banco Santander (Santander; 'BBB+'/Negative). 

A full list of rating actions is at the end of this comment. 

RATING ACTION RATIONALE

Banesto's VR has been downgraded to reflect the effects of Spain's recessionary 
environment on the bank's asset quality and performance. It also reflects 
Banesto's dependence on wholesale funding sources, although the loans-to-retail 
derived funding has been improving, largely as a consequence of loan 
deleveraging. 

The affirmation of Banesto's Long-term IDR reflects Fitch's expectation of a 
continued high probability of support from its parent, Santander . Santander's 
Long-term IDR is based on its VR of 'bbb+' and is one notch above the sovereign 
rating based on its geographically diversified business and resilient 
performance to date

RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - IDRS, SENIOR DEBT AND SUPPORT RATING

Banesto's IDRs and senior debt ratings are based on support from Santander and 
not on Banesto's intrinsic strength as captured by its VR. Banesto's Long-term 
IDR is aligned with that of Santander, given Fitch's view that it is part of 
Santander's core banking business in Spain as well as its close integration with
the group, particularly in terms of IT systems. 

The bank's IDRs are sensitive to any rating action on Santander and, indirectly 
on the Spanish sovereign. Banesto's IDRs could be lower than Santander's if the 
latter were to reduce its stake in in the bank considerably or if Banesto were 
to become less integrated, which in Fitch's view is unlikely at the present 
time.

RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - VR

Banesto's VR reflects its good banking franchise in Spain, consistently sound 
profitability, though weakened in 2012, and adequate liquidity position and 
capital levels. However, it also reflects the weak Spanish economy, which has 
led to lower volumes that have affected performance, and the effects on asset 
quality of the collapse of the property sector. The bank is consciously 
deleveraging, particularly in real estate exposures. Real estate exposures are 
below that of other Spanish peers' at 12% of total real estate exposure 
(including foreclosed assets).

Banesto's VR is sensitive to an even more protracted and deeper recessionary 
environment in Spain than currently assumed, which could further affect 
profitability and asset quality, or an unanticipated liquidity shock. 

SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID SECURITIES

Banesto' subordinated debt is rated one notch below its VR and its preferred 
stock is rated five notches below the VR in accordance with Fitch's assessment 
of each instrument's respective non-performance and relative loss severity risk 
profiles. The preference shares are notched two times for loss severity and 
three times for non-performance risk. The ratings of these instruments are 
primarily sensitive to any change in the VR of Banesto. 

SUSBIDIARY AND AFFILIATED COMPANY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES

Banesto Financial Products plc is a wholly owned financing subsidiary of Banesto
whose debt ratings are aligned with its parent and whose ratings are sensitive 
to the same factors that might drive a change in Banesto's IDR. 

The rating actions are as follows:

Banesto:
Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'BBB+'; Outlook Negative
Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F2'
VR: downgraded to 'bbb-' from 'bbb+'; RWN removed
Support Rating: affirmed at '2'
Senior unsecured rating: affirmed at 'BBB+'
Short-term debt rating: affirmed at 'F2'
Subordinated debt: downgraded to 'BB+' from 'BBB' 
Preferred stock: downgraded to 'B' from 'BB-'
Market-linked senior unsecured securities: affirmed at 'BBB+emr'
Mortgage covered bonds: unaffected

Banesto Financial Products plc:
Senior unsecured rating: affirmed at 'BBB+'
Short-term debt rating: affirmed at 'F2'

 (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
