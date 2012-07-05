FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P revises Globo Comunicacao outlook to positive
#Market News
July 5, 2012 / 8:57 PM / in 5 years

TEXT-S&P revises Globo Comunicacao outlook to positive

Reuters Staff

7 Min Read

Overview
     -- Brazilian media company Globo has managed its cost structure well 
thanks to robust profitability, despite our expectations of some margin 
pressures. 
     -- We revised the outlook to positive from stable and affirmed our 'BBB' 
ratings on Globo.
     -- We could raise the ratings if Globo maintains relatively stable 
margins amid uncertain global economy. 


Rating Action
On July 5, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services revised its outlook on 
Globo Comunicacao e Participacoes S.A. (Globo) to positive from stable. At the 
same time, we affirmed our 'BBB' ratings on the company.

Rationale
The outlook change reflects Globo's robust profitability in the past several 
quarters, despite our expectations of margin pressures due to rising cost 
inflation and increasing competition for television talent and transmission 
rights of sports events. The company has managed its cost structure well, 
which resulted in stable margins over the past several quarters thanks to 
media and advertising market growth that boosted its content and programming 
and advertising revenues. The positive outlook indicates that we could raise 
the ratings if we see that the company can maintain its current performance 
amid global economic uncertainty that could harm the media industry in Brazil. 

Globo's satisfactory business risk profile reflects our view of its solid 
position in the Brazilian media industry. The company has strong leadership in 
broadcast TV due to its high quality local language content and a 
well-structured programming grid. In order to sustain this leadership 
position, Globo invests heavily in exclusive casting under long-term contracts 
and comprehensive news coverage, which result in a more fixed-cost structure. 

The company's leadership position and the still high concentration of 
advertising on broadcast TV in Brazil make Globo the preferred channel for 
advertisers. Although new media consumption habits could pose some risks to 
broadcast operations and ad spending, Globo gains efficiency through its 
different media vehicles, such as streaming some of its television content 
online. Also, despite the majority of its revenues coming from advertising 
(71% of revenues in the first quarter of 2012), Globo's content and 
programming revenues continue growing faster than advertising revenues, which 
result in smaller exposure of revenues and cash flow from the more volatile 
advertising market. 

We view Globo's financial risk profile as modest, which reflects the company's 
conservative financial policy, with strong cash generation and a long-term 
maturity profile that result in sound credit metrics. We believe management is 
committed to a prudent financial policy with investment focus on its core 
business, which has been the case in the past several years. While almost all 
of company's debt and a portion of its expenses are denominated in dollars, 
its revenues are denominated in Brazilian reais. However, we believe the 
long-term debt profile, maintenance of significant cash holdings, and the 
hedging of short-term dollar outflows (both expenses and debt service) 
somewhat mitigate the company's currency mismatch risks. 

Our base-case projections for Globo assume double-digit revenue growth 
resulting from an increase in ad spending thanks to a 3%-5% GDP growth, some 
price adjustments for inflation, and the FIFA World Cup and Summer Olympics 
that Brazil will host in 2014 and 2016, respectively. Despite our expectations 
that Globo's margins could be pressured by competition for TV talent and 
transmission rights and the expenses of covering these sporting events, they 
would still remain above 20%. Assuming capital expenditures and dividend 
payments even above historical figures, the company's discretionary cash flow 
would still be positive. The April 2012 $300 million notes issuance increased 
its debt levels somewhat, but our expectation of increasing cash generation 
should result in relatively stable and strong credit metrics by the end of 
2012, such as total debt to EBITDA of 0.5x and funds from operations (FFO) to 
total debt above 150%.

Liquidity
We assess Globo's liquidity as "exceptional" and reflects its ability to cover 
its cash needs in the coming years, even if EBITDA declines sharply. We base 
our liquidity assessment on the following factors and assumptions:

     -- Globo's liquidity sources cover its uses by more than 3.5x in the next 
three years; 
     -- Globo has no debt maturities until 2022; 
     -- Even if EBITDA were to decline 50%, we believe net sources would 
exceed cash requirements by more than 2.4x; and 
     -- The company has a good standing in the credit markets and with banks.

In our analysis, we assumed liquidity sources of more than R$8.5 billion 
annually, including cash reserves of R$5.1 billion as of March 31, 2012, FFO 
of about R$2.7 billion in the next 12 months, and the proceeds from the April 
notes issuance of $300 million (about R$600 million). We estimate the 
company's uses at about R$1.8 billion, mainly for capital expenditures and 
dividend distribution. We believe Globo will sustain a net cash position over 
the next several years, as has been the case in the past five years. Globo has 
no financial covenants for its debts.

Outlook
The positive outlook indicates that we could raise the ratings if Globo 
maintains relatively stable profitability amid the global economic uncertainty 
that could harm the Brazilian media industry. We would revise the outlook back 
to stable if an economic downturn in Brazil, stemming from global economic 
volatility, resulted in lower revenue growth and higher margin pressures than 
in our base-case scenario, or if the company turns to less conservative 
financial policy, such as aggressive dividend distributions that would erode 
its liquidity.

Related Criteria And Research
     -- Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011 
     -- Key Credit Factors: Criteria for Rating the Television and Radio 
Broadcasting Industry, December 11, 2009
     -- Criteria Methodology: Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, 
May 27, 2009
     -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008

Ratings List

Ratings Affirmed; CreditWatch/Outlook Action
                                        To                 From
Globo Comunicacao e Participacoes S.A.
 Corporate Credit Rating                BBB/Positive/--    BBB/Stable/--
 Senior Unsecured                       BBB                

Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 
column.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
