FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT-Fitch downgrades DECO 12
Sections
Featured
'Bump stock' rush at gun shops
Las Vegas massacre
'Bump stock' rush at gun shops
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Lifestyle
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Drive-in chain Sonic says payment cards possibly hacked
Cyber Risk
Drive-in chain Sonic says payment cards possibly hacked
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 4, 2012 / 6:01 PM / in 5 years

TEXT-Fitch downgrades DECO 12

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Dec 4 - Fitch Ratings has downgraded DECO 12 - UK 4 p.l.c.'s class F notes
due January 2020, as follows:

GBP0.7m class F (XS0289644980) downgraded to 'Dsf' from 'Csf'; RE 0%

The downgrade reflects the note loss allocation which occurred on the October
interest payment date (IPD), as a result of the crystallisation of losses
following the sale of the last property securing the Industrial Realisation
(Famborough) loan.

The EUR382,751 of losses has led to a partial write-down of the class (34%) F
notes.

Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.

The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore,
Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings.

The sources of information used to assess these ratings were the issuer,
servicer, and periodic cash manager and servicer reports.

Applicable criteria, "EMEA CMBS Rating Criteria", dated 04 April 2012 and
'Global Structured Finance Rating Criteria', dated 4 August 2011, is available
at www.fitchratings.com.

Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
EMEA CMBS Rating Criteria

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.