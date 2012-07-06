TEXT-Fitch takes rating actions on Provide Blue Series

July 06 - Fitch Ratings has downgraded two tranches of Provide Blue 2005-2 and revised the Outlook for one tranche of Provide Blue 2005-1 to Negative from Stable. All other ratings were affirmed. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this comment.

The rating actions reflect the current credit enhancement of the notes and the expected performance of the underlying portfolios.

Both transactions are synthetic securitizations and reference portfolios of residential mortgage loans originated by BHW Bausparkasse AG.

Following the regulatory call of Provide Blue 2005-1, as of the January 2010 payment date, and further note amortization, the senior CDS and class A+, A, B and C were paid in full. The outstanding note balance as of July 2012 payment date is EUR29.6m. The remaining protected portfolio amount stands at EUR475m.

The amortization of the class D and E notes is limited to proceeds received from cures and recoveries exceeding new delinquencies during each payment period. Credit enhancement (CE) levels have increased for both tranches and are in line with Fitch’s loss expectations for the respective rating levels which led Fitch to affirm the ratings. However, because the agency expects further losses to be allocated to the class F notes (NR), the Outlook for the class E notes has been revised to Negative from Stable.

Provide Blue 2005-2 reported a total allocated loss of EUR11.2m to the outstanding initial threshold amount (EUR21.2m).As a result, available CE for the class E note has decreased. In Fitch’s view, loss allocation towards the threshold amount is expected to continue and as such CE is expected to decrease further. The losses allocated so far exceed Fitch’s original loss expectations for this transaction. Therefore, the agency has downgraded the class E notes to ‘Bsf’ and the class D notes to ‘BBsf’. The rating Outlook for class E is Negative, whereas the outlook for class D remains Stable.

The rating actions are as follows:

Provide Blue 2005-1 PLC:

Class D (ISIN DE000A0E6NX2): affirmed at ‘BBBsf’; Stable Outlook

Class E (ISIN DE000A0E6NY0): affirmed at ‘BBsf’; Outlook revised to Negative from Stable

Provide Blue 2005-2 PLC:

Senior Credit Default Swap: affirmed at ‘AAAsf’; Stable Outlook

Class A+ (ISIN DE000A0GHZR1): affirmed at ‘AAAsf’; Stable Outlook

Class B (ISIN DE000A0GHZS9): affirmed at ‘AAsf’; Stable Outlook

Class C (ISIN DE000A0GHZT7): affirmed at ‘Asf’; Stable Outlook

Class D (ISIN DE000A0GHZU5): downgrade to ‘BBsf’ from ‘BBBsf’; Stable Outlook

Class E (ISIN DE000A0GHZV3): downgrade to ‘Bsf’ from ‘BBsf’; Negative Outlook