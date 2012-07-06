FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P revises GGR Servicing outlook to developing
July 6, 2012 / 1:56 PM / in 5 years

TEXT-S&P revises GGR Servicing outlook to developing

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

OVERVIEW
     -- We revised our commercial mortgage special servicer outlook for GGR 
Servicing Asset Management LLC to developing from stable.
     -- The outlook revision follows the recently announced acquisition of 
Presidium Asset Solutions by an affiliate of GGR.
     -- The outlook revision reflects our assessment of the potential benefits 
of the merger as well as the challenges that may arise during the integration 
of the two companies' platforms.
    
     July 6 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today revised its outlook on
GGR Servicing Asset Management LLC as a commercial mortgage special servicer to
developing from stable. Our ranking on GGR for commercial special servicing is
AVERAGE.

We revised our outlook for commercial special servicing following the 
announcement that an affiliate of GGR has acquired Presidium Asset Solutions 
(not ranked). The outlook reflects our assessment of the potential benefits 
associated with the announced acquisition as well as the challenges that may 
arise during the integration of the two servicing platforms.

KEY RANKING FACTORS

Strengths
     -- Strong experience of key personnel.
     -- A solid consolidation plan for migrating system records to Presidium 
from GGR. 

Weakness
     -- GGR and Presidium have short track records and have only completed a 
small volume of one-off resolution assignments.

GGR (f/k/a ZAIS Servicing Asset Management LLC {ZSam}) is a boutique 
commercial real estate loan special servicing platform located in Dallas, 
Texas.

GGR was formed by ZAIS Group LLC (a Red Bank, N.J.-based fund manager) in May 
2010 as ZSam and has been in operation since July 2010. The company changed 
its name to GGR Servicing Asset Management after GGR Acquisition Co. LLC took 
over ZSam's operation from ZAIS Group (as described below).

GGR provides commercial real estate loan asset management and special 
servicing activities by industry veterans, who in our opinion have 
demonstrated sound judgment and expertise during their careers.

On Nov. 15, 2011, GGR Acquisition acquired a substantial majority interest in 
GGR. GGR Acquisition is a private investment group including principals of 
Centaurus Investments LLC and The Barvin Group. As a result of this 
transaction, GGR Acquisition assumed sole management and control 
responsibility for GGR.

An affiliate of GGR acquired the sole member owner of Presidium Asset 
Solutions on April 30, 2012. Presidium recently acquired the managing member 
interest in GGR from GGR Acquisition. Presidium is based in Minneapolis, Minn.

We believe the combined company will continue to maintain a reliable and 
effective special servicing operation. We will, however, monitor the combined 
operations' ability to maintain operational and financial performance during 
the integration phase of the two servicing platforms.

