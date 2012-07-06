FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-Fitch issues REIT report quarterly for Q2
July 6, 2012

TEXT-Fitch issues REIT report quarterly for Q2

July 6 - Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: REIT Report QuarterlyJuly 6 - Fitch Ratings has published its second-quarter 2012 REIT Report
Quarterly. During this past quarter, Fitch assigned one IDR, upgraded one
issuer, affirmed the IDR of 14 issuers, and assigned 14 security-specific
ratings among its rated universe.

On June 28, 2012, Fitch published a report titled, 'U.S. Equity REIT's
Recalibrate Development for New Normal.' Total U.S. REIT development pipelines
have been volatile over the last 10 years. After peaking in the fourth quarter
of 2007, development programs decreased sharply over the next two and a half
years. Development pipelines have been on the rise over the last four quarters
after remaining flat in 2010 and the first quarter of 2011, signaling an
increase in 'animal spirits' by many REITs organically growing their portfolios.

On June 8, 2012, Fitch published its '2012 Midyear Outlook: U.S. Equity REITs.'
Fitch noted that the outlook for U.S. equity REITs remains on solid footing,
though high leverage and the questionable direction of the broader economy make
positive rating momentum unlikely for the remainder of the year. Equity REITs
are likely to see improved fixed charge coverage and property fundamentals, all
while maintaining strong capital market access. Multifamily REITs, in
particular, will have the most positive trajectory for the remainder of the
year. Conversely, suburban office REITs will continue to face challenges.

Fitch published the '1Q12 U.S. Equity REIT Liquidity Update: Several Spigots'
special report on May 24, 2012. This report projects the median liquidity
coverage of selected U.S. equity REITs is 1.7x for the period from April 1, 2012
to Dec. 31, 2013. Median liquidity coverage has centered in the mid-to-low 1x
range over the past several quarters, but 2012 capital raises from diverse
funding sources have improved the availability of unsecured revolving credit
facilities and, thus, REITs' overall capacity to meet liquidity needs.

On April 25, 2012, Fitch published its 'U.S. REIT Margin Call: Remember the
Capex' report, which noted that many U.S. REITs are seeing improved earnings and
margins of late. However, these improvements have been largely driven by a sharp
increase in recurring capital expenditures (capex), which indicates
still-challenged property-level fundamentals.
Other items in this edition of Fitch's 'REIT Report Quarterly' include:

--An overview of recent rating actions;
--Summaries of recently released REIT reports and criteria;
--Links to recent Fitch research.

'REIT Report Quarterly' is available by clicking on the link or at
'www.fitchratings.com' under the following headers:

Sectors >> Financial Institutions >> REITs >> Newsletters


Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'

