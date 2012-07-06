TEXT-Fitch issues REIT report quarterly for Q2

July 6 - Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: REIT Report QuarterlyJuly 6 - Fitch Ratings has published its second-quarter 2012 REIT Report Quarterly. During this past quarter, Fitch assigned one IDR, upgraded one issuer, affirmed the IDR of 14 issuers, and assigned 14 security-specific ratings among its rated universe. On June 28, 2012, Fitch published a report titled, 'U.S. Equity REIT's Recalibrate Development for New Normal.' Total U.S. REIT development pipelines have been volatile over the last 10 years. After peaking in the fourth quarter of 2007, development programs decreased sharply over the next two and a half years. Development pipelines have been on the rise over the last four quarters after remaining flat in 2010 and the first quarter of 2011, signaling an increase in 'animal spirits' by many REITs organically growing their portfolios. On June 8, 2012, Fitch published its '2012 Midyear Outlook: U.S. Equity REITs.' Fitch noted that the outlook for U.S. equity REITs remains on solid footing, though high leverage and the questionable direction of the broader economy make positive rating momentum unlikely for the remainder of the year. Equity REITs are likely to see improved fixed charge coverage and property fundamentals, all while maintaining strong capital market access. Multifamily REITs, in particular, will have the most positive trajectory for the remainder of the year. Conversely, suburban office REITs will continue to face challenges. Fitch published the '1Q12 U.S. Equity REIT Liquidity Update: Several Spigots' special report on May 24, 2012. This report projects the median liquidity coverage of selected U.S. equity REITs is 1.7x for the period from April 1, 2012 to Dec. 31, 2013. Median liquidity coverage has centered in the mid-to-low 1x range over the past several quarters, but 2012 capital raises from diverse funding sources have improved the availability of unsecured revolving credit facilities and, thus, REITs' overall capacity to meet liquidity needs. On April 25, 2012, Fitch published its 'U.S. REIT Margin Call: Remember the Capex' report, which noted that many U.S. REITs are seeing improved earnings and margins of late. However, these improvements have been largely driven by a sharp increase in recurring capital expenditures (capex), which indicates still-challenged property-level fundamentals. Other items in this edition of Fitch's 'REIT Report Quarterly' include: --An overview of recent rating actions; --Summaries of recently released REIT reports and criteria; --Links to recent Fitch research. 'REIT Report Quarterly' is available by clicking on the link or at 'www.fitchratings.com' under the following headers: Sectors >> Financial Institutions >> REITs >> Newsletters Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com' Applicable Criteria and Related Research: -- 'U.S. Equity REITs Recalibrate Development for New Normal' (June 28, 2012); --'2012 Midyear Outlook: U.S. Equity REITs' (June 8, 2012); --'1Q12 U.S. Equity REIT Liquidity Update: Several Spigots' (May 24, 2012); --'U.S. REIT Margin Call: Remember the Capex' (April 25, 2012). Applicable Criteria and Related Research: 2012 Midyear Outlook: U.S. Equity REITs 1Q12 U.S. Equity REIT Liquidity Update: Several Spigots U.S. REIT Margin Call: Remember the Capex U.S. Equity REITs Recalibrate Development for New Normal