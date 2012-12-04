FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-Fitch criteria for analyzing U.S. wireless tower transactions
#Market News
December 4, 2012 / 8:16 PM / in 5 years

TEXT-Fitch criteria for analyzing U.S. wireless tower transactions

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Criteria for Analyzing U.S. Wireless Tower
TransactionsDec 4 - Fitch Ratings has released an updated criteria report for analyzing
U.S. wireless tower securitizations.

The core of Fitch's U.S. wireless tower securitization criteria has not changed.
Therefore, there are no rating implications for existing or new transactions.

The new report replaces Fitch's Dec. 5, 2011 criteria of the same name.

The revised report is available at 'www.fitchratings.com' or by clicking on the
link.

Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.

