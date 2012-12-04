TEXT-Fitch criteria for analyzing U.S. wireless tower transactions

Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Criteria for Analyzing U.S. Wireless Tower TransactionsDec 4 - Fitch Ratings has released an updated criteria report for analyzing U.S. wireless tower securitizations. The core of Fitch's U.S. wireless tower securitization criteria has not changed. Therefore, there are no rating implications for existing or new transactions. The new report replaces Fitch's Dec. 5, 2011 criteria of the same name. The revised report is available at 'www.fitchratings.com' or by clicking on the link. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: --'Global Structured Finance Rating Criteria' (June. 6, 2012); --'U.S. Commercial Mortgage Servicer Rating Criteria' (Feb. 18, 2011); --'Criteria for Analyzing Large Loans in U.S. Commercial Mortgage Transactions' (Sept. 21, 2012); --'Surveillance Methodology for U.S. Fixed-Rate CMBS Transactions' (Dec. 21, 2011); --'Managing and Developing Criteria and Models' (April 4, 2012); --'Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance Transactions' (May 30, 2012); --'Criteria for Special-Purpose Vehicles in Structured Finance Transactions' (May 30, 2012); --'Criteria for Rating Caps in Global Structured Finance Transactions' (Aug. 2, 2012); --'Criteria for Servicing Continuity Risk in Structured Finance, Aug ___, 2012.