TEXT-Fitch affirms Quion's servicer ratings
July 6, 2012 / 2:21 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-Fitch affirms Quion's servicer ratings

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

July 6 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Quion Groep B.V's (Quion) Dutch
Residential Primary and Special Servicer Ratings at 'RPS2' and 'RSS2',
respectively.

The ratings are based on Quion's enhanced risk management framework that is
supported by the receipt of ISAE3402 Type II certification in January 2012
together with an internal audit programme that reported no major issues during
the last cycle. Furthermore, the ratings reflect Quion's ability to finalise
projects and the implementation of the Quion Service Platform in 2012. The
platform provides common infrastructure for mid- and back-office functions and
will provide improvements in terms of processes within the mortgage chain. The
ratings are also supported by a strong commitment to business development
resulting in the boarding of a new portfolio by the end of 2012 and further
diversification into other market sectors in 2012 to alleviate the risk of loss
of portfolios.

The affirmation of the Special Servicer Rating is based on the utilisation of
loan exit strategies and Quion's continued demonstrated ability to communicate
with borrowers to attempt to rehabilitate their loans back to performing status.

Quion is a wholly owned subsidiary of Blauwtrust Groep, a private Dutch
investment company that also owns De Hypotheker, the market-leading Dutch
mortgage intermediary. A review of Quion's accounts over the past two years by
Fitch's Financial Institutions Group (FIG) considered the business to have a
sustained historical profitability despite posting a loss for 2010. This result
is attributed to the investment in the IT development programme. The net result
of Quion turned positive again in 2011. The accounts also demonstrate that its
liquidity position is supported by external credit lines.

Fitch used its global and Dutch servicer rating criteria to analyse the
servicer's operations and financial condition, including a comparison against
similar Dutch servicers as part of the review process. The analysis is based on
information provided to Fitch by Quion.

As of 31 December 2011, Quion's residential servicing portfolio totalled EUR25bn
consisting of 145,686 loans. Quion acts as primary servicer on Dutch RMBS
transactions totalling EUR14.07bn, while the company is named special servicer
on a portfolio totalling EUR20.97bn.Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.

The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore,
Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings.

Applicable criteria 'Global Rating Criteria for Structured Finance Servicers',
dated 13 August 2010, and 'Rating Criteria for European Mortgage Loan Servicers
- the Netherlands Market Addendum', dated 14 February 2008, are available on
www.fitchratings.com.

Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Global Rating Criteria for Structured Finance Servicers
Rating Criteria for European Mortgage Loan Servicers - the Netherlands Market
Addendum (Netherlands ESF)

