TEXT - S&P affirms Oshkosh Corp 'BB' rating

Overview -- Carl Icahn's tender offer to buy the outstanding shares of specialty vehicle manufacturer Oshkosh Corp. did not reach the 25% threshold, and he has stated the offer will not be extended. -- We are affirming our ratings, including the 'BB' corporate credit rating, on Oshkosh and removing them from CreditWatch with negative implications. -- The outlook is stable because we believe the risks to financial policy and changes in business mix we associated with the tender offer have been reduced. Rating Action On Dec. 4, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its ratings, including the 'BB' corporate credit rating, on Oshkosh, Wis.-based Oshkosh Corp. and removed the ratings from CreditWatch with negative implications, where they had been placed on Oct. 12, 2012. The outlook is stable. Rationale The affirmation reflects Icahn's announcement that he will not proceed with a tender offer for Oshkosh's shares after less than 25% of outstanding shares were tendered by the Dec. 3 deadline previously set. We believe this reduces uncertainty regarding the leverage profile for Oshkosh and its strategic direction. The company's announcement on Nov. 16, 2012, that it plans to repurchase up to $300 million of common stock over the next 12 to 18 months does not have an immediate effect on our assessment of the company's financial risk profile, which we describe as "significant." The company's large cash balances (more than $500 million), good credit measures, and anticipated positive free cash flow generation provide some capacity for the share repurchase activity. We believe risks related to potentially more aggressive policy of an Icahn-owned or influenced entity have been reduced following the announcement that Icahn's tender for the company will not be extended. Icahn and related entities disclosed beneficial ownership of about 9.5% of Oshkosh stock in July 2011, through a combination of shares and call options. Although unsuccessful in electing any of his six nominees in January 2012 following a proxy fight, we believe the Icahn-led ownership and potentially heightened shareholder focus caused some uncertainty as to the strategic direction of the company and had the potential to result in a more aggressive financial policy. Furthermore, we believe risks of strategic actions that could result in a change in our assessment of the company's business risk profile, which we currently view as "satisfactory," are also reduced. We expect Oshkosh to maintain its leading positions in key segments of the cyclical specialty vehicle market--such as being the No. 1 global provider of aerial work platforms--and its good product and end-market diversity, which its four reporting segments prove. The company's diversified product portfolio is a supporting factor in our business risk profile assessment. Our base-case expectations include: -- A continuation of the slow global economic recovery; -- A continued recovery in the access equipment in fiscal 2013 at a slower pace than in fiscal 2012; -- Lower sales and profits at its defense segment in each of the next several years, as Oshkosh transitions away from large domestic contracts; -- Fire and emergency results to deteriorate in 2013, given pressures on municipal budgets; -- Commercial segment revenue and profitability to benefit from an improving outlook for residential construction spending; and -- Positive free cash flow generation. Barring any sizable acquisitions or other strategic shift, we expect debt to EBITDA to remain close to 2x and funds from operations (FFO) to total debt to exceed 30% in 2013. These measures provide some cushion for risks to the company's defense segment performance or a general economic slowdown. At the current ratings, we expect Oshkosh to maintain total debt to EBITDA of about 3.5x and FFO to total debt of about 20% to 25%. Liquidity Liquidity is "adequate." Our assessment of the company's liquidity profile incorporates the following expectations and assumptions: -- We project sources of funds to be more than 1.2x uses over the next year. -- We expect net sources of funds to remain positive and for there to be sufficient headroom under covenants, even in the event that EBITDA declines by 15%. -- We believe the company has generally prudent financial risk management and sound relationships with banks. We expect Oshkosh to maintain ample availability under its $525 million revolving credit facility due October 2015. It had good cash balances of more than $500 million as of Sept. 30, 2012. The company's $650 million senior secured term loan amortizes at about 10% annually and matures in October 2015. Given Oshkosh's cash flow generation capability, we consider its maturities to be manageable. Recovery analysis We rate the company's secured debt 'BBB-' (two notches higher than the corporate credit rating) with a recovery rating of '1', indicating our expectation of very high (90% to 100%) recovery in a payment default scenario. We rate the senior unsecured notes 'BB' with a recovery rating of '4', indicating our expectation for an average (30% to 50%) recovery in a payment default scenario. (See our recovery report on Oshkosh Corp., published Feb. 8, 2012, on RatingsDirect.) Outlook The outlook is stable. We believe Oshkosh will maintain credit measures that are consistent with the current ratings. We could lower the ratings if weak results or a debt-financed acquisition lead to weaker credit measures--for example, if adjusted debt to EBITDA nears 4x and we do not consider near-term improvement to be likely. This could occur if revenue declined by more than 10% and EBITDA margin was less than 4.5% or less in 2013. Conversely, we could raise the ratings if we believed the company will likely maintain higher credit measures (such as FFO to debt of more than 25%) through the operating cycle and we did not expect debt-financed acquisitions or other shareholder-friendly actions to result in stretched credit measures. Related Criteria And Research -- Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, Sept. 18, 2012 -- Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011 -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008 Ratings List Ratings Affirmed; Removed From CreditWatch To From Oshkosh Corp. Corporate Credit Rating BB/Stable/-- BB/Watch Neg/-- Oshkosh Corp. Senior Secured BBB- BBB-/Watch Neg Recovery Rating 1 1 Senior Unsecured BB BB/Watch Neg Recovery Rating 4 4