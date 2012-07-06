FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Market News
July 6, 2012 / 3:06 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-Fitch rates Northside ISD, Texas

Reuters Staff

8 Min Read

July 6 - Fitch Ratings has assigned an 'AAA' rating to the following
Northside Independent School District, Texas (the district) unlimited 
tax bonds:

--$55 million unlimited tax school building bonds, series 2012;
--$70 million variable rate unlimited tax school building bonds, series 2012.

The 'AAA' long-term rating is based on a guaranty provided by the Texas 
Permanent School Fund (PSF), whose bond guarantee program is rated 'AAA' by 
Fitch.

The bonds are expected to price via negotiation the weeks of July 9 and July 23,
subject to market conditions. Proceeds will be used to fund district facility 
design and construction. 

Fitch also assigns an 'AA+' underlying rating to the series 2012 bonds and 
affirms the 'AA+' rating on the district's $1.7 billion unlimited tax debt 
outstanding.

The Rating Outlook is Stable.

SECURITY 

The bonds are payable from and secured by an unlimited ad valorem tax levied 
against all taxable property in the district. The bonds are secured further by 
the PSF guaranty. 

KEY RATING DRIVERS

STRONG FINANCIAL PROFILE: Prudent financial management characterized by a 
history of conservative budgeting and consistent operating surpluses has 
resulted in robust fund balance levels and strong liquidity. Officials responded
to lower fiscal 2012/2013 state support with proactive cost management, further 
bolstering fiscal 2011 and 2012 reserve levels. The district is positioned 
favorably to withstand the uncertainties of future state funding.

MANAGEABLE ENROLLMENT GROWTH: The district is the fourth largest in the state, 
historically adding two to three schools a year to keep pace with the growing 
student population in the north San Antonio suburbs. More moderate enrollment 
gains of the past several years and expected into the near future provide 
flexibility in the school building program. The district has ample authorization
and debt service tax rate capacity to ramp up construction if necessary. 

HIGH DEBT LEVELS: Overall debt is high in relation to the district's population 
and market value, a pattern typical for rapidly growing suburban districts in 
the state. The district does not currently receive state support for debt 
service as tax base growth has recently outpaced growth in average daily 
attendance. Only one-half built-out, the district's debt levels likely may 
remain elevated to the extent that facility needs outpace tax base growth. 

LARGE TAX BASE: The district's historically strong taxable assessed valuation 
(TAV) appreciation has slowed but continues to register modest gains as new 
residential and commercial construction offsets revaluations. The commercial 
sector of this largely residential tax base continues to expand, and taxpayer 
concentration is minimal.

SOUND ECONOMY: Steady growth in the healthcare, financial services, and tourism 
sectors has mitigated the regional military and defense industry concentration. 
The district benefits from its location in the larger San Antonio metro area. 
Low unemployment rates reflect sustained job growth throughout the recession. 

CREDIT PROFILE

STRONG FINANCIAL PROFILE

The district has maintained strong financial performance despite the pressures 
associated with sustained enrollment growth, resulting in high levels of general
fund reserves. With the addition of a $27 million operating surplus, fiscal 2011
total fund balance improved to 26.3% of spending, with unrestricted (committed, 
assigned and unassigned) balances at roughly $118 million or 18.3% of spending. 
The year's performance was driven by enrollment-based increases in state support
and personnel cost savings due largely to attrition. 

Management has also cut an additional $40 million from the fiscal 2012 budget, 
bringing the total spending reduction to $60 million, an amount which exceeds 
the state's fiscal 2012 funding cuts. Cost reduction measures include the 
elimination of nearly 975 positions through attrition, a salary freeze, reduced 
starting pay for new teachers, and increased classroom sizes. Management reports
the expectation of up to $30 million in fiscal year 2012 fund balance growth 
based on realized cost savings and EduJobs monies. 

The fiscal 2013 budgeted operating surplus includes the substantial, recurring 
budget cuts made by the district during the past two years and additional 
enrollment based revenues, countering another $50 million cut in state funding. 
Fitch views favorably management's proactive approach to tightened spending and 
preservation of adequate fund balance reserve levels in light of state funding 
cuts.

MANAGEABLE FIXED COSTS

Overall debt ratios are high at nearly $5,694 per capita and almost 8.1% of 
market value, reflecting the district's infrastructure requirements over the 
past decade. It maintains a portion of its total debt portfolio, currently 25%, 
as variable-rate debt in order to minimize the impact to its debt service tax 
rate. Management reports the district is managing variable rate exposure within 
the target range of 25% to 30% of total debt. The series 2012 variable rate 
issue is structured with an initial five-year term, after which a mandatory 
tender will put the bonds back to bondholders if not remarketed successfully. 

While few Texas school districts issue variable rate debt, Fitch derives comfort
from the district's experience with this instrument and its tenured financial 
management team. Fitch believes debt levels may remain high into the foreseeable
future as a result of below-average principal amortization (34% of principal is 
retired in 10 years) and future facility needs related to its fast-growth 
enrollment environment.

The current issues were approved in the district's $535 million bond program 
approved by voters in May 2010 and will fund two new elementary schools 
scheduled to open in fiscal 2013. Subsequent to these issues, $330 million 
remains in the current authorization program. The district's debt service tax 
rate is currently $0.336 per $100 of TAV, well below the statutory new issuance 
test ceiling of $0.50 and providing flexibility regarding future debt needs.

The district's pension liabilities are limited to its participation in the state
pension plan administered by the Teachers Retirement System of Texas (TRS). The 
district's annual contribution to TRS is determined by state law, as is the 
contribution for the state-run post-employment benefit healthcare plan. 
Including debt service and pension contributions, payments on long-term 
liabilities were above average at 15.1% of fiscal 2011 spending. 

MODERATE TAX BASE GAINS

TAV growth has been substantial, although it has slowed in the last three fiscal
years. At $32.4 billion for fiscal 2012, the district's TAV has grown at a 
compound average annual rate of 9.2% over the last six fiscal years (up 69% from
$19 billion in fiscal 2006). Officials expect 2% TAV growth annually over the 
near term. Given that the district is only about 50% built-out, and much of the 
major road infrastructure traversing the district is in place, the prospects for
continued growth are good.

NORTH SAN ANTONIO DISTRICT

The district resides in the larger San Antonio metropolitan area and serves the 
rapidly growing northwest portion of Bexar County and surrounding areas. The 
county unemployment rate of 6.3% in April 2012 remains below state (6.5%) and 
national (7.7%) averages for the same period. Enrollment, currently at more than
97,000, has grown rapidly over the last decade by an average of about 3,000 
students annually. While somewhat slower, the current projected growth rate of 
2% per year is healthy.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
