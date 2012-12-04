FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-Fitch: negative rating drift for developed market corps, EM more resilient
#Market News
December 4, 2012 / 10:21 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-Fitch: negative rating drift for developed market corps, EM more resilient

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Dec 4 - A negative rating drift persisted for global corporate issuers in
the third quarter, according to a new report by Fitch Ratings. However, credit
quality showed divergent paths across emerging and developed markets. Downgrades
trailed upgrades across the universe of Fitch-rated emerging market issuers
while developed market issuers continued to see more downgrades than upgrades.

Downgrades affected a modest 1.2% of emerging market issuers in the third
quarter, below the group's upgrade rate of 2.3%. Across developed markets, the
4.2% share of issuers downgraded edged below the 4.9% recorded in the prior
quarter but topped upgrades of 2.4%.

By broad sector, FI developed market issuer downgrades, 4.5%, surpassed upgrades
of 1.7%, the 20th consecutive quarter to register a negative rating drift for
financial entities. Industrial rating activity was also negative but more
balanced with downgrades of 4% and upgrades of 3%, slightly worse than the prior
quarter's respective 3.1% and 2.9%.

Emerging market issuers saw a surge in downgrades in 2008 to 2009, which has
since significantly diminished. Fitch forecasts 2012 economic growth of 4.3% for
emerging markets and 0.9% for major advanced economies.

Downgrades exceeded upgrades by a margin of 1.4 to 1 for all global corporate
entities in the third quarter.

The Fitch-rated global corporate issuer default rate remained low through
September, at 0.44% year to date. Fitch recorded 12 defaults in the first nine
months of 2012 -- all speculative-grade rated entities.

The share of Fitch-rated global corporate issuers assigned a Negative Outlook
inched up at the end of the third quarter to 14% from 13% in the prior quarter.
Meanwhile, Positive Rating Outlooks slipped to 5% from 6%, quarter over quarter.

For a full review of global rating activity by region and industry through
September, please see Fitch's new report titled 'Global Corporate Rating
Activity Update - Third Quarter 2012', available on Fitch's web site at
'www.fitchratings.com' under 'Credit Market Research'.


Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.

Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Fitch Global Corporate Rating Activity
Update - Third Quarter 2012

