TEXT-Fitch takes actions on CSFB 2006-TFL2

July 6 - Fitch Ratings has upgraded 12 classes and affirmed the remaining classes from Credit Suisse First Boston Mortgage Securities Corp., series 2006-TFL2 (CSFB 2006-TFL2), reflecting Fitch's base case loss expectation of 1.4% for the pooled classes. Fitch's performance expectation incorporates prospective views regarding commercial real estate market value and cash flow declines. The revised Rating Outlooks reflect the increases in credit enhancement as the result of the pay off/disposition of four loans since Fitch's last rating action. A detailed list of rating actions follows at the end of this release. Under Fitch's methodology, approximately 62.7% of the pool is modeled to default in the base case stress scenario, defined as the 'B' stress. In this scenario, the modeled average cash flow decline is 13.3%. To determine a sustainable Fitch cash flow and stressed value, Fitch analyzed servicer-reported operating statements and rent rolls, updated property valuations, and recent sales comparisons. Based on improving loan performance as well as greater stability in commercial real estate fundamentals (as compared to the recessionary years), Fitch estimates the average recoveries on the pooled loans will be greater than 95% in the base case. The transaction on a pooled level is collateralized by four loans, three of which are secured by hotels (99%), and one by a multifamily/condominium project (1.6%). The Kerzner Portfolio (74.5%) and NH Krystal Hotel portfolio (8.1%) have loan extensions through 2014. Metropolitan Warner Center (0.9%) is expected to pay off at the July 2012 maturity. The JW Marriott Starr Pass (16.5%) remains in maturity default. The transaction's final rated maturity date is October 2021. The Kerzner Portfolio is secured by a diverse portfolio of real estate. The main collateral interests consist of: 3,023-key Atlantis Resort and casino, Paradise Island; 600-room all-suite hotel tower, 495-unit condominium hotel; 40 acres of water attractions; 106-key One & Only Ocean Club and 18-hole Ocean Club Golf Course; water treatment and desalinization facility; 63-slip Marina at Atlantis and associated retail at Marina Village. For the trailing 12 months ending September 2011, the Atlantis Resort's occupancy, ADR, and RevPAR were 64%, $310, and $199, respectively, in line with the 2010 performance of 62.2%, $313, and $195. At origination, the issuer anticipated a stabilized occupancy, ADR and RevPAR of 81%, $323, and $262. While operating cash flow for the collateral is below expectations from issuance, a recent value estimate indicates the collective value of the collateral would result in full repayment of the rated debt. A recent modification of the loan included an extension of the loan's final maturity for three years through September, 2014. The JW Marriott Starr Pass consists of a 575-room full-service hotel and a 27-hole Arnold Palmer-designed championship golf course, located in Tucson, AZ. The loan has remained in special servicing since its initial transfer for imminent default in April 2010. The loan has underperformed expectations from issuance, and the Tucson hotel market has lagged the recovery experienced by the greater U.S. lodging market. The special servicer is pursuing foreclosure. The CSFB 2006-TFL2 trust also includes the non-pooled Sava/Fundamental Portfolio. The loan is secured by two portfolios of health care facilities; the Sava Portfolio (86% of allocated loan amount) and the Fundamental Portfolio (14%). The collateral is comprised of over 150 skilled nursing facilities; mixed-use facilities, long-term care hospitals, and assisted living. The properties are located in over 20 states, the largest concentration of which lies in Texas. The portfolio has demonstrated stable performance since issuance, and servicer-reported cash flows indicate the portfolio's net operating income (NOI) is approximately 22% above Fitch's stressed cash flow from securitization. Fitch upgrades the following classes and revises or assigns Rating Outlooks and Recovery Estimates as indicated: --$41 million class B to 'AAAsf' from 'AAsf'; Outlook to Stable from Positive; --$41 million class C to 'AAAsf' from 'Asf'; Outlook Stable; --$33 million class D to 'AAsf' from 'BBBsf'; Outlook Stable; --$25 million class E to 'Asf' from 'BBBsf'; Outlook Stable; --$19 million class F to 'BBB-sf' from 'BBsf'; Outlook Stable; --$19 million class G to 'BBsf' from 'CCCsf'; assigned Stable Outlook; --$19 million class H to 'CCCsf' from 'Csf'; RE 100%; --$20 million class J to 'CCCsf' from 'Csf'; RE 100%; --$22 million class K to 'CCCsf' from 'Csf'; RE 100%; --$35.2 million class KER-C to 'BBBsf' from 'BBsf'; Outlook to Stable from Negative; --$43.4 million class KER-D to 'BBB-sf' from 'BBsf'; Outlook to Stable from Negative; --$43.7 million class KER-E to 'BBsf' from 'Bsf'; Outlook to Stable from Negative. In addition, Fitch affirms the following classes and revises the Rating Outlooks and Recovery Estimates as indicated: --$217.1 million class A-2 at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable; --$56.4 million class KER-A at 'A-sf'; Outlook to Stable from Negative; --$40.2 million class KER-B at 'BBBsf'; Outlook to Stable from Negative; --$58.1 million class KER-F at 'CCCsf'; RE 100%; --$1.1 million class MW-A at 'Bsf'; Outlook Stable; --$671,129 class MW-B at 'Bsf; Outlook Stable; --$3.1 million class NHK-A at 'CCCsf'; RE 100%; --$16.1 million class L at 'Dsf'; RE 40%. Furthermore, the following classes are affirmed by Fitch, and are non-pooled components of the trust: --$375.7 million class SV-A1 at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable; --$126 million class SV-A2 at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable; --$61 million class SV-B at 'AA+sf'; Outlook Stable; --$31 million class SV-C at 'AAsf'; Outlook Stable; --$31 million class SV-D at 'AA-sf'; Outlook Stable; --$30 million class SV-E at 'A+sf'; Outlook Stable; --$31 million class SV-F at 'Asf'; Outlook Stable; --$30 million class SV-G at 'A-sf'; Outlook Stable; --$54 million class SV-H at 'BBB+sf'; Outlook Stable; --$34 million class SV-J at 'BBBsf'; Outlook to Stable from Negative; --$39 million class SV-K at 'BBsf';' Outlook to Stable from Negative. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: --'Global Structured Finance Rating Criteria' (Aug. 4, 2011); --'Surveillance Criteria for U.S. CREL CDOs and CMBS Large Loan Floating-Rate Transactions' (Dec. 1, 2011).