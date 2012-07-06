FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-Fitch affirms Abbey's covered bonds rating at 'AAA'
July 6, 2012

TEXT-Fitch affirms Abbey's covered bonds rating at 'AAA'

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

July 6 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Abbey National Treasury Services plc
 (ANTS, 'A'/Stable/'F1') mortgage covered bonds at 'AAA' following a
review of the programme. The outstanding covered bonds total GBP28.95bn and
constitute direct obligations of ANTS and are guaranteed by Abbey Covered Bonds
LLP, a limited liability partnership incorporated in England and Wales.

The rating of the covered bonds is based on ANTS's Long-Term Issuer Default 
Rating (IDR) of 'A', a D-Factor of 17.9%, and the highest observed nominal AP 
(70.0%) over the past 12 months, a combination of which enables the mortgage 
covered bonds to be rated as high as 'AA' on a probability of default (PD) 
basis. The rating also reflects the quality of the collateral and the 
overcollateralisation (OC) between the cover assets and the covered bonds, which
is sufficient to pass 'AA' stress scenarios, and provides for high recoveries 
given default of the covered bonds in a 'AAA' scenario.

The D-Factor is mainly driven by the strong asset segregation of the cover pool,
the 12-month pre-maturity test triggered at the loss of 'F1+' for hard bullet 
issuances and a 12-month maturity extension for soft bullet issuances and a 
three-month interest reserve that protects against liquidity gaps following an 
issuer insolvency. It also reflects the contractual provisions for the guarantor
to take decisions after issuer default, aided by the adequate quality of ANTS's 
IT systems, the UK regulated covered bond framework and swap counterparty 
arrangements.

The AP supporting the 'AAA' rating has been revised down to 76.0% (supporting 
'AA' PD stresses and high recoveries in a 'AAA' scenario) from 79.1% previously 
(corresponding to 'AAA' PD stresses). This compares to the highest ratio of 
covered bonds over cover assets observed over the past 12 months of 70.0%. The 
change in supporting AP is primarily driven by the increased refinancing cost 
assumptions, the higher margins on the bonds outstanding and the slightly worse 
asset loss level assumptions. The level of AP supporting the rating is affected 
by, among others, the profile of the cover assets relative to outstanding 
covered bonds, which can change over time, even in the absence of new issuances.
Therefore, it cannot be assumed that the supporting AP will remain stable over 
time. 

As of 30 April 2012, the cover pool consisted of 368,373 loans secured on 
residential properties in the UK, with a total outstanding balance of 
GBP41.4bn.The mortgage portfolio had a weighted average (WA) original 
loan-to-value ratio (LTV) of 70.4% (calculated by Fitch) and a WA current 
indexed LTV of 68.2%. The WA seasoning of the loans was 47 months. In a 'AA' 
scenario, Fitch has calculated the pool's cumulative WA frequency of foreclosure
at 18.9% and a WA recovery rate of 63.6%.

Fitch has modelled the cover pool and covered bonds based on a wind-down 
situation. Due to the shorter WA residual maturity of the covered bonds versus 
that of the cover pool (6 years versus 13 years), liquidity has to be raised 
from the pool in order to pay the covered bonds on a timely basis. All assets in
the cover pool are sterling-denominated while the covered bonds are a 
combination of GBP, EUR and NOK denominated bonds. The bonds yield fixed and 
floating rates and hedging agreements are in place with ANTS to mitigate the 
interest and currency risks. The cover assets yield both floating and fixed 
rates and an interest rate swap is in place with ANTS to transform the interest 
collections from the cover assets into three-month GBP LIBOR plus a spread.

All else being equal, the covered bonds can remain rated 'AAA' as long as ANTS's
LT IDR is at least 'BBB+'. However, on 30 May 2012 Fitch published a report 
entitled "Exposure Draft: Global Covered Bonds Rating Criteria". The report 
proposes enhancements to the covered bonds rating criteria in order to increase 
transparency and reflect Fitch's updated views of systemic risk and cover pool 
liquidity. Although Fitch anticipates there will be no impact on ANTS's covered 
bond ratings if the exposure draft proposals were implemented as proposed, it 
would impact the minimum IDR at which the ratings could be maintained at 'AAA'.

Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. The ratings above 
were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been 
compensated for the provision of the ratings.

Applicable criteria, 'Covered Bonds Rating Criteria' dated 30 May 2012, 'EMEA 
Residential Mortgage Loss Criteria' dated 7 June 2012, 'EMEA Residential 
Mortgage Loss Criteria Addendum - UK' dated 12 August 2011, and 'Covered Bonds 
Counterparty Criteria', dated 13 March 2012 are available at 
www.fitchratings.com.

Applicable Criteria and

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
