TEXT-S&P revises Cirsa Gaming outlook to negative

Overview -- In our view, recent Argentine government policies and actions could adversely affect the Argentine operations of Spanish gaming company Cirsa Gaming Corp. (Cirsa) and its ability to repatriate capital from the country. -- Cirsa derives 25% of group consolidated EBITDA from its Argentine business. -- We are revising our outlook on Cirsa to negative from stable, and affirming our 'B+' long-term corporate credit rating. -- The negative outlook reflects our view that any significant macroeconomic and political deterioration in Argentina is likely to weigh on Cirsa's earnings and liquidity in the next 12 to 24 months. Rating Action On July 6, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services revised its outlook on Spanish gaming company Cirsa Gaming Corp. S.A. (Cirsa) to negative from stable. At the same time, we affirmed our 'B+' long-term corporate credit rating on Cirsa. We are also affirming our 'B+' issue rating on the senior unsecured notes issued by subsidiary Cirsa Funding Luxembourg S.A. The recovery rating on these notes remains unchanged at '4', indicating our expectation of average (30%-50%) recovery for noteholders in the event of payment default. Rationale The rating action reflects our view that Argentina's deteriorating economy and the government policies enacted since October 2011 could adversely affect Cirsa's Argentine operations. The conditions could also affect the group's ability to repatriate cash from these, which would in turn weaken liquidity. In particular, we observe tightening control and limitations on cash flow repatriation for foreign companies, rising restrictions to international trade, and a possible trend toward nationalization of privatized industries, as seen during the recent nationalization of YPF S.A., the Argentine unit of Spain-based integrated oil and gas company Repsol S.A. (BBB-/Stable/A-3). Consequently, we think that the increasing risks to Argentina's economy, including high inflation (which has appreciated the real exchange rate), import restrictions, and other actions that have also contributed to the emergence of a parallel foreign exchange market, could be a mild constraint on Cirsa's earnings in Argentina. The group generates about 25% of its consolidated EBITDA in Argentina. In addition, we do not rule out that Spain's weakening economy and credit restrictions could make it challenging for Cirsa to refinance all of its existing EUR19.5 million short-term credit lines due over the coming 12 months. We believe, however, that Cirsa should retain sufficient flexibility under its capital spending plans to offset any related funding shortfall in the event it was unable to roll over these lines. Therefore, and despite the aforementioned risks, we continue to assess Cirsa's financial risk profile as "aggressive." We believe the group has the willingness and the ability to maintain a financial risk structure commensurate with its current ratings. In particular, we believe Cirsa should be able to maintain an aggressive financial risk profile under our base-case scenario, with a ratio of Standard & Poor's adjusted debt to EBITDA of or below 5x over the next 12 to 24 months. This is despite its financial policy, which we regard as aggressive, its unhedged open foreign exchange positions, and its fairly modest free operating cash flows (FOCFs) after capital expenditures (capex). We continue to assess Cirsa's business risk profile as "weak." This reflects the regulatory framework and our view of political risks in Latin America. Still, Cirsa's earnings in Spain and Italy--which represent about 25% and 12% of EBITDA--are increasingly constrained by the currently weak economic conditions in both countries. These factors are partly offset by Cirsa's diversified range of leading market positions. In addition, Cirsa benefits from regulatory barriers to entry, given the licensing needs and exclusivity agreement requirements with site owners in Spain and Italy. In our base-case scenario, we don't factor in the risk of expropriation of foreign owned gaming operations in Argentina. Liquidity We view Cirsa's liquidity as "less than adequate" under our criteria, mainly owing to growing restrictions on cash flow repatriation from Argentina, continuing reliance on the rollover of short-term credit lines, and the need to manage short-term gaming tax liabilities. We believe that if these risks increase, the group's liquidity position will likely hinge on its ability and willingness to cut capex. The group's liquidity sources benefit from: -- A ratio of liquidity sources to uses marginally exceeding 1.0x in both 2012 and 2013; -- Existing cash and current financial assets. These totaled about EUR64.8 million on March 31, 2012; -- About EUR30 million of undrawn credit facilities on March 31, 2012, maturing in May 2015; -- Positive funds from operations (FFO) of about EUR165 million for both 2012 and 2013; and -- No maintenance financial covenants. That said, there are incurrence-based covenants that specify minimum fixed-charge (consolidated interest) coverage of 2.5x, which limit flexibility, in our view. At the same time, the group's liquidity uses include: -- EUR50 million and EUR38 million of debt maturities for 2012 and 2013, respectively; -- EUR140 million and EUR120 million of estimated capex for 2012 and 2013, respectively; -- About EUR35 million of short-term liabilities relating to gaming tax payables. Overall, Cirsa's liquidity position relies on its ability to access its cash flows from Argentina, in particular, $15 million budgeted for the remainder of 2012 and $25 million for 2013, which are currently subject to certain risks and restrictions, as well as on the continuing rollover of short-term bank lines in Spain. Still, Cirsa has some flexibility in its projected capex investments, because most of these are discretionary and not committed. Recovery analysis The issue rating on the EUR680 million senior unsecured notes due 2018 issued by subsidiary Cirsa Funding Luxembourg S.A. is 'B+', in line with the corporate credit rating on the parent company. The recovery rating on these debt instruments is '4', indicating our expectation of average (30%-50%) recovery for noteholders in an event of payment default. The issue and recovery ratings on the notes due 2018 reflect the unsecured nature of the notes and Cirsa's material exposures to Argentina, Spain, and Italy (as they represent about 25%, 25%, and 12% of the group's consolidated EBITDA, respectively), which could in our view make our valuation estimate volatile and complicate enforcement proceedings over the related assets. At the same time, the ratings are supported by our valuation of the company as a going concern, given Cirsa's leading market positions, the business' high regulatory barriers to entry, and its cash-generative characteristics. Under our revised recovery analysis, we now simulate a hypothetical default scenario with default taking place in 2014, compared with 2015 previously, triggered by decline in revenues and margins, primarily arising from potential regulatory actions in Latin America and Europe. In addition, we forecast that the difficult political and economic conditions in Argentina will accelerate margin decline in Cirsa's Argentine business. We have also revised our estimate of the stressed enterprise value at the point of default to about EUR590 million from EUR660 million previously, to reflect Cirsa's business exposure to Argentina's economy. We believe that the increasing risks to Argentina's macroeconomic framework will likely constrain Cirsa's earnings. Cirsa partly relies on cash flows from Argentina as they represent about 25% of the group's consolidated EBITDA. In turn, we believe this could negatively affect the valuation of Cirsa's business in Argentina. We base our valuation on a combination of discounted cash flow and market multiple approaches. We also factor in a blended enterprise value to EBITDA multiple, which we have revised to 5.0x from the existing 5.5x to reflect our anticipation of the Argentinean operations' lower value at the point of default. In the hypothetical year of default in 2014, we forecast that the EBITDA would have declined to about EUR118 million and the stressed enterprise value would be about EUR590 million. From the stressed enterprise value, we deduct priority liabilities of about EUR280 million, comprising enforcement costs, capital leases, promissory notes, and a prior-ranking revolving credit facility and secured bank loans. The residual value of about EUR706 million equates to average recovery in the 30%-50% range, which translates into a recovery rating of '4' for senior noteholders. Outlook The negative outlook reflects our view that any significant macroeconomic and political deterioration in Argentina is likely to weigh on Cirsa's earnings and liquidity in the next 12 to 24 months. We could lower the ratings on Cirsa if liquidity significantly weakened from current levels, either because of further restrictions on repatriating cash flows from Argentina, if the group fails to maintain capex discipline, or if trading conditions weakened more than we currently anticipate. We could also lower the ratings if adjusted debt to EBITDA exceeded 4.5x or if adjusted EBITDA interest cover went below 2.5x. In addition, we could consider a downgrade if we were to anticipate a material risk of nationalization of gaming businesses in Argentina. At this stage, a revision of the outlook to stable would hinge on our reassessment of Cirsa's liquidity to adequate and on stabilization of the Argentine political and economic environment. Related Criteria And Research -- Recovery Report: Cirsa Gaming Corp. S.A. Recovery Rating Profile, Nov. 28, 2011 -- Principles Of Credit Ratings, Feb. 16, 2011 -- Methodology And Assumptions: Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011 -- Criteria Methodology: Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009 -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008 Ratings List Ratings Affirmed; Outlook Action To From Cirsa Gaming Corp. S.A. Corporate Credit Rating B+/Negative/-- B+/Stable/-- Ratings Affirmed Cirsa Funding Luxembourg S.A. Senior Unsecured* B+ B+ Recovery Rating 4 4 *Guaranteed by Cirsa Gaming Corp. S.A. Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left column.