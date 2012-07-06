FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P: upgrades beat downgrades for S&P 500 cos in Q2
July 6, 2012 / 4:21 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P: upgrades beat downgrades for S&P 500 cos in Q2

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

July 6 - The credit profiles of rated companies in the S&P 500 Index
improved in second-quarter 2012, with upgrades outnumbering downgrades, said an
article published today by Standard & Poor's Global Fixed Income Research,
titled "S&P 500 Credit Profile: Upgrades Outnumber Downgrades In Second-Quarter
2012." 

During this time, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services upgraded 13 companies and 
downgraded five. "However, we expect that downgrades may outnumber upgrades in 
the near to intermediate term (the next three months to two years), since 
rating outlooks and CreditWatch statuses for the rated companies in the index 
show a slightly negative bias," said Diane Vazza, head of Standard & Poor's 
Global Fixed Income Research. 

Debt is an important source of funding for many of the companies in the S&P 
500 Index, which had $4.4 trillion in long-term debt as of June 29, 2012, 
compared with $12.7 trillion in market capitalization. "As we had noted in our 
previous report, the companies in the S&P 500 Index are predominantly 
investment grade and show stronger credit measures than the average rated U.S. 
company," said Ms. Vazza. (See "S&P 500 Credit Profile: Companies Show 
Above-Average Ratings Strength," published Feb. 15, 2012, on RatingsDirect on 
the Global Credit Portal.) Standard & Poor's rates 87% of the companies in the 
S&P 500 Index. Of these rated companies, 87% are considered investment grade 
(rated 'BBB-' and higher), which is a much higher portion than rated U.S. 
companies as a whole, of which only 49% are investment grade. 

There is a greater likelihood that bond downgrades will outpace bond upgrades 
in the near to intermediate term. We consider 52 companies to have the 
greatest risk of downgrade and 39 to have the greatest potential for upgrades. 
Among investment-grade companies, there are 41 potential downgrades and 29 
potential upgrades. Among speculative-grade companies, there are 11 potential 
downgrades and 10 potential upgrades.

The telecommunications services and financials sectors have the highest 
downgrade potential. Of the rated telecommunications companies, 25% (two of 
eight companies) are at risk of downgrade, and 20% of the rated financials 
companies (15 of 76) are at risk of downgrade. The healthcare, information 
technology, and utilities sectors have the highest potential for upgrades. Of 
the healthcare companies, 14% (six of 43) have the greatest upgrade potential, 
and 13% of the information technology companies (six of 47) and 13% of the 
utilities (four of 32) have the greatest upgrade potential. 

Standard & Poor's upgraded six companies from the information technology 
sector during the quarter: Oracle Corp., Lam Research Corp., Advanced Micro 
Devices Inc. (AMD), International Business Machines Corp. (IBM), Total System 
Services Inc. (TSYS), and EMC Corp. Outside the information technology sector, 
Standard & Poor's upgraded seven companies: Northeast Utilities, Macy's Inc., 
BorgWarner Inc., Union Pacific Corp., National Oilwell Varco Inc., Starwood 
Hotels & Resorts Worldwide Inc., and Principal Financial Group Inc.

Standard & Poor's downgraded five companies during the quarter: Computer 
Sciences Corp., Avon Products Inc., Alpha Natural Resources Inc., J.C. Penney 
Co. Inc., and Chesapeake Energy Corp. (which was downgraded twice within the 
quarter).

After those rating actions, stock prices of four of the five downgraded 
companies underperformed the index, and five of the 13 upgraded companies 
outperformed the index.
 

The report is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit 
Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. If you are not a RatingsDirect 
subscriber, you may purchase a copy of the report by calling (1) 212-438-7280 
or sending an e-mail to research_request@standardandpoors.com. Ratings 
information can also be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site by using 
the Ratings search box located in the left column at www.standardandpoors.com. 
Members of the media may request a copy of this report by contacting the media 
representative provided.

