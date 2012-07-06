FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT-S&P: June U.S. auto sales in line with 2012 estimates
Sections
Featured
Kim Jong Un's sister, now a top policy maker
North Korea
Kim Jong Un's sister, now a top policy maker
Harvey Weinstein ousted
Business
Harvey Weinstein ousted
Uber suspends unlicensed service in Norway
Technology
Uber suspends unlicensed service in Norway
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 6, 2012 / 4:31 PM / in 5 years

TEXT-S&P: June U.S. auto sales in line with 2012 estimates

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

July 6 - Light-vehicle sales in the U.S., one of the consistent bright spots
in the economy since the fall, recovered somewhat in June after dimming a bit in
May, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today. 

According to the article titled "June U.S. Auto Sales Were Consistent With 
Standard & Poor's 2012 Full-Year Expectation," published on RatingsDirect, 
June sales support Standard & Poor's base-case estimate of about 10% 
year-over-year growth for 2012. We expect about 6% growth in the second half 
of the year, following a stronger start to the year and a pause in May. 

"However, we remain cautious about potential weakness in the economic recovery 
because of myriad challenges in Europe, slower growth in China, and the 
potential U.S. fiscal showdowns late in 2012," said Standard & Poor's credit 
analyst Robert Schulz.

In our base case, slowly improving economic conditions, pent-up demand, and 
better credit availability should continue to propel steady year-over-year 
sales growth for the remainder of 2012.


The report is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit 
Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. If you are not a RatingsDirect 
subscriber, you may purchase a copy of the report by calling (1) 212-438-7280 
or sending an e-mail to research_request@standardandpoors.com. Ratings 
information can also be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site by using 
the Ratings search box located in the left column at www.standardandpoors.com.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.