TEXT-Fitch takes rating actions on Ayt Caixa Sabadell

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) July 6 - Fitch Ratings has taken various rating actions on Ayt Caixa Sabadell Hipotecario I, Fondo de Titulizacion de Activos (Ayt Caixa Sabadell), as follows: Class A (ISIN ES0312192000): 'AA-sf'; maintained on Rating Watch Negative (RWN); Class B (ISIN ES0312192018): 'Asf'; maintained on RWN; Class C (ISIN ES0312192026): affirmed at 'BBB-sf'; Outlook Negative; Class D (ISIN ES0312192034): downgraded to 'CCCsf'; Recovery Estimate 0%. The downgrade of the class D notes is due to the deteriorating performance of the underlying assets in the portfolio. As of May 2012, loans in arrears by more than three months stood at 8.5% of the current pool balance compared to 6.9% in November 2011, while cumulative gross defaulted loans (defined as loans in arrears by more than 18 months) stood at 5% of the initial pool balance. In Fitch's opinion, a further deterioration in asset performance can be expected given the current Spanish macroeconomic environment and for this reason Fitch applied a more conservative foreclosure frequency assumption in its analysis. Because of the high volume of defaults seen to date, the reserve fund has been drawn since the May 2010 interest payment date (IPD) in order to fully provision for period defaults (defined as loans in arrears by more than 18 months). As of the May 2012 IPD the reserve fund stood at 47% of its target amount of EUR12.3m. Given the current volume of loans in arrears by more than three months, which are expected to roll-through to default in the upcoming payment dates, Fitch expects the reserve fund to be fully depleted in 18 months' time. As the reserve fund is the only form of credit support to the class D notes, the agency has downgraded them to 'CCCsf'. The expected depletion of the reserve fund, along with a subsequent build-up in the technical principal deficiency ledger has led Fitch to maintain the Negative Outlook on the class C notes. Fitch understands that the original terms and conditions of the underlying loans have been modified for a proportion of the loans in the portfolios. The modifications were either in the form of margin reduction (in May 2012: 2.8% of current pool) or maturity extension (in May 2012: 0.2% of current pool). In Fitch's opinion, loans that have been subject to maturity extension may be linked to more distressed borrowers and for this reason the agency has applied additional default probability hits on such loans. Fitch understands that Banco Espanol de Credito S.A. (Banesto) is the commingling deposit account bank for this transaction, while Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (BBVA) performs the role of account bank provider. Following the downgrade of both Banesto and BBVA to 'BBB+'/Negative/'F2', the entities are no longer deemed eligible to perform their respective roles without implementing remedial actions as set out in the transaction documentation. As the downgrade occurred on 11 June 2012, the entities are still within their remedial period and thus the RWN is maintained and the rating actions taken are based on performance only. The agency will be providing further commentary on the counterparty exposure as and when further information is made available. For all of Fitch's Eurozone Crisis commentary go to here (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)