TEXT-Fitch rates JEA, Florida

July 6 - Fitch Ratings assigns an ‘AA-’ rating to the following JEA, Florida revenue bonds: --$123 million St. Johns River Power Park System (SJRPP) Revenue Refunding Bonds, Issue Three, Series Six. Proceeds of the bonds will be used to refund JEA’s outstanding SJRPP issue three, series one, revenue bonds for approximately 11%, or $15 million, savings of the refunded par amount. The bonds are scheduled to price via negotiation on July 9. In addition, Fitch affirms the ‘AA-’ rating on JEA’s nearly $1 billion of issues two and three SJRPP revenue bonds, outstanding as of July 2012. The Rating Outlook is Positive. SECURITY The bonds are contract debts of JEA, payable as operations and maintenance expenses of the electric system on a take-or-pay basis. The repayment of issue three bonds, under the second bond resolution, is solely the obligation of JEA. Issue two bonds, under the first bond resolution, include payments made pursuant to a joint ownership agreement with Florida Power & Light (FP&L: Long-term Issuer Default Rating ‘A’ and senior unsecured ‘A+’ with a Stable Outlook by Fitch). KEY RATING DRIVERS IMPROVED FINANCIAL FLEXIBILITY: Steady improvements in JEA’s financial flexibility over several years, including a threefold increase in cash on hand to 107 days and some gains in equity levels to 16.2%, have caused the Positive Rating Outlook. HEALTHY DEBT SERVICE COVERAGE: Debt service coverage remained strong at 2.7 times (x) in fiscal 2011 versus Fitch’s rating category median of 2.5x. The last of a four-year rate increase offset a 4.4% decline in megawatt hour sales stemming from soft economic conditions. COMPETITIVE RATES: JEA’s electric rates are in line with the median for Florida municipalities, despite recent increases to bolster the system’s financial metrics and manage higher costs. ANTICIPATED DEBT REDUCTIONS: No planned offerings through fiscal 2016 will result in an approximately $800 million reduction in outstanding debt, thereby improving JEA’s still below-average equity-to-capitalization ratio (16.2%). The rating category median, including less capital intensive retail distribution systems, is 54.9%. DIVERSIFYING FUEL SUPPLY: The electric system’s diverse resource mix includes approximately two-thirds natural gas-fired capacity, but coal and other solid fuels constitute over half of generation. Management continues to lessen the system’s reliance on coal with new combustion turbines and the addition of various renewable resources, as well as with planned nuclear capacity from MEAG Power’s Plant Vogtle units 3 and 4. GOOD SERVICE AREA: The service territory is economically diverse, there is no concentration among the largest customers, and residential customers compose a healthy 42% of system revenues. STRONG MANAGEMENT: A proactive management team has an extensive program to identify and mitigate system risks. WHAT COULD TRIGGER A RATING ACTION FINANCIAL STRENGTHENING: Continued improvement in JEA’s financial flexibility and equity ratios, coupled with the overall affordability of its rates, could lead to a rating upgrade. Projections of approximately 2.5x debt service coverage through fiscal 2016 and the repayment of a considerable amount of debt during the same period should aid this effort. CREDIT PROFILE JOINT OWNERSHIP AGREEMENT JEA and FP&L own 80% and 20% of SJRPP, respectively. However, FP&L purchases 37.5% of JEA’s share pursuant to a joint ownership agreement that expires in 2022. This effectively creates equal 50% shares in the power park. JEA makes payments to the power park as an operating expense of its electric system. Its obligation, as with FP&L’s under the joint ownership agreement, is take-or-pay, i.e. regardless of actual power park operations. JEA is wholly responsible for debt issued under the second resolution - the current offering - as a contract obligation of its electric system. JEA’s and FP&L’s financial obligations under the first bond resolution are several, not joint. In addition, there is no formal step-up provision between the parties. As such, the repayment of outstanding power park bonds under the first bond resolution is dependent on FP&L’s ability to make payments to JEA. Fitch believes JEA’s high proportion of ownership in the large facility and its remedies under a possible default by FP&L, together with FP&L’s take-or-pay obligation for a share of JEA’s capacity and the economic value to JEA of a low-cost facility, provide adequate bondholder protection at the rating level. The first bond resolution allows JEA to take FP&L’s allotted capacity for its own use or resale if FP&L were to default on its financial obligations to the power park. IMPROVED FINANCIAL POSITION JEA’s financial performance has steadily improved over the past few years from what was already a generally sound position. Rating pressures in the mid-2000s were related to the system’s limited financial flexibility at the time. JEA’s rates were among the lowest in the state, and compression in its operating position ultimately ensued. However, management embarked on a plan four years ago to systematically raise rates, and the associated improvements in the utility’s financial metrics are becoming clearer. Fiscal 2011 cash on hand improved to 107 days from 36 days in fiscal 2007, which was near the rating category median of 128 days. JEA’s equity-to-capitalization ratio likewise improved during the same period to 16.2% from 13.5%, but remains below average. Debt service coverage has remained strong at an average of 2.8x annually over the past five years. The utility has no plans for major debt-financed investments in new generation through 2020, which should benefit its weaker balance sheet ratios over time. In addition, SJRPP does not require any environmental retrofits to meet current and proposed environmental regulations. Combined SJRPP debt service costs decrease by more than half in fiscal 2015 from about $170 million currently. RATES REMAIN COMPETITIVE JEA’s residential electric rates are not subject to regulation and remain competitive with the Florida municipal average. However, they have grown over the past five years with higher fuel and environmental costs, as well as management’s concerted efforts to bolster the system’s financial metrics. An important credit consideration over the next few years will be JEA’s relative rate competitiveness and flexibility, which are important tools for raising additional revenues. BROAD SERVICE TERRITORY JEA is one of the largest municipally-owned electric utilities in the United States. The system serves approximately 420,000 customers located throughout a 900-square mile service area that covers all of the city of Jacksonville and portions of neighboring counties. The area economy is diverse, and there is no concentration among the system’s largest customers, which compose just 13.6% of electric revenues. Moreover, relatively stable residential customers make up a healthy 42% of system revenues. Jacksonville’s unemployment rate has moderated to 8.3% (May 2012) versus 10.1% the prior year.