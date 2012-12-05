TEXT-Fitch affirms Schroders' 'M1' Asset Manager rating

Dec 5 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Schroder Investment Management's (Schroders) 'M1' Asset Manager rating. The rating covers the company's London-based investment activities with the exception of the alternative asset management business. Asset manager operations in the 'M1' category demonstrate the lowest vulnerability to operational and investment management failure. KEY RATING DRIVERS The rating affirmation reflects Schroders' strength and overall stability during 2012. It takes into account the firm's ability to invest in people to expand into key areas of growth. Specifically, hiring of high profile investment professionals enhanced capabilities in global credit, emerging market debt, high yield, multi-asset investments and solutions, as well as total return strategies. Schroders' key strengths reside in its global, diversified, long established franchise and a solid risk management framework. Disciplined, research driven investment processes across asset classes and a robust operational infrastructure also differentiate Schroders from peers. The main challenges facing Schroders are to accelerate growth in certain regions (Asia and US) and client segments (Sovereign Wealth Funds and private saving pools), expand its absolute return and income-oriented investment capabilities and adapt to regulatory changes. The forthcoming overhaul of the Front Office technological platform is a major project to support the longer term evolution of the business, including the increased use of derivatives. Fitch also recognises that Schroders, whose success is largely driven by investment performance, will continuously be challenged to retain talented investment professionals. Schroders 'M1' rating is based on the following category scores, which represents a scale from 1 to 5, with 1 as the highest possible score: Company & Staffing: 1.75 Risk Management & Controls: 1.75 Portfolio Management: 2.00 Investment Administration: 2.25 Technology: 2.00 COMPANY AND STAFFING Schroders' well diversified business, client and geographic mix support the resilience of the company in unstable markets. Net inflows of GBP5.3bn were experienced in the year to September 2012, with over 70% coming from institutional clients. The company's stable profitability and liquidity ensures the solid funding of investments, staff, IT and regulatory needs. During 2012, Schroders' CIO stood down from the Board and it was announced that the CFO will step down in 2013. Fitch takes comfort from the asset-class heads in place and the announcement of a suitably qualified replacement CFO. RISK MANAGEMENT AND CONTROLS Schroders has an effective risk and governance framework that is well embedded in the business but also benefits from the independent oversight from risk functions and committees, whose influence was further reinforced in 2012. Schroders' ability to design contingency plans for the materialisation of key emerging risks (such as euro break up) is a differentiator relative to peers. PORTFOLIO MANAGEMENT The active, mainly fundamental research-driven investment processes remained stable in 2012. The processes are supported by accountable, focused staff and asset class-specific analytics. In Fitch's view, an increased focus on macro-top down allocations has enhanced fixed income portfolio constructions. Global as well as total return and income-oriented strategies continue to be expanded and refined along core processes both in the fixed income and equity space. INVESTMENT ADMINISTRATION Investment operations remain scalable and robust, as demonstrated by an ability to manage increased volumes, particularly in derivatives, product complexity and customisation. The reliance on some third-party service providers is a well managed area of risk, according to Fitch. TECHNOLOGY Schroders benefits from a scalable, efficient technological platform largely built around global third-party vendors whom provide support to strong Middle Office processes. Schroders has initiated a project aiming at upgrading its Front Office systems. In Fitch's view, system migration tends to increase temporary operational risk, but Schroders has proven in the past its ability to successfully manage projects of this scale. COMPANY PROFILE Schroders, which is the core subsidiary of Schroders plc ('A+'/Stable/'F1'), is a global asset management company with GBP202.8bn under management as at end-September 2012 (63% institutional, 37% retail, excluding private banking), 44% of which is invested in equities. The company employed 2,998 staff globally as of 30 September 2012. RATING SENSITIVITY The rating may be sensitive to material adverse changes to a combination of the aforementioned rating drivers. A material deviation from Fitch's guidelines for any key rating driver could cause the rating to be downgraded by Fitch. For additional information about Fitch's asset manager ratings guidelines, please review the criteria referenced below, which can be found at www.fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. 