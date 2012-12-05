TEXT-Fitch affirms Sears Holdings IDR at 'CCC', outlook is negative

Dec 5 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed its long-term Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) on Sears Holdings Corporation (Holdings) and its various subsidiary entities (collectively, Sears) at 'CCC'. The Rating Outlook is Negative. A full ratings list is shown below. The magnitude of Sears' decline in profitability and lack of visibility to turn operations around remains a major concern. Fitch expects 2012 EBITDA could be in the range of $400-$500 million mainly on significant expense reduction of $500 million as the top line is expected to decline in the 8-9% range leading to gross profit dollar contraction. EBITDA is expected to remain under pressure and could potentially turn negative in 2013, unless the company continues to offset gross profit dollar declines with expense reductions. Fitch expects top line contraction in the 8-9% range in 2013 and mid-single digit range in 2014, due to domestic comparable store sales (comps) in the negative 3% range, store closings, and spin-off of certain businesses. The 2012 and 2013 revenue estimates reflect the spin-off of Sears Hometown and Outlet businesses and certain hardware stores in October 2012. These assets represented approximately $2.3 billion-$2.6 billion in revenue and $70 million-$80 million in EBITDA in 2011. Fitch estimates that Sears will need to generate a minimum EBITDA of $900 million to $1 billion in 2013 and 2014 to service cash interest expense, capital expenditures, and pension plan contributions. As a result, Sears will need to continue funding operations with increased borrowings and/or asset sales and may need to access external sources of financing. Liquidity remained adequate to fund 2012 working capital needs given the availability under Sears' U.S. and Canadian facilities, significant reduction in inventory and recent asset sales/spin-offs. If Sears is unable to access the capital markets or find other sources of liquidity, and EBITDA remains at the current level or lower, there is a risk of restructuring over the next 24 months. Domestic Sears and Kmart stores have been underperforming their retail peers on top-line growth for many years. The combined domestic entity has lost $9 billion, or almost 20%, of its 2006 domestic revenue base through the end of 2011, leading to tremendous pressure on profitability. This reflects competitive pressures, inconsistent merchandising execution and the lack of clarity about its long-term retail strategy. Fitch expects both Kmart and Sears will remain share donors. Sears' comps are expected to be in the negative 2%-3% range in 2012-2014, while Kmart's comps are expected to be in the negative 3-4% range. Sears Canada has also been very weak over the past three years with comps in the negative mid-to-high single digits. As of Oct. 27, 2012, Sears had $1.5 billion of borrowings under the domestic revolver, with $1 billion of availability under its domestic $3.275 billion credit facility due 2016 and $433 million under its CAD$800 million credit facility due 2015. The availability under its domestic revolver was essentially the same as last year while the Canadian availability was almost approximately $360 million lower (with $300 million due to reserves that could be applied by the lenders unless the company pledges additional collateral). The availability under the domestic revolver remained essentially flat because Sears injected close to $2 billion in liquidity this year to fund operations given the significant shortfall in EBITDA beginning last year. Actions taken included: (1) peak inventory reduction of $575 million including $200 million from store closings; (2) $500 million in expense reduction; (3) $440 million from the sale of certain properties and (4) $450 million from the spin-off of its Hometown and Outlet businesses. Given the current level of EBITDA and Fitch's expectation that it could deteriorate in 2013, Sears will need to continue to reduce inventory, cut costs and sell assets to fund operations. Sears has the ability to issue $1.75 billion in secured debt as permitted under its credit facility ($1 billion accordion feature to upsize the domestic credit facility and $750 million in second lien debt). However, it could have difficulty tapping into this debt if operating trends continue to deteriorate, especially if credit market conditions are adverse at that time. Recovery Considerations for Issue-Specific Ratings: In accordance with Fitch's Recovery Rating (RR) methodology, Fitch has assigned RRs based on the company's 'CCC' IDR. Fitch's recovery analysis assumes a liquidation value under a distressed scenario of approximately $6.5 billion (low seasonal inventory) to $7.4 billion on (close to peak seasonal inventory) on domestic inventory, receivables, and property, plant and equipment. The $3.275 billion domestic senior secured credit facility, under which Sears Roebuck Acceptance Corp. (SRAC) and Kmart Corporation (Corp.) are the borrowers, is rated 'B/RR1', indicating outstanding (90%-100%) recovery prospects in a distressed scenario. Holdings provides a downstream guarantee to both SRAC and Kmart Corp. borrowings and there are cross-guarantees between SRAC and Kmart Corp. The facility is also guaranteed by direct and indirect wholly-owned domestic subsidiaries of Holdings which owns assets that collateralize the facility. The facility is secured primarily by domestic inventory which is expected to range from $7 billion to $8.5 billion around peak levels in November, and pharmacy and credit card receivables which are estimated to be $0.5 billion. The credit facility has an accordion feature that enables the company to increase the size of the credit facility or add a first-lien term loan tranche in an aggregate amount of up to $1 billion and issue $750 million in second-lien debt. The credit agreement imposes various requirements, including (but not limited to) the following: (1) if availability under the credit facility is beneath a certain threshold, the fixed-charge ratio as of the last day of any fiscal quarter be not less than 1.0 times (x); (2) a cash dominion requirement if excess availability on the revolver falls below designated levels, and (3) limitations on its ability to make restricted payments, including dividends and share repurchases. The $1.25 billion second lien notes due October 2018 at Holdings are also rated 'B/RR1'. The notes have a second lien on all domestic inventory and credit card receivables, essentially representing the same collateral package that backs the $3.275 billion credit facility on a first-lien basis. While Fitch has not made a distinction between the first- and second-lien notes at this point given the significant collateral backing the notes and facility, it could do so in the future should Sears be able to exercise the accordion feature under the credit facility, issue additional second-lien notes or the assets serving as collateral continue to decline materially. The notes contain provisions which require Holdings to maintain minimum asset coverage for total secured debt (failing which the company has to offer to buy notes sufficient to cure the deficiency at 101%). The senior unsecured notes are rated 'CCC/RR4', indicating average recovery prospects (31% - 50%). While the credit facility and second-lien notes are overcollateralized currently and the spill-over could provide better than average recovery prospects for the unsecured bonds, factors considered in assigning the recovery rates include the potential sizable claims under lease obligations and the company's underfunded pension plan. The SRAC senior notes are guaranteed by Sears, which agrees to maintain SRAC's fixed-charge coverage at a minimum of 1.1x. In addition, Sears DC Corp. (SDC) benefits from an agreement by Sears to maintain a minimum fixed-charge coverage at SDC of 1.005x. Sears also agrees to maintain an ownership of and a positive net worth at SDC. What Could Trigger a Rating Action A negative rating action could result from further deterioration in credit metrics or a significant decline in liquidity. Although Sears has the ability to potentially add $1.75 billion in secured indebtedness under its covenants and pull other levers to shore up liquidity, the magnitude of the decline in profitability and the lack of visibility to turn around operations remain a major concern. A positive rating action could result from a sustained improvement in comps and EBITDA to a level where the company is covering its fixed obligations. This is not anticipated at this time. Fitch has affirmed the ratings as follows: Sears Holdings Corporation (Holdings) --Long-term IDR at 'CCC'; --Secured bank facility at 'B/RR1'; --Second-lien secured notes at 'B/RR1'; Sears, Roebuck and Co. (Sears) --Long-term IDR at 'CCC'. Sears Roebuck Acceptance Corp. (SRAC) --Long-term IDR at 'CCC'; --Short-term IDR at 'C'; --Commercial paper at 'C'; --Senior unsecured notes at 'CCC/RR4'. Kmart Holding Corporation (Kmart) --Long-term IDR at 'CCC'. Kmart Corporation (Kmart Corp) --Long-term IDR at 'CCC'. Sears DC Corp. (SDC) --Long-term IDR at 'CCC''; The Rating Outlook is Negative. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The issuer did not participate in the rating process other than through the medium of its public disclosure. The ratings above were unsolicited and have been provided by Fitch as a service to investors. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: --'Corporate Rating Methodology'(Aug. 8, 2012); --'Recovery Ratings and Notching Criteria for Non-financial Corporate Issuers' (Nov. 13, 2012). Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Corporate Rating Methodology Recovery Ratings and Notching Criteria for Non-Financial Corporate Issuers