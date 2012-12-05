TEXT-Fitch upgrades JSL's IDRs to 'BB', outlook stable

Dec 5 - Fitch Ratings has upgraded JSL S.A. as follows: --Foreign and local currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) to 'BB' from 'BB-'; --National scale rating to 'A+(bra)' from 'A(bra)'; --Unsecured debentures issuances to 'A(bra)' from 'A-(bra)'. The upgrades reflect JSL's efficiency in expanding its cash flow from operations during the past few years, despite sluggish economic growth. The rating actions also factor in the company's improved competitive position due to investments. JSL's ratings are constrained at 'BB' and 'A+' due to the capital-intensive nature of its business and its aggressive growth strategy. The company's commitment to a strong liquidity position vis-a-vis its short-term obligations is also a key consideration for the ratings. Strong Growth in Business and Cash Flow JSL's expansion over the past few years was mainly based upon organic growth, which was the result of adding new services and clients, and increasing the size of its fleet. Between 2008 and the latest 12 months (LTM) ended Sept. 30, 2012, JSL's net revenue, excluding vehicle sales, increased by 102% to BRL2.8 billion. During the same time period, the company's EBITDA grew to BRL583 million from BRL209 million. The company's cash flow from operations (CFFO) increased to BRL553 million during the LTM from BRL408 million and BRL290 million during 2011 and 2010, respectively. Prominent Market Position and Diversified Portfolio JSL has a leading position in the Brazilian logistics industry with a diversified portfolio of services that it provides from multiple sectors of the economy. The company's services include: supply chain management (52% of its net revenue), fleet management and outsourcing (26%), passenger transportation (13%), and general cargo transportation (8%). The company's strong position, coupled with long-term contracts for most of its revenues, minimizes the company's exposure to volatile economic conditions. JSL's significant operating scale has made it an important purchaser of light vehicles and trucks, giving it a significant amount of bargaining power versus other competitors in its industry. High Capex Leads to Negative Free Cash Flow During the LTM, reported a negative free cash flow (FCF) of BRL170 million, as a result of BRL710 million of capital expenditures. As the company continues to invest in growth, free cash flow is expected to remain negative by about BRL200 million to 250 million per year in the near future. During 2011, FCF was negative BRL475 million, while in 2010 it was BRL572 million. JSL has the flexibility to improve free cash flow by lowing capex in the event of lower operating cash flow, as most of its capital investments are geared toward increasing the size of its fleet/equipment. Excluding capex related to expansion, JSL generated BRL361million of positive FCF during the LTM, an increase from BRL170 million in 2011 and BRl31million reported in 2010. Adequate Capital Structure JSL adequate liquidity position vis-a-vis its short-term debt obligations are a key credit consideration. As of Sept. 30, 2012, JSL reported total debt of BRL2.7 billion, of which BRL549 million was classified as short-term. This level of near-term debt compares with BRL 463 million of cash and marketable securities. The level of short-term debt coverage, as measured by cash plus funds from operations (FFO) to short-term debt, is solid at a ratio of 2.0x. About 55% of JSL's debt is secured. The company's debt profile is mainly based on FINAME operations (41%), debentures (21%), banking credit lines (21%) and leasing (14%). Leverage to Remain Relatively Unchanged Including the recent acquisitions of Schio S.A and SIMPAR Concessionarias Ltda., JSL's leverage, as measured by total debt/EBITDA was 4.6x as of Sept. 30, 2012, while its net debt/EBITDA ratio was 3.8x. Fitch does not expect a material reduction of leverage in the near term with net leverage expected to be about 3.5x in 2013. JSL' leverage relative to its fleet market value is solid. The company reports a fleet market value of approximately BRL2.4 billion, a value which is similar to its net debt position. The company's flexibility is limited, however, as only about 33% of its fleet is not used as security for loans. Key Rating Drivers An additional upgrade is unlikely in the near to medium term, considering JSL's ongoing strategy of expanding its operations should result in leverage levels of about 3.5x. The ratings could be pressured by acquisitions, significant reduction in the market value of its fleet, or a deteriorating macroeconomic environment. Greater exposure to refinancing risks due to a significant deterioration in liquidity could also pressure its ratings. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. Applicable Criteria and