TEXT-S&P: Colombian banks credit growth will require added capital
December 5, 2012

TEXT-S&P: Colombian banks credit growth will require added capital

Dec 5 - One of the major challenges facing Colombian banks is their
capitalization levels, according to a Standard & Poor's Ratings Services article
titled "Colombian Banks' Quest For Growth Will Require Capital".

We consider the Colombian banking system's capitalization levels moderate 
under our risk adjusted capitalization framework (RACF), though they're weaker 
than regional peers'. Our capitalization framework diverges from local 
regulatory indicators, as a result of different risk weights and adjustments 
to basic capital. In addition, local regulators didn't implement BASEL II 
capitalization rules, which creates a significant mismatch between regulatory 
indicators and our own measurements.

"However, local authorities are taking steps to strengthen capitalization 
rules," said Standard & Poor's credit analyst Jose Perez-Gorozpe. "We believe 
this is essential, given recent credit growth in Colombia and the expansion of 
local banks into other countries."

Any effort to bring more capital into the banks is positive, in our view, 
considering that we are expecting credit growth to remain around 16% (on a 
nominal basis) over the next two years and the additional expansion into other 
countries. We think our ratings on major banks in the country might suffer in 
the absence of additional high quality capital to support this growth.

Standard & Poor's rates three banks in Colombia, which are the largest 
institutions in the country--Bancolombia, S. A. y Companias Subordinadas, 
Banco de Bogota S.A. y Subsidiarias, and Banco Davivienda S.A.
 

The report is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit 
Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. If you are not a RatingsDirect 
subscriber, you may purchase a copy of the report by calling (1) 212-438-7280 
or sending an e-mail to research_request@standardandpoors.com. Ratings 
information can also be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site by using 
the Ratings search box located in the left column at www.standardandpoors.com.

