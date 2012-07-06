FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P cuts BBVA Chile to 'BBB+'
July 6, 2012 / 7:22 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P cuts BBVA Chile to 'BBB+'

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
    
Overview
     -- The weakening of the creditworthiness and support from BBVA to its 
subsidiary, BBVA Chile, is partially offset by the incorporation into the 
ratings of the Chilean government's potential extraordinary support.
     -- We are lowering the long-term issuer counterparty credit rating on 
BBVA Chile to 'BBB+' from 'A-' and removed it from CreditWatch with negative 
implications. At the same time, we are affirming the 'A-2' short-term rating. 
     -- The stable outlook reflects our view that BBVA Chile's stand-alone 
credit profile is likely to remain resilient despite the unfavorable global 
economic environment and intense competition in the Chilean banking system. 


Rating Action
On July 6, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services lowered its long-term 
counterparty credit rating on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Chile y Filiales 
(BBVA Chile) to 'BBB+' from 'A-' and removed it from CreditWatch with negative 
implications, where we placed it on May 2, 2012. At the same time, we affirmed 
the 'A-2' short-term counterparty credit rating. The outlook is stable. 

Rationale
The rating action follows the deterioration in the creditworthiness of BBVA 
Chile's parent, Spain-based Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. (BBVA; 
BBB+/Negative/A-2, stand-alone credit profile of 'bbb+') which reduces its 
capacity to provide support to the bank. The partially offsetting factor is 
the incorporation into the ratings of the Chilean government's potential 
support. The bank is of "moderate" systemic importance within the "supportive" 
Chilean banking system.

To determine the rating on banks such as BBVA Chile, our rating methodology 
applies notches of uplift to the bank's stand-alone credit profile (SACP) for 
either group support or extraordinary government support, whichever is 
stronger. In this case, the government support became more relevant than the 
support from the parent.

We view the Chilean government as "supportive" towards its financial system 
given its track record of providing support to the banking system in times of 
exceptional stress. Our assessment of BBVA Chile's "moderate" systemic 
importance to the Republic of Chile reflects the bank's good competitive 
position as the sixth-largest bank in the country (in terms of loans, assets, 
and deposits). As a result, we believe there is a moderate likelihood of 
government support to BBVA Chile, if needed, resulting in one notch uplift to 
the bank's SACP of 'bbb'.

BBVA Chile's SACP reflect its "adequate" business position, "moderate" capital 
and earnings, "adequate" risk position, "average" funding, and "adequate" 
liquidity. We view regulation in the Chilean banking system would likely 
prevent BBVA Chile from providing support to the parent that would impair its 
own financial strengths. However, we believe that being a strategically 
important subsidiary, majority of which BBVA owns, could have an impact on the 
bank's SACP. As a result, we will continue monitoring BBVA Chile's related 
transactions, dividend policy and especially liquidity and funding position 
(given concentration of funding in institutional investors and tenor of 
deposits) that could potentially harm its SACP. 

Outlook
The stable outlook reflects our view that BBVA Chile's SACP is likely to 
remain stable despite the unfavorable global economic environment and intense 
competition, due to its healthy asset quality and good market position, a 
robust regulation and supervision, and self sufficiency from its parent for 
products, origination, funding, or liquidity. We also expect the bank to 
continue to be of "moderate" importance within the Chilean market system.

We would reassess the impact on the SACP in case of a significant 
deterioration of BBVA's creditworthiness, particularly, the potential impact 
on liquidity and funding--a scenario that we are not currently foreseeing. 
Furthermore, a drop in market position and RAC (to levels below 5%) and/or a 
change in the importance of the bank to the system could result in negative 
rating actions. Rating upside is more related to an improvement in the banking 
industry risk assessment in Chile, specifically the anchor, which is the 
starting point in assigning an issuer credit rating.


Ratings Score Snapshot
Issuer Credit Rating               BBB+/Stable/A-2

SACP                               bbb
Anchor                             bbb+
Business Position                  Adequate (0)
Capital and Earnings               Moderate (-1)
Risk Position                      Adequate (0)
Funding and Liquidity              Average and adequate (0)

Support                            1
GRE Support                        0
Group Support                      0
Sovereign Support                  1

Additional Factors                 0

 (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
