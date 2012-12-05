TEXT-Fitch rates Hampton Roads Sanitation District, Va. revs

Dec 5 - Fitch Ratings takes the following action on Hampton Roads Sanitation District, Virginia's (the district) bonds: --Approximately $130 million wastewater revenue bonds, series 2012A rated 'AA+'; --Approximately $215 million wastewater revenue refunding bonds, series 2012B rated 'AA+'; --Approximately $23 million subordinate wastewater revenue refunding bonds, series 2012 rated 'AA'. The 2012A bond proceeds will be used to fund system-wide capital improvements. Series 2012B proceeds will refund various maturities of the outstanding series 2008 and series 2011 bonds for interest savings. The subordinate series 2012 proceeds will refund various outstanding Virginia Resource Authority loans, also for interest savings. The bonds are scheduled for negotiated sale the week of Dec. 10. In addition, Fitch affirms the following ratings: --Approximately $500 million in wastewater revenue bonds at 'AA+'; --Approximately $25 million subordinate wastewater revenue bonds, series 2011 at 'AA/F1+'. The Rating Outlook is Stable. SECURITY The bonds are secured by the net revenues of the district after payment of operating and maintenance expenses. The senior bonds have a first lien on net revenues and the subordinate bonds have a second (junior) lien on such revenues. The senior bonds have a provision for a 'springing' debt service reserve fund. The subordinate bonds do not require a debt service reserve. KEY RATING DRIVERS SOLID FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE: Strong financial management continues to produce solid excess cash flows and debt service coverage. Pro forma projections show a stable to slightly improving financial profile with projected rate increases. LARGE REGIONAL SERVICE PROVIDER: The district provides sewer treatment and disposal services to Virginia's Hampton Roads Region and its 1.7 million residents through 458,000 retail accounts. The district covers 670 square miles, serving nine cities, eight counties and several large military installations. SIZABLE CAPITAL PROGRAM; MANAGEABLE DEBT: The district's prudent long-term capital planning shows significant capital needs. The debt burden has been on the rise and with the expected issuance of additional bonds over the next several years, debt ratios will rise further but are expected to remain manageable. RATE FLEXIBILITY: Rates remain affordable despite sizable increases over the past several years. The district's willingness and ability to consistently raise rates to service additional debt is a credit positive although long-term rate-raising flexibility may be limited. FAVORABLE INTERNAL LIQUIDITY: The 'F1+' rating on the series 2011 subordinate bonds reflects the district's strong overall credit fundamentals and its ability to cover the maximum potential liquidity demands of the subordinate lien variable-rate bonds in the event of a failed remarketing. WHAT COULD TRIGGER A RATING ACTION SIGNIFICANT DECLINE IN FINANCIAL RESULTS AND LIQUIDITY: Fitch expects the district will continue to show sound financial results and ample liquidity, both for the provision of self-liquidity debt and for daily working capital. A deviation from this course would likely cause downward rating pressure. CREDIT PROFILE SOLID SYSTEM FUNDAMENTALS AND CUSTOMER BASE The district is a large regional wastewater interception, treatment and disposal system created by referendum in 1940 to abate water pollution in the Hampton Roads region. The system consists of nine major treatment plants and four smaller treatment facilities located throughout the service area with total treatment capacity of 249 million gallons per day (mgd). Total average daily flow in fiscal 2012 was 147 mgd, leaving plenty of long-term treatment capacity. The district maintains sole rate-setting authority, with charges resulting only from the provision of interception and treatment service. Rates are moderate but have been on the rise to offset increasing debt service. Monthly rates remain affordable at roughly $30 for residential customers assuming 1,000 cubic feet of use in 2012, or 0.6% of median household income. An 8% rate increase was adopted for fiscal 2013 and Fitch expects rates will trend higher as the district's large capital program is administered, with annual increases projected to be between 4% and 8% through the current five-year forecast period. SOUND FINANCIAL OPERATIONS Strong financial operating results continue with $65 million in net cash flow at fiscal year-end 2011, providing 2.3x debt service coverage (DSC) of senior lien bonds and 1.7x DSC of all bonds. Audited fiscal 2012 results show a slight decline in DSC due to a large one-time expensing of capital items. However, DSC was still solid at 2.1x on the senior bonds and 1.5x all-in. When excluding the capital spending, DSC was 2.6x and 1.9x on senior and all bonds, respectively. Overall liquidity improved in fiscal 2012 and is considered strong at over 400 days cash on hand. Updated pro forma financial results provided by the district show DSC at no less than 1.9x on the senior bonds and 1.5x all-in, which is consistent with previous projected results provided to Fitch. Fitch expects the district will maintain solid financial metrics. AMPLE LIQUIDITY TO SUPPORT VARIABLE RATE BONDS The series 2011 variable rate demand bonds do not have a direct-pay letter of credit to pay bondholders in the event of a failed remarketing. However, district cash and investments are more than sufficient to meet self-liquidity needs for the variable rate demand bonds and are well in excess of Fitch's criteria. The district's discretionary resources for self-liquidity meet Fitch's criteria for the 'F1+' rating in that liquid resources cover the maximum potential liquidity requirement (the full principal amount of the variable rate demand bonds outstanding, or $25 million) by at least 125%. The district had nearly $140 million in total cash and investments as of Oct. 31, 2012, of which $116 million is set-aside by the district in a separate pooled investment portfolio and will be the primary source for self-liquidity. After applying Fitch's discount rates to the various investment categories, the approximately $111 million pool provides over 400% coverage of the potential liquidity demand for the subordinate bonds. The investment securities are concentrated in U.S. Treasuries (37%), Federal Agencies (36%), and corporate bonds (roughly 10%), and 100% of the securities are available for same-day settlement. CAPITAL NEEDS REMAIN SIGNIFICANT The district's 10-year, $1.16 billion capital improvement plan (CIP) is sizable and will continue to address regulatory requirements, including nutrient reduction and sanitary sewer overflows. Significant outlays for system-wide renewal and rehabilitation of aging infrastructure is also planned. Including the new money series 2012A bonds to be issued, approximately 66% of the CIP will be debt-financed. The district expects to sell bonds again after the current issuance, roughly annually beginning in fiscal 2015. The district expects to issue an additional $166 million in bonds between fiscal 2015 and fiscal 2017 and then another roughly $320 million between fiscals 2018 and 2022. RISING DEBT BURDEN NOT YET A CREDIT CONCERN District debt has been on the rise. Since fiscal 2008, total debt outstanding has increased by 60%. As of fiscal 2012, outstanding bonds totaled approximately $590 million, leading to higher but still manageable debt ratios. Debt to net plant was an above average 66%. However, debt per customer was below average at $1,356 as well as debt per capita, which was $365. Projected debt issuance during the forecast period will bring debt per customer to roughly $1,800, which is only slightly above the current median for the rating category. The fixed cost burden has also increased fairly substantially over the past five years. However, annual debt service still comprises a manageable 23% of gross system revenues. Fitch projects the system's debt burden will increase only slightly as a result of this issuance, but is concerned longer-term debt needs will lead to a significantly higher debt and fixed cost burden. The district's ability to manage its operating and capital costs and maintain a solid financial profile will remain important rating considerations. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. In addition to the sources of information identified in Fitch's U.S. Municipal Revenue-Supported Rating Criteria, this action was additionally informed by information from Creditscope. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: --'Revenue-Supported Rating Criteria' (June 12, 2012); --'U.S. Water and Sewer Revenue Bond Rating Criteria' (Aug. 3, 2012); --'Criteria for Assigning Short-Term Rating Based on Internal Liquidity' (June 15, 2012); --'2013 Water and Sewer Medians' (Dec. 5, 2012); --'2013 Outlook: Water and Sewer Sector' (Dec. 5, 2012). For information on Build America Bonds, visit www.fitchratings.com/BABs.