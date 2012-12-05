TEXT-Fitch affirms Leon County School Board, Fla. COPs

Dec 5 - Fitch Ratings takes the following rating action on Leon County School Board (the district), Florida: --$21.6 million certificates of participation (COPs), series 2005 refunding affirmed at 'AA'; --$53.5 million COPs, series 2006 affirmed at 'AA'; --Implied general obligation (GO) rating affirmed at 'AA+'. The Rating Outlook is Stable. SECURITY COPs are secured by lease payments made under the master lease purchase agreement, subject to appropriation. In the event of less than full appropriation, the district must surrender possession of all facilities under the master lease to the trustee, for disposition by sale or re-letting of its interest in such facilities. KEY RATING DRIVERS SOLID FINANCIAL FLEXIBILITY: District management consistently uses conservative fiscal practices in order to preserve financial flexibility as evidenced by solid fund balances and strong liquidity. STABLE ECONOMY: The district includes the state capital and several major universities, lending great stability to the local economy. The economy continues to rebound from the recent slowdown exhibited by increasing development and activity increasing student enrollments. LOW CARRYING COSTS: Carrying costs including debt service, pension, and other post- employment obligations (OPEB) are manageable. FAVORABLE MASTER LEASE PROVISIONS: Fitch rates the COPs one notch below the implied GO, reflecting the strength of the master lease structure. The leased assets are subject to surrender in the event of a non-appropriation. Leased facilities are highly essential and include numerous school sites that collectively house over 4,100 students representing approximately 12.4% of enrollment CREDIT PROFILE STATE CAPITAL, HIGHER EDUCATION LEND STABILITY The district is located in the Florida Panhandle and is home to the state capital complex in Tallahassee and three institutions of higher education: Florida State University, Florida Agricultural & Mechanical University and Tallahassee Community College. The significant public sector and higher education presence provides stability in the regional economy. Leon County's (county) unemployment rate of 7.1% in September 2012 was lower than the state and national rates of 8.6% and 7.6%, respectively. The local housing market has exhibited relative stability; the county experienced minimal tax base loss. Wealth levels are slightly below average reflecting a large student population. SOUND FISCAL MANAGEMENT District management continues to demonstrate sound fiscal practices as evidenced by the decision to levy an 0.25 critical needs tax in fiscal 2010 and 2011 to build reserves in anticipation of a sharp decline in federal funds in 2012. The district did not renew the critical needs levy in 2012. Fiscal 2011 unrestricted general fund balance (combined committed, assigned, and unassigned fund balances under GASB 54) after transfers was robust at approximately $38 million or 16.7% of expenditures. Due to the decline in federal funding in fiscal 2012, the district budgeted to use approximately $4 million fund balance. However, the unaudited results show a much smaller decline in unrestricted fund balance of about $2.7 million, resulting in an unrestricted fund balance of $35 million or nearly 15.5% of expenditures. The district has budgeted for salary increases of 2% in 2013, however no material change to fund balance are expected due to increased state funding. Fitch believes this to be a reasonable expectation given management's past history of conservative budgeting and accurate forecasting. GOOD CUSHION UNDER CAPITAL OUTLAY LEVY TO FUND COPS COPs are secured by any legally available district revenue; however, the district has historically used revenue from its capital outlay millage to pay lease payments. The capital outlay levy is authorized by state law up to 1.50 mills; the district levied 0.7 mills in 2012 leaving significant capacity within its capital outlay levy to meet its annual lease rental obligations. AFFORDABLE LONG-TERM LIABILITIES Overall net debt is low at 1.6% of total market value and $1,399 per capita. Amortization is above average with 68% of principal repaid within 10 years. The district's future capital needs are manageable with a capital plan averaging approximately $17 million per year partially funded by debt. The district's 1/2 cent infrastructure sales tax was renewed in November 2012 with a 67% approval rate for 15 years. The tax is projected to generate approximately $17 million annually and will help fund the district's moderate capital needs. Pension benefits are provided through the Florida Retirement System (FRS), which covers all regular employees of the district. The district is required to make contributions in accordance with rates established by the Florida Legislature and has annually met the annual required contribution; contributions represent a manageable 8% of general fund expenditures. Other post-employment benefits are provided by the district on a pay-go basis and the unfunded liability is a low 0.1% of market value. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. In addition to the sources of information identified in Fitch's Tax-Supported Rating Criteria, this action was additionally informed by information from Creditscope, University Financial Associates, S&P/Case-Shiller Home Price Index, IHS Global Insight, and National Association of Realtors. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: --'Tax-Supported Rating Criteria' (Aug. 14, 2012); --'U.S. Local Government Tax-Supported Rating Criteria' (Aug. 14, 2012). Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Tax-Supported Rating Criteria U.S. Local Government Tax-Supported Rating Criteria