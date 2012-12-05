FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT-S&P: improving revenues, risk profiles for fincos into 2013
Sections
Featured
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Lifestyle
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Interactive: Trump's impact on energy and the environment
Energy and Environment
Interactive: Trump's impact on energy and the environment
In Mosul, informers played a vital role against Islamic State
Iraq
In Mosul, informers played a vital role against Islamic State
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 5, 2012 / 5:05 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P: improving revenues, risk profiles for fincos into 2013

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Dec 5 - The headwinds U.S. finance companies have faced over the past few
years are feeling more like gentle breezes entering 2013, said an article
published today by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services, titled "U.S. Finance
Companies Are Boosting Revenues And Improving Risk Profiles Heading Into 2013."

"Low interest rates and ample funding availability have encouraged many to 
refinance high-cost debt and fund growth initiatives," said Standard & Poor's 
credit analyst Adom Rosengarten. Risks concerning the availability of funding 
and credit risks from nonperforming legacy portfolios are easing, in our view. 
"But with the Federal Reserve intending to keep interest rates at their 
currently low levels through mid-2015, new risks could emerge, such as growing 
leverage, increasing competition, and weakening loan underwriting for some 
asset classes."

Our rating actions on U.S. finance companies have been slightly positive 
during 2012. We upgraded 8%, downgraded 4%, and affirmed the ratings on 70% 
through Dec. 4. (The remainder is new ratings in 2012.)

"The upgrades stemmed primarily from improved funding profiles and lower 
funding costs, liquidation of noncore assets, better financial performance, 
and expanding market positions. We expect these factors to continue in 2013, 
but to lead to fewer upgrades as most ratings are limited by monoline lenders' 
lack of diversification," said Mr. Rosengarten. "As such, we have positive 
outlooks on only two finance companies. Our outlooks on 72% of the finance 
companies we rate are stable based on our view of their more stable funding 
and improving profitability."

Barring any large shocks to the funding markets, which could still come from a 
number of economic risks, we expect balance sheet and profit growth for most 
finance company subsectors in 2013.




The report is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit 
Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. If you are not a RatingsDirect 
subscriber, you may purchase a copy of the report by calling (1) 212-438-7280 
or sending an e-mail to research_request@standardandpoors.com. Ratings 
information can also be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site by using 
the Ratings search box located in the left column at www.standardandpoors.com.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.