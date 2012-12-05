TEXT-S&P: improving revenues, risk profiles for fincos into 2013

Dec 5 - The headwinds U.S. finance companies have faced over the past few years are feeling more like gentle breezes entering 2013, said an article published today by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services, titled "U.S. Finance Companies Are Boosting Revenues And Improving Risk Profiles Heading Into 2013." "Low interest rates and ample funding availability have encouraged many to refinance high-cost debt and fund growth initiatives," said Standard & Poor's credit analyst Adom Rosengarten. Risks concerning the availability of funding and credit risks from nonperforming legacy portfolios are easing, in our view. "But with the Federal Reserve intending to keep interest rates at their currently low levels through mid-2015, new risks could emerge, such as growing leverage, increasing competition, and weakening loan underwriting for some asset classes." Our rating actions on U.S. finance companies have been slightly positive during 2012. We upgraded 8%, downgraded 4%, and affirmed the ratings on 70% through Dec. 4. (The remainder is new ratings in 2012.) "The upgrades stemmed primarily from improved funding profiles and lower funding costs, liquidation of noncore assets, better financial performance, and expanding market positions. We expect these factors to continue in 2013, but to lead to fewer upgrades as most ratings are limited by monoline lenders' lack of diversification," said Mr. Rosengarten. "As such, we have positive outlooks on only two finance companies. Our outlooks on 72% of the finance companies we rate are stable based on our view of their more stable funding and improving profitability." Barring any large shocks to the funding markets, which could still come from a number of economic risks, we expect balance sheet and profit growth for most finance company subsectors in 2013. The report is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. If you are not a RatingsDirect subscriber, you may purchase a copy of the report by calling (1) 212-438-7280 or sending an e-mail to research_request@standardandpoors.com. Ratings information can also be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site by using the Ratings search box located in the left column at www.standardandpoors.com.