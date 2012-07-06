TEXT-S&P raises Net Servicos de Comunicacao S.A. ratings

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Overview -- During the first quarter of 2012, Embrapar, which is ultimately controlled by AMX, acquired indirect control of Brazilian cable TV operator NET Servicos de Counicacao S.A. (Net) from Globo. -- As a result, Embrapar and its subsidiary Embratel now hold directly and indirectly 92.2% of the company's total share capital. -- We are raising our ratings on Net to 'BBB+' from 'BBB-', and removing them from CreditWatch with positive implications, where we placed them on March 27, 2012. -- The stable outlook reflects our opinion that Net will maintain a leading position in the Brazilian pay TV sector and that it will sustain sound profitability, with margins above 26%, despite higher competition. Rating Action On June 6, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services raised its ratings on NET Servicos de Comunicacao S.A. (Net) to 'BBB+' from 'BBB-'. At the same time, we removed the ratings from CreditWatch with positive implications, where we placed them on March 27, 2012. The outlook is stable. Rationale The upgrade on Net reflects our view of its "satisfactory" business risk profile and its "intermediate" financial risk profile. Although Net's business mix is narrower than that of its parent company, America Movil S.A.B. de C.V. (AMX; A-/Stable), we believe AMX views Net as strategically important. We believe it is highly likely that if Net were to require financial support, AMX would provide it. For this reason, we incorporate two notches of support from its parent company. The integration of AMX's subsidiaries' networks in Brazil, has allowed Net to offer more competitive bundled packages, like the so-called "Combo Multi" packages that include: Pay-TV in high definition (HD), fixed and mobile phones, fixed and mobile broadband, and access to Wi-Fi connection at home or in public places. The ratings also consider our view of the company's resilient cash flows, low leverage metrics, "adequate" liquidity, and sound profitability. Offsetting factors include the challenging competitive environment and sizable investments to add new clients. Our base case projections for Net assume double-digit revenue growth resulting from an increase in the subscriber base and GDP growth of about 3% to 5%. We believe Net's margins could suffer in the coming years because of a decrease in average revenue per user (ARPU) that we expect to result from higher competition and higher sale of lower value-added products to lower income families. Tempering strengths is the simultaneous increase in HD and Pay-Per-View sales. We expect Net's key financial metrics to remain fairly stable, maintaining a consistent debt to EBITDA below 1.5x and funds from operations to debt above 50%. For the 12 months ended March 2012, these ratios were 1.2x and 63.2%, respectively. We expect Net to continually reduce debt, since AMX's strategy has been to reduce debt at the subsidiary level, carrying out the financing at the holding company level to obtain lower interest rates. 48% of reported debt is denominated in foreign currency, hedged by interest-only derivatives for the next three years, which reduces cash flow volatility because most of the company's dollar-denominated principal payments come due in 2020. Standard & Poor's now views Net's business profile as satisfactory. However, we acknowledge the continuing increase in competition from telecom carriers also providing attractive bundled packages, and significant investment requirements for technological developments. Liquidity We view Net's liquidity as adequate. As of March 31, 2012, the company reported cash reserves of R$483.5 million, which, coupled with our expectation of funds from operations generation of more than R$1.8 billion for the year, compare favorably with short-term maturities of R$308.9 million and capital expenditures of about R$1.5 billion. We believe cash sources will consistently exceed uses by more than 1.2x. In our forecast, we assume that Net will invest about R$1.5 billion to R$1.9 billion annually in capital expenditures, pay down its debt as it comes due , and refrain from paying dividends in the next 12 to 24 months. We believe Net has a good standing in the credit and capital markets, but we are not considering any refinancing of its debt in our base case. Net has comfortable headroom under its covenant metrics; debt could double and the company would still be compliant with its financial covenants. Outlook The stable outlook reflects our opinion that Net will maintain a leading position in the Brazilian pay TV sector and that it will sustain sound profitability, with margins above 26%, despite higher competition. At the same time, we expect Net will sustain adequate liquidity and low leverage. We could downgrade Net if we take a negative rating action on AMX or if fiercer competition weakens Net's profitability, bringing debt to EBITDA consistently higher than 3.0x. We don't believe an upgrade is likely in the near term, since the probability of an upgrade on AMX is limited. 