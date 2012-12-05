TEXT-S&P cuts Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena ratings to 'BB+/B'

Overview -- In our view, deteriorating trends in Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena's (MPS) financial position make it unlikely that the bank would restore profitability and improve its capital and funding position in line with our previous expectations. -- We also believe that the difficult economic and operating environment we anticipate in the Italian market will compound the challenges for MPS to implement successfully its business plan and mitigate the negative impact on its financial profile of certain risks arising from past decisions. -- We are lowering our long- and short-term counterparty credit ratings on MPS to 'BB+/B' from 'BBB-/A-3', the ratings on its senior unsecured debt to 'BB+' from 'BBB-', and the ratings on its nondeferrable subordinated debt issues to 'B-' from 'BB-'. -- We are placing the long-term counterparty credit rating, and the senior unsecured and nondeferrable debt ratings on CreditWatch with negative implications. -- The negative CreditWatch listing mainly reflects the uncertainties we currently see about the extent to which the capital support provided by the government would likely cushion potential deterioration of MPS' financial profile. Rating Action On Dec 5, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services lowered its long- and short-term counterparty credit ratings on Italy-based Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena SpA (MPS) to 'BB+/B' from 'BBB-/A-3'. We also lowered our rating on MPS' Lower Tier II subordinated notes to 'B-' from 'BB-'. At the same time, we placed our long-term counterparty credit rating, as well as our senior unsecured and nondeferrable subordinated debt rating, on CreditWatch with negative implications. We have affirmed our 'CCC+' junior subordinated debt ratings and our 'CCC' preferred stock ratings. Rationale The downgrade reflects our view that the deteriorating trends at Banca Monte dei Paschi (MPS) make it unlikely that the bank would be able to restore its profitability, capital, and funding position in line with our previous expectations. In this context, we believe that the difficult economic and operating environment in the Italian market compounds the challenges that MPS faces in implementing successfully its business plan and in mitigating the negative impact on its financial profile of certain risks resulting from past decisions. MPS' financial profile has been negatively affected by a combination of lower revenues and higher cost of risk. These factors have contributed to the bank reporting EUR47.5 million of additional losses in the third quarter of 2012. Furthermore, the bank has requested EUR500 million in capital instruments from the government in addition to what the bank announced in June 2012. As a consequence of the deterioration in its financial profile and the tough economic and operating environment in Italy, MPS will likely face more difficulties than we previously anticipated in successfully implementing its business plan. In particular, we anticipate that the bank's operating profitability might continue to be squeezed in 2013, notwithstanding its planned cost-cutting efforts, by what we expect to be continued pressures on revenues and cost of risk. In addition, it is possible that the disposal of some noncore assets will take more time than anticipated by the bank. Given trends at MPS and the environment, we also think that the risk that the bank might not be able to proceed with the announced EUR1 billion capital increase in 2014 have increased. Therefore, in our view, it is unlikely that Standard & Poor's risk adjusted capital (RAC) ratio before diversification adjustments for MPS will be comfortably above 5% by the end of 2014 without support from the government. Furthermore, we consider MPS' quality of capital to be weakened by the significant amount of deferred tax assets that the bank carries in its books, accounting for about 49% of its total adjusted capital as of September 2012. We have, therefore, changed our assessment on capital and earnings to "weak" from "moderate" as our criteria define these terms. Furthermore, in our view, MPS' request for an additional EUR500 million in capital instruments indicates that it may continue to prove challenging for the bank to mitigate the negative financial impact of some of the risks built up by past strategic decisions if they were to materialize in the context of the negative economic environment. We understand the bank is requesting this amount in order to cushion the potential impact of the possible restructuring of the funding of some of its large long-dated government bond portfolio, and of some structured transactions. With the additional needs, MPS has raised the total amount of support requested from the government to EUR3.9 billion. We understand that EUR1.9 billion of the amount requested is intended to be used to redeem the same amount of Tremonti Bonds, which we include in our 2011 pro forma RAC ratio and which MPS has been unable to repay since the government subscribed them in 2009. We believe that the capital instruments to which the government will subscribe could possibly support an improvement of our assessment of MPS' capital and earnings to "moderate". We are therefore incorporating a one-notch rating uplift over MPS' stand-alone credit profile (SACP) to reflect short-term capital support. Whether this support will materialize into an improved assessment of MPS' capital position would depend on the quality of the capital instruments to which the government would subscribe and our view of the likelihood of further deterioration of MPS' financial performance. MPS' vulnerability to the deteriorating macroeconomic environment resulted in higher credit losses than what we had anticipated previously. MPS' new inflow of nonperforming assets (NPA) in the first nine months of 2012 has reached a significant 3.3%, mainly due to new inflow of problem loans--which we define as bad loans ("sofferenze") and watchlist ("incagli"), amounting to about 2.2%--significantly above the average for Italian banks. Although MPS' coverage of problems assets through provisioning, steadying at about 44% at end September 2012, is slightly above the average rate for Italian banks, we consider the absolute level of problem loans not covered by provisions to be high at approximately EUR13.1 billion, or about 9% of net loans and about 120% of Tier I capital. We have therefore lowered our assessment of the bank's risk position to "weak" from "moderate." In our "weak" assessment of the risk position we continue to take into account the significant risks we associate with MPS' very high concentration of long-term Italian government bonds, which are not fully captured by our RAC ratio. MPS has switched a large part of its bond portfolio to floating interest rates; consequently, MPS has a higher negative available-for-sale reserve than that of peers, which will take a long time to absorb. In line with the approach we communicated earlier this year (see "ECB's Funding "Bazooka" Gives Eurozone Banks Time To Reshape Their Business Models And Balance Sheets," published on Feb. 29, 2012), we have also revised MPS' funding to "below average" as our criteria define this term, to reflect the imbalances we see owing to the bank's higher-than-average reliance on European Central Bank (ECB) funding, which amounted to about EUR28.4 billion at end September 2012. In our view, MPS' ability to readdress imbalances built up in its funding profile depends on the deleveraging trends and funding conditions in both domestic and international markets. The weakening of our assessment of the bank's funding position has not, however, had a negative impact on our ratings as we incorporate a one-notch uplift over our SACP assessment to recognize that MPS' ongoing access to ECB funding facilities, particularly the long-term refinancing operations (LTROs), should in our view create time for it to implement plans to rebalance its funding profile to a more sustainable position. Our revised assessments of the bank's capital and earnings, risk position and funding profile led us to lower our assessment of MPS' SACP to 'b+' from 'bb+'. Our SACP continues to reflect the anchor of 'bbb' we assign to commercial banks operating in Italy (which is our starting point for assigning a bank a long-term rating), as well as our view of MPS' "adequate" business position and "adequate" liquidity, as our criteria define these terms. The ratings on MPS benefit from one notch of extraordinary government support to reflect our view of the "moderately high" likelihood that MPS would receive extraordinary financial support from the Italian government if needed. This is because of our view of MPS' "high" systemic importance in Italy, which we classify as "supportive" toward its banking sector. This is in addition to the two-notch uplift we apply over MPS's SACP to reflect the likelihood of short-term support. According to our methodology, we rate nondeferrable subordinated debt issued by banks in Italy a minimum of two notches below the SACP when the SACP is 'bb+' or lower. As such, we are lowering the ratings on MPS's subordinated debt to 'B-' from 'BB-' and placing them on CreditWatch with negative implications. Our 'CCC' rating on MPS's hybrid Tier 1 securities continues to reflect our view that the European authorities and the Italian regulator might impose restrictions on coupon payments where possible according to the contractual terms of the instruments. MPS has recognized additional impairments on goodwill in first-half 2012 amounting to about EUR 1.6 billion, which will lead the bank to report a loss in full year 2012, potentially triggering a deferral of the coupon payment on the bank's hybrid capital instruments. Under the terms and conditions of the Tier 1 securities, dividend deferral can only occur after 12 months have elapsed since the last dividend distribution or other discretionary distribution. We will monitor whether any potential conditions imposed by the European Commission as part of their approval of the restructuring plan may result in a greater likelihood of further loss absorption by the hybrid capital instruments. The 'CCC+' rating on MPS' Upper Tier 2 debt is one notch higher than the hybrid Tier 1 security because of the lower level of regulatory capital, which would trigger the principal write-down for the Upper Tier 2 instruments. We understand that the activation of principal write-down for Upper Tier 2 issues can only occur when capital has been lowered below the minimum level required by law. CreditWatch The negative CreditWatch listing mainly reflects the current uncertainties about the extent to which the capital support provided by the government will likely cushion potential deterioration of MPS' financial profile. We expect to resolve the CreditWatch placement once we have analyzed the characteristics of the capital instruments expected to be subscribed to by the government and determine the extent to which they meet our criteria to enable us to give them credit in our capital metrics. In the event that we consider the new capital instruments to have minimal equity content, we will assess the extent to which they may build a cushion that counterbalances some of the potential risks of further deterioration of MPS' financial profile. We will monitor MPS' updated business plan to be presented to the European Commission, as well as any potential conditions that the latter may impose as a condition to provide approval. In this context we will assess whether MPS' business position may be weakened by the impact of any potential conditionality imposed, or by pressures on its franchise from ongoing financial deterioration or by execution challenges its business plan may pose to restore its financial profile. The CreditWatch on MPS' subordinated debt reflects the possibility of the SACP falling further. We could affirm the ratings and remove them from CreditWatch if we believe that the quality of the capital instruments to be subscribed to by the government provides sufficient cushion to either improve our assessment of the bank's capital position or counterbalance the weaknesses we see in MPS' risk position. The affirmation would also likely require an assessment that the actions needed to restore MPS' financial profile would not be deemed in our view to be detrimental to its franchise. Ratings Score Snapshot Issuer Credit Rating BB+/Watch Neg/B SACP b+ Anchor bbb Business Position Adequate (0) Capital and Earnings Weak (-2) Risk Position Weak (-2) Funding Below Average Liquidity Adequate Support +3 GRE Support 0 Group Support 0 Short Term Support +2 Sovereign Support +1 Additional Factors 0

Ratings List Downgraded; CreditWatch/Outlook Action To From Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena SpA Counterparty Credit Rating BB+/Watch Neg/B BBB-/Negative/A-3 Certificate Of Deposit BB+/Watch Neg/B BBB- Senior Unsecured BB+/Watch Neg BBB- Subordinated B-/Watch Neg BB- Ratings Affirmed Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena SpA Junior Subordinated CCC+ MPS Capital Trust I Preferred Stock* CCC MPS Preferred Capital I LLC Preferred Stock* CCC *Guaranteed by Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena SpA 