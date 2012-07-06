FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P rates Golf Town Canada, Major Merger Sub 'B'
July 6, 2012 / 8:23 PM / in 5 years

TEXT-S&P rates Golf Town Canada, Major Merger Sub 'B'

Reuters Staff

10 Min Read

July 6 - Overview
     -- We are assigning our 'B' long-term corporate credit rating and stable 
outlook to golf specialty retailer Golf Town Canada Inc. and Major Merger Sub 
Inc. (to be succeeded by Golfsmith International Holdings Inc.)
     -- We are also assigning our 'B' issue-level rating and '4' recovery 
rating to the company's proposed C$150 million senior secured second-lien 
notes.
     -- We expect that Golfsmith International Holdings Inc. will succeed 
Major Merger Sub as issuer upon completion of its proposed acquisition by Golf 
Town.
     -- The ratings on the combined entity Golf Town and Golfsmith reflect 
what we consider its weak business risk profile, characterized by its exposure 
to the fragmented and discretionary golf specialty retail market, historically 
thin EBITDA margins and low returns on capital, and an aggressive financial 
risk profile with high debt leverage.

Rating Action
On July 6, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services assigned its 'B' long-term 
corporate credit rating and stable outlook to golf specialty retailer Golf 
Town Canada Inc. and Major Merger Sub Inc. (collectively, Golf Town). 

At the same time, Standard & Poor's assigned its 'B' issue-level rating and 
'4' recovery rating to the company's proposed C$150 million senior secured 
second-lien notes. We expect that Golfsmith International Holdings Inc. will 
succeed Major Merger Sub as issuer upon completion of its proposed acquisition 
by Golf Town.

Golf Town's subsidiary, Golf Town USA Holdings Inc., has agreed to acquire 
NASDAQ-traded Golfsmith for about US$109 million in cash plus assumed 
liabilities in a transaction the companies expect to close in July 2012. 
Subsequent to the acquisition, Golf Town and Golfsmith will be indirectly 
majority-owned by OMERS Administration Corp. (AAA/Stable/A-1+), the pension 
system for Ontario's municipal employees, with the remainder held by current 
and former members of management.

Rationale
The ratings on the entity comprising the combined Golf Town and Golfsmith 
reflect what we consider its weak business risk profile, characterized by its 
exposure to the fragmented and discretionary golf specialty retail market, 
historically thin EBITDA margins and low returns on capital, and an aggressive 
financial risk profile with high debt leverage. These weaknesses are offset 
somewhat, we believe, by the company's solid share of the golf retail segment 
in Canada, which we expect will contribute steady cash flow to support its 
higher debt-service requirements and growth plans in the U.S. The combined 
entity will be the largest specialty golf retailer in North America, with 
about 143 stores spread across 25 U.S. states and seven Canadian provinces, in 
addition to a growing e-commerce channel.
 
The combined retailers' business risk profile is weak in our opinion because 
of the highly competitive conditions that exist in specialty golf retailing 
stemming from the discretionary nature of spending and the high degree of 
fragmentation in sporting goods. For example, Golfsmith is the largest golf 
retailer by sales, but has only about a 10% market share, compared with Golf 
Town's solid share of about 35% in Canada. Consequently, the combined entity's 
historical profitability has been uneven, reflecting the differing market 
positions, relative efficiency and consistency of store offerings in either 
country, and stronger economic conditions in Canada than the U.S. in recent 
years. Combined reported EBITDA margins declined a significant 150 basis 
points (bps) to below 5% from 2008-2011, highlighting the company's exposure 
to weak economic conditions. That said, we are incorporating about 50 bps per 
year of reported EBITDA margin improvement in the next few years for expense 
leveraging amid improving sales, reasonably achievable synergies from the 
application of best practices across the Golf Town and Golfsmith platforms, 
and new store growth in the U.S.
 
Golf retail is a small niche, with less than C$10 billion of annual sales in 
North America. Moreover, this segment is economically sensitive, as 
demonstrated by the double-digit decline in rounds played, retail sales, and 
ultimately retail square footage since the 2008-2009 recession. That said, we 
believe that industry conditions could improve with increased consolidation, 
particularly in the U.S.; an ongoing shift to specialty retailers like Golf 
Town and Golfsmith, which typically offer better service; and low single-digit 
increases in consumer spending, consistent with our expectations of 1%-3% GDP 
growth in Canada and the U.S.
 
The combined post-acquisition financial risk profile, characterized by high 
debt leverage, is estimated at 4.5x-5.0x on a reported last 12 months basis 
pro forma for the transaction. That said, the preponderance of operating 
leases in the capital structure raises our adjusted debt to EBITDA to about 
7.0x, although we believe this will moderate to about 6.5x in 2013 with 
stronger earnings, which is consistent with our 'B' rating. We expect that the 
company's heavy interest burden will contribute to fully adjusted EBITDA 
interest coverage of about 2x in the next few years, which limits cash 
available for debt reduction, particularly considering its store expansion 
plans. As such, deleveraging in the next few years is largely a function of 
earnings enhancements from synergies and new stores, rather than debt 
reduction. Store expansions, however, are discretionary, which should enable 
the company to slow its cash usage in a scenario of weaker economic conditions 
or profitability. We view the shareholder loan from OMERS as an equity 
equivalent, and we remove it and the accruing noncash interest from our 
calculations of financial ratios. We believe that this instrument is used for 
financial efficiency, rather than increasing financial leverage for returns, 
and that using such an instrument to induce default would run counter to 
OMERS' economic incentives in this transaction. Moreover, contractual 
subordination and the restriction on cash payment of interest until the 
repayment of the secured notes support the credit quality of the more senior 
tranches.

Liquidity
We view the combined entity's liquidity as adequate, with about C$100 million 
drawn on its available facilities, including a new US$145 million asset-backed 
revolving credit facility. Upon closing in July, the amount drawn on its 
revolving credit facility is expected to be C$65 million. Our assessment of 
the company's liquidity is based on the following expectations:
     -- Liquidity sources will exceed uses by more than 1.2x in the next 12 
months;
     -- Liquidity sources will continue to exceed uses, even if EBITDA were to 
decline by 15% in the next 12 months; and
     -- The company has sound relationships with its banks and a satisfactory 
standing in the capital markets, underpinned by the strong positions of OMERS 
and OMERS Private Equity Inc., the entity responsible for identifying and 
managing OMERS' private equity investments.

Recovery analysis
We rate the proposed C$150 million senior secured second-lien notes 'B' (the 
same as the corporate credit rating on the company), with a '4' recovery 
rating, reflecting our expectation of average (30%-50%) recovery in a default 
scenario. Based on our estimated default valuation of C$200 million in 2015 
and 85% drawn on its revolver, we expect that second-lien noteholders would 
recover about 35% in our default scenario.


Outlook
The stable outlook incorporates our expectation of modest earnings 
improvements in the next several years that fund a significant portion of the 
company's growth. Assuming a stable capital structure, we estimate that fully 
adjusted debt leverage of below 7.0x and EBITDA interest coverage of more than 
1.5x should enable Golf Town to generate enough cash to fund its growth plans 
in the next few years. We could lower the rating by one notch if these 
thresholds are breached, which we estimate could occur if reported EBITDA 
margins declined below 5.5% beyond 2013 assuming 5%-10% revenue growth amid 
higher lease-adjusted debt and increased cash requirements for new-store 
working capital. That said, the company has significant flexibility in its 
growth plans, which could enable it to slow the pace of credit deterioration 
in a scenario of weaker profitability. The prospects for a higher rating in 
the next few years are limited because of constrained free cash flow and the 
likelihood of shareholder returns in the event of outperformance, although we 
could raise the rating if the combined Golf Town improved earnings such that 
it reduced fully adjusted leverage to below 5x on a sustainable basis.

Related Criteria And Research
     -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008
     -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Ratios And Adjustments, April 15, 2008
     -- Key Credit Factors: Business And Financial Risks In The Retail 
Industry, Sept. 18, 2008

Ratings List
Ratings Assigned


Golf Town Canada Inc.
Major Merger Sub, Inc.
 Corporate credit rating                B/Stable/--        
 Senior secured
  CAD150 mil nts due 12/31/2017         B                  
   Recovery rating                      4                  



Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 
column.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
