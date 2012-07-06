TEXT-S&P rates Cengage Learning Acquisitions notes

Overview -- U.S. higher education publisher Cengage Learning Acquisitions exchanged $710 million of its 10.5% senior notes due 2015 for $710 million of 12% senior secured, second-lien notes due 2019. -- We are assigning a 'CCC' rating to the 12% second-lien notes with a recovery rating of '6', and affirming our 'B-' corporate credit rating on parent Cengage Learning Holdings II L.P. -- The negative rating outlook reflects the potential for a downgrade if we become convinced operating performance will weaken further or that additional refinancing transactions will further narrow pro forma interest coverage. Rating Action On July 6, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services assigned Stamford, Conn.-based Cengage Learning Acquisitions Inc.'s $710 million of 12% senior secured second-lien notes due 2019 our issue-level rating of 'CCC' (two notches below the 'B-' corporate credit rating on parent Cengage Learning Holdings II L.P.). We assigned the notes a recovery rating of '6', indicating our expectation of negligible (0% to 10%) recovery for noteholders in the event of a payment default. We also affirmed all existing ratings, including the 'B-' corporate credit rating on Cengage Learning Holdings II L.P. The rating outlook is negative. Pro forma debt outstanding was $5.7 billion as of March 31, 2012. Rationale The 'B-' corporate credit rating on Cengage reflects our expectation that debt to EBITDA (after amortization of prepublication costs) will remain high, at more than 8x over the near term, and maturity pressures remain, even with this refinancing. In addition, prospects for meaningful revenue and EBIITDA growth are somewhat uncertain. We consider the company's business risk profile as "fair" (according to our criteria), based on its strong business position in U.S. higher education and professional training publishing. We assess Cengage's financial risk profile as "highly leveraged," reflecting high debt to EBITDA, thin pro forma interest coverage, and low discretionary cash flow compared to its debt burden. Cengage is the second-largest U.S. college textbook publisher and is slightly smaller than the higher education division of Pearson PLC, the market leader. Cengage has a good market position in the new textbook market. It has long-term contracts with leading textbook authors, and a heavy weighting of the sales mix toward higher margin backlist sales. Like its competitors, the company has been adversely affected by the growth of the rental textbook market, which has increased the availability of discounted used books. Cengage's sales to for-profit educational institutions are declining, because these buyers are experiencing enrollment pressures as a result of regulation that significantly tightens their marketing practices. In addition, lower funding from state and local governments is hurting the company's library reference business, though this is a small contributor to revenue. Under our base-case scenario, we expect minimal revenue and EBITDA growth in the fiscal years ending June 30, 2012 and 2013, as competition from the growing volume of used textbook rentals largely offsets an expected slight increase in overall college enrollment. In the seasonally weak third fiscal quarter ended March 31, 2012, revenue increased 6% while EBITDA declined 21.5% on unfavorable comparisons with the same quarter last year, which benefited from a nonrecurring incentive compensation reversal. On a comparable basis, EBITDA would have increased by roughly 10%. The EBITDA margin declined to 33% for the 12 months ended March 31, 2012, from 35% over the prior 12 months; we expect it to stay flat, at roughly 33% in fiscal 2012 and fiscal 2013. Cengage's debt leverage is considerably higher than that of its peers, which we view as a disadvantage in light of the potential for increased competitive pressure. Pro forma lease-adjusted debt to EBITDA (after amortization of prepublication costs) increased to 8.9x in the 12 months ended March 31, 2012, from 8.4x over the same period last year, due to overfunding of the April 2012 refinancing. This ratio is consistent with our indicative financial risk threshold of more than 5x that we associate with a "highly leveraged" financial profile. If Cengage continues to direct discretionary cash flow to debt repayment, we expect debt leverage to decline minimally, to the mid-8x area, in fiscal 2012 and to the low-8x area in fiscal 2013. We expect interest coverage to remain extremely thin, and that discretionary cash flow and EBITDA conversion to discretionary cash flow will decline in the next two years. Subject to the above EBITDA growth assumptions, we expect pro forma total interest coverage to remain flat at best, at about 1.25x in fiscal 2012 and potentially lower fiscal 2013 because of the higher average cost of debt. Pro forma EBITDA coverage of interest expense declined to 1.25x over the 12 months ended Dec. 31, 2012, from an actual level of 1.5x, because of higher interest expense resulting from recent refinancings. The company generated discretionary cash flow of roughly $165 million in the 12 months ended March 31, 2012. EBITDA conversion to discretionary cash flow increased to roughly 25% from slightly above 15% in the prior year period. We expect that the April refinancing and this transaction will reduce pro forma discretionary cash flow to roughly $65 million and conversion to about 10%. We believe the benefit of unfavorable interest rate swaps expiring in July 2013 could be more than offset by higher interest costs from additional refinancing. Liquidity Cengage has "less than adequate" sources of liquidity to more than cover its needs over the next 12 to 18 months, based on our assumption that future refinancing costs may be prohibitive. Relevant expectations and assumptions in our assessment of Cengage's liquidity profile are as follows: -- Because of Cengage's high debt burden and low discretionary cash flow to total debt, we do not believe it can absorb high impact, low probability shocks. -- We expect sources of liquidity over the next 12 months to exceed uses by 1.2x or more, but this ratio could fall well below 1x in the 24- to 36-month period. -- Compliance with maintenance covenants would survive a 15% to 20% drop in EBITDA--and even more severe declines, in our view. -- Although we believe the April amendment and extension transaction and July debt exchanged improved Cengage's maturity structure, in light of debt trading levels of the company's public debt issues, we believe there is less clarity surrounding its standing in the credit markets. We view low trading levels as posing an incentive for the company to consider a subpar buyback or exchange. Liquidity sources include pro forma cash balances of $221 million as of March 31, 2012, a $225 million non-extended revolving credit facility due July 2013, and a $300 million extended revolving credit facility due 2017. Cash balances supplement seasonal working capital borrowings, which occur during the first half of the calendar year. We expect that pro forma discretionary cash flow will remain in the area of $65 million in fiscal 2012 and 2013, absent potentially higher interest costs resulting from additional refinancing. Near-term pro forma debt maturities consist of $1.5 billion of the low-cost, non-extended term loan due July 2014, the $550 million add-on term loan due July 2014. The maturity dates of both the extended term loan due 2017 and the extended revolving credit facility due 2017 will revert to October 2014 if more than $350 million of 10.5% senior notes due January 2015 remain outstanding as of that date. We believe that this is now unlikely as a result of the exchange, which leaves only $477 million of the issue outstanding. However, based on recent trading levels of the company's roughly $860 million of total unsecured debt, we believe that the costs of refinancing could be prohibitive. The company has a satisfactory cushion of compliance with the senior secured leverage covenant of 7.75x--the only financial test, which does not step down over the life of the agreement. Senior secured leverage remained flat at 4.6x on March 31, 2012, versus a year ago, representing a 41% EBITDA margin of compliance. Outlook The negative outlook reflects the company's high debt leverage and low interest coverage metrics, which we believe will have to improve for the company to be able to refinance debt maturities. We could lower the rating to 'CCC+' if revenue and EBITDA again decline, and especially if discretionary cash flow swings negative. This could occur if enrollments decline or pressure increases from textbook rentals, and weakness in the library reference business continues. Specifically, an EBITDA decline of 10% over the next year would reduce pro forma EBITDA coverage of total interest (after prepublication costs) to only 1.1x. We will also continue to monitor low trading levels of the company's unsecured debt, which might suggest that a subpar exchange offer would be among alternatives that management could consider. We would most likely view such a transaction as a selective default. We could revise the outlook to stable if the company continues to make progress in addressing its debt burden and if operating performance remains stable. More specifically, we believe that if operating performance continues to improve so that pro forma interest coverage approaches the 1.4x area, the company could have somewhat better prospects of refinancing unsecured debt maturities, depending on the state of the credit markets. Related Criteria And Research -- Methodology And Assumptions: Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011 -- Criteria Guidelines For Recovery Ratings, Aug. 10, 2009 -- Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009 -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008 Ratings List Ratings Affirmed Cengage Learning Holdings II L.P. Corporate Credit Rating B-/Negative/-- New Ratings Cengage Learning Acquisitions Inc. Senior Secured US$710 mil 12.00% nts due 2019 CCC Recovery Rating 6 Ratings Affirmed; Recovery Ratings Unchanged Cengage Learning Acquisitions Inc. Senior Secured B Recovery Rating 2 Senior Unsecured CCC Recovery Rating 6 Subordinated CCC Recovery Rating 6 Cengage Learning Holdco Inc. Senior Unsecured CCC Recovery Rating 6