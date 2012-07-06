FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-Fitch cuts Brookfield Incorporacoes S.A.
July 6, 2012 / 8:52 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-Fitch cuts Brookfield Incorporacoes S.A.

Reuters Staff

11 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
    July 6 - Fitch Ratings has downgraded Brookfield Incorporacoes S.A.
 (Brookfield Incorporacoes) and Brookfield Sao Paulo Empreendimentos 
Imobiliarios S.A. (Brookfield SP) ratings, and related issuances, as follows: 

Brookfield Incorporacoes
--Long-term foreign currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR)to 'BB-' from 'BB'; 
--Long-term local currency IDR to 'BB-', from 'BB'; 
--Long-term National Scale rating to 'A+(bra)'from 'AA-(bra)'; 
--BRL100 million first debenture issuance due 2013 to 'A+(bra)' from 'AA-(bra)';
--BRL366 million second debenture issuance; first series of BRL285 million due 
in 2014 and second series of BRL81 million due in 2016,to 'A+(bra)' from 
'AA-(bra)'; 
--BRL300 million third debenture issuance; first series of BRL150 million due in
2015 and second series of BRL150 million due in 2016, to 'A+(bra)'  from
'AA-bra)' ;  
--BRL300 million fourth debenture issuance due 2016 to 'A+(bra)' from 
'AA-(bra)'.

Brookfield SP
--Long-term foreign currency IDR to 'BB-, from 'BB'; 
--Long-term local currency IDR to 'BB-' from 'BB'; 
--Long-term National Scale rating to 'A+(bra)' from 'AA-(bra)'. 
The Rating Outlook for the corporate ratings is Stable.

The rating downgrades reflect Fitch's expectations of a significant weakening of
Brookfield Incorporacoes's credit metrics in 2012, and well above Fitch's 
initial expectations of more stable leverage. The company has reported an 
increase in debt higher than expectedand net leverage should substantially 
increase to levels above 5 times by the end of 2012. Fitch expects a gradual 
deleverage process in 2013; however, it should not be strong enough to 
returncredit metrics to the more conservative levels reported by Brookfield 
Incorporacoes in previous years.

The company's operating results were negatively affected by project costs higher
than initial budget, and cancellations of sales contracts, net of the 
corresponding re-sales and cost reversal, which together amounted to BRL39.1 
million in the first quarter of 2012 and a higher degree of new adjustments 
should occur during the second quarter. 

Brookfield Incorporacoes has the important challenge to ensure adequate 
operating margins and reduce leverage to levels historically reported, as well 
as to increase the participation of lines from the Housing Financial System 
(SFH) in its debt structure. The company's operating results should continue to 
be affected by the lower margins of older projects, which should be delivered 
over the next 18 months.

Fitch understands that in 2012 and 2013, Brookfield Incorporacoes' business will
remain exposed to the challenges of astrong competitive environment, cost 
pressure, higher cancellation of sales contracts, and slower approvals process 
of projects. Since the middle of 2010, the company has implemented a series of 
measures to enhance internal credit processes, collection, transfer of 
homebuyers' receivables to financial institutions, and client assistance, which 
together with the expected higher operating cash inflows from the increased 
delivery of projects, should contribute to the recovery of the company's 
operating results in 2013.

Brookfield Incorporacoes' ratings remain supported by the company's size as one 
of the five largest developers in Brazil, conservative liquidity position, 
strong brand and experience in the industry, as well as its integrated 
operational structure and adequate debt amortization profile. The integration 
with and support from the controlling shareholder, Brookfield Asset Management 
Inc. (BAM; rated 'BBB' by Fitch) and adequate corporate governance standards 
have also been considered inFitch's analysis.

The ratings of Brookfield SP reflect the ratings of its holding company, 
Brookfield Incorporacoes, which are based on the consolidated position of 
Brookfield Incorporacoes and its 100% ownership of Brookfield SP, which operates
as a regional unit, fully integrated into Brookfield Incorporacoes. 

Costs Overruns and Cancellation of Sales Contracts Impact Credit Metrics

Brookfield Incorporacoes' operating results and credit metrics were affected by 
costs above budget and an increased level of cancellations of sales contracts. 
In the latest 12 months (LTM) ended March 2012, the company reported EBITDA of 
BRL711 million and EBITDA margin of 19.4%. These figures compare with BRL787 
million and 21.1% in 2011, respectively. This reduction reflects the recognition
of project costs above initial forecast, in the amount of BRL21.4 million, and 
cancellation of sales contracts, net of re-sales and cost reversal, of BRL17.7 
million, and higher general and administrative expenses in the first quarter of 
2012.  Additional cost adjustments on projects and new cancellations of sales 
contracts should occur in the second quarter of 2012 and Fitch expects EBITDA 
margin to fall to around 13% in 2012. Brookfield Incorporacoes has the challenge
to recover its operating margins in 2013 to parameters in line with the 
historical levels, once projects launched in 2007 and 2008(which have lower 
margins), are delivered.

High Leverage Is a Concern

Brookfield Incorporacoes' leverage should substantially increase in 2012. In the
LTM ended March 2012, total debt/adjusted EBITDA and net debt/adjusted EBITDA 
ratios increased to 5.3x and 3.6x, from 4.1x and 2.9x, respectively, in 2011, 
and 2.7x and 1.6x in 2010. Higher debt levels, combined with weaker operating 
results, should result in net leverage higher than 5.0x in 2012, well above 
Fitch's initial expectations and weak for the current rating category. Fitch 
expects a recovery of Brookfield Incorporacoes' operating results and leverage 
reduction to more adequate levels in 2013 and this was incorporated into the 
ratings. It will be important that the company achieve these expectations to 
avoid new ratings pressures.

The company's total debt increased to BRL3.7 billion at end March 2012, from 
BRL2 billion at end 2010, while net debt increased to BRL2.6 billion from BRL1.2
billion over the same period. This increase was a result of strong growth in 
project launches. The company reported project launches of BRL3 billion of 
potential sales value (PSV) in 2010, BRL3.9 billion in 2011 and, for 2012, 
project launches should be between BRL4 billion and BRL4.2 billion.

Liquidity Remains Strong

Brookfield Incorporacoes has a conservative strategy to preserve strong cash 
reserves. As of March 31, 2012, cash and marketable securities was BRL1.142 
billion. The company reported BRL540 million of debt maturing up to end-2012 and
BRL1.152 billion in 2013, of which BRL1.016 billion is related to corporate 
debt. By the end of 2014, corporate debt maturities amount to BRL1.416 billion. 
The company benefits from potential liquidity supported by BRL755 million of 
receivables of units concluded and sold, not linked to debt at end March 2012.

Cash Flow from Operations Should Remain Pressured in 2012

Brookfield Incorporacoes' operational cash generation remains weak. In the LTM 
period ended March 2012, funds from operations (FFO) were negative BRL39 
million, while cash flow from operations (CFFO) was negative BRL883 million. 
These figures compare with positive FFO of BRL124 million and negative CFFO of 
BRL925 million in 2011. Fitch expects CFFO to remain negative in 2012, but 
become positive in 2013 due to the higher scheduled delivery of projects.

Still Low SFH Debt

Brookfield Incorporacoes' debt structure remains less conservative due to the 
high participation of corporate debt in the company's debt profile. As of March 
31, 2012, corporate debt accounted for 72% of total debt, as the company 
financed the business expansion mainly with debentures and working capital 
lines.

The still low participation of SFH financings, at 28% of total debt, increases 
refinancing risk, as SFH financings are guaranteed by specific receivables of 
the units sold and in construction and liquidated through the transfer of these 
receivables following delivery of the units. Fitch expects a more intense 
utilization of SFH lines in 2012, following the already approved and scheduled 
disbursements for residential projects..

Solid History in the Brazilian Market

Brookfield Incorporacoes is among the five largest real estate companies in 
Brazil, in project launches and revenues, and has operated in the industry for 
over30 years in residential and commercial projects. The company counts on an 
ample and diversified land bank, by income segment and region, of BRL17 billion 
of PSV, which may cover around 4.3 years of project launches.

Brookfield Incorporacoes has maintained a good sales rate on project launches 
and inventories, even net of cancellations of sales contracts. In 2011, the 
company launched BRL3.930 billion of PSV of projects and BRL380 million in the 
first quarter of 2012. The sales over supply ratio, net of cancellation of sales
contracts, was 21% in the first quarter of 2012, compared to an average of 26% 
by quarter in 2011, which is adequate for the sector. The favorable sales 
oversupply ratio has contributed to preserve adequate levels of inventories, of 
which, 7% of the total inventory, or BRL216 million, was composed of concluded 
units at the end of March 2012.

Key Rating Drivers

Brookfield Incorporacoes' ratings could be negatively affected in the case of 
cost adjustments of projects above expectations, reducing the company's 
operating margins and increasing leverage. Negative rating actions could also 
result from a liquidity reduction or a more unstable macroeconomic environment, 
which may impact the company's and the homebuilding sector's fundamentals, or by
disappointments related to the expectation of gradual deleverage in 2013.

Positive rating actions could be driven by a leverage reduction to more 
conservative parameters, combined with a positive and more robust cash flow from
operations. Lower participation of corporate debt, combined with a consistent 
improvement of the company's capacity to generate free cash flow and preserve 
strong liquidity position, could also contribute to positive rating actions.

 (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
