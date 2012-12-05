TEXT-Fitch to raise Florida Gulf Coast University Financing revs

Dec 5 - On the effective date of Dec. 13, 2012, Fitch Ratings will upgrade to 'AA-/F1+', Outlook Stable, from 'A/F1', Outlook Stable, the ratings currently assigned to the $6,000,000 (currently outstanding $5,600,000) Florida Gulf Coast University Financing Corporation Capital Improvement revenue bonds, series 2007B (Student Union Project). The long-term 'AA-' rating is based on the higher of the 'AA-' rating assigned by Fitch to BMO Harris Bank, N.A (rated 'AA-/F1+', Outlook Stable), which will provide an irrevocable direct-pay substitute letter of credit (LOC) securing the bonds, and the 'A' underlying rating assigned by Fitch to the bonds.Rating Guidelines for Letter of Credit-Supported Bonds