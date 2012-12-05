TEXT-S&P cuts Morpheus (European Loan Conduit No. 19) loan rating

OVERVIEW -- The class D and E subordinate loans experienced interest shortfalls on the November 2012 interest payment date. -- We have therefore lowered our rating on the class D loan. At the same time, we have affirmed our rating on the class E loan. -- Morpheus (European Loan Conduit No. 19) is a 2004 vintage CMBS transaction that is currently backed by 71 small loans secured on mainly U.K. commercial real estate. -- The ratings in this transaction are based on our criteria for rating European CMBS. However, these criteria are under review. As a result of this review, our future European CMBS criteria may differ from the current criteria. The criteria change may affect the ratings on all outstanding notes in this transaction. LONDON (Standard & Poor's) Dec. 5, 2012--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today lowered its credit rating on Morpheus (European Loan Conduit No. 19) PLC's class D subordinate loan. At the same time, we have affirmed our 'D (sf)' rating on the class E subordinate loan. Our ratings on the class A, B, and C notes are unaffected by today's rating actions (see list below). Today's rating actions reflect our opinion on cash flow disruptions in the transaction. They have not resulted from a change in our opinion on the default probability and likely recovery associated with the remaining pool of loans backing the transaction. As reflected in the November 2012 cash manager report, the issuer failed to meet its interest payment obligation under the notes on the November 2012 interest payment date (IPD). This follows a similar interest payment failure on the previous August 2012 IPD. As of November 2012, these two classes of notes accrued a cumulative interest shortfall amount of GBP225,728 (compared with GBP87,675 on the previous payment date). The existing interest shortfall on the class D loan is still minor in our view, and may reduce at future payment dates dependent upon nonrecurring fees/expenses. These interest shortfalls are primarily due to the paydown of loans in the transaction. A further five loans have been paid down between the August 2012 and November 2012 payment dates, meaning that the transaction has now paid down by approximately 90.7%. The weighted-average margin on the remaining loans has been reduced while the weighted-average cost of the notes and prior ranking expenses have increased. The revenue receipts were therefore not sufficient to cover issuer expenses and the margin on the notes on the November 2012 payment date. In this transaction, the class D and E loans are subject to an available funds cap (AFC). The AFC reduces interest payable to these two classes of loans to the amount of cash available (left after servicing the senior ranked classes of notes) if the mismatch results from loan repayments. The unpaid amounts, however, are deferred instead of being extinguished, and therefore don't meet our view of the AFC as a pass-through mechanism. As our ratings address timely payment of interest, we have not given credit to the AFC in our analysis. The transaction parties have confirmed to us that the liquidity facility was not available to cover the interest shortfalls on the class D or E loans because the AFC was activated. We do not expect these two loans to be able to pay full due and overdue interest on future payment dates, given the absence of adequate excess spread to mitigate the risk of interest shortfalls. Any rise in transaction expenses would increase the possibility of further interest shortfalls on future payment dates. However, any subsequent rise in interest shortfall levels are unlikely to affect our ratings on the class A, B, and C notes due to the adequate protection received from the liquidity facility to mitigate cash flow disruptions. Conversely, any reduction in transaction expenses, particularly those nonrecurring expenses experienced in November 2012, may result in interest shortfalls being reduced. Our ratings address timely payment of interest, payable quarterly in arrears, and payment of principal not later than the legal final maturity date (in November 2029). We have therefore affirmed our 'D (sf)' rating on the class E loan and lowered to 'CCC (sf)' from 'B (sf)' our rating on the class D loan because of the November 2012 interest shortfalls. We have not lowered our rating on the class D loan to 'D (sf)' because the existing interest shortfall, in our view, remains minor and may be reduced in the future depending on nonrecurring fees/expenses. We continue to monitor the situation. Further rating actions would likely be warranted if the risk of interest shortfalls were to increase. Morpheus (European Loan Conduit No. 19) is a commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) true sale transaction that at closing was backed by 419 loans secured on mainly U.K. commercial real estate properties. As of November 2012, the number of underlying loans has reduced to 71 (from 76 in August 2012). The initial note balance of GBP581.9 million has reduced to GBP54.3 million. The legal maturity date of the notes is November 2029. POTENTIAL EFFECTS OF PROPOSED CRITERIA CHANGES On Nov. 7, 2012, we published our updated criteria for rating European CMBS (see "European CMBS Methodology And Assumptions"). The criteria update refines the approach to rating European CMBS transactions, and provides a more transparent framework for analysing the commercial real estate assets and transaction structures commonly associated with European CMBS. We expect that the criteria update will have a moderate impact on outstanding ratings on European CMBS, based on a sample of transactions we tested. The impact on investment-grade ratings is likely to be greater than that on speculative-grade ratings. These criteria will be effective for all in-scope ratings from Dec. 6, 2012, at which time we expect to place all the ratings likely to be affected on CreditWatch. We expect to resolve any rating changes within six months of the effective date of the criteria. STANDARD & POOR'S 17G-7 DISCLOSURE REPORT SEC Rule 17g-7 requires an NRSRO, for any report accompanying a credit rating relating to an asset-backed security as defined in the Rule, to include a description of the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms available to investors and a description of how they differ from the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms in issuances of similar securities. The Rule applies to in-scope securities initially rated (including preliminary ratings) on or after Sept. 26, 2011. If applicable, the Standard & Poor's 17g-7 Disclosure Report included in this credit rating report is available at "RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH -- European CMBS Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 7, 2012 -- Application Of Property Evaluation Methodology In European CMBS Transactions, Nov. 7, 2012 -- Criteria For Assigning 'CCC+', 'CCC', 'CCC-', And 'CC' Ratings, Oct. 1, 2012 -- CMBS Global Property Evaluation Methodology, Sept. 5, 2012 -- Standard & Poor's Ratings Definitions, June 22, 2012 -- European Structured Finance Scenario And Sensitivity Analysis: The Effects Of The Top Five Macroeconomic Factors, March 14, 2012 -- Global Structured Finance Scenario And Sensitivity Analysis: The Effects Of The Top Five Macroeconomic Factors, Nov. 4, 2011 -- Principles Of Credit Ratings, Feb. 16, 2011 -- Timeliness Of Payments: Grace Periods, Guarantees, And Use of 'D' and 'SD' Ratings, Dec. 23, 2010 -- Methodology: Credit Stability Criteria, May 3, 2010 -- Rating U.S. CMBS In The Face Of Interest Shortfalls, Feb 23, 2006 -- European CMBS Monthly Bulletin, published monthly RATINGS LIST Class Rating To From Morpheus (European Loan Conduit No. 19) PLC GBP581.883 Million Commercial Mortgage-Backed Floating-Rate Notes And Subordinated Loans Rating Lowered D Loan CCC (sf) B (sf) Rating Affirmed E Loan D (sf) Ratings Unaffected A A (sf) B A (sf) C A (sf)