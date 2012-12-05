FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P: Atlantic Broadband ratings unaffected by acquisition
December 5, 2012 / 6:10 PM / in 5 years

TEXT-S&P: Atlantic Broadband ratings unaffected by acquisition

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 5 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that its 'B+'
corporate credit rating on Quincy, Mass.-based cable-TV provider Atlantic
Broadband Finance LLC remains on CreditWatch with positive implications
following the Nov. 30, 2012, 
acquisition of the company by Montreal-based cable operator Cogeco Cable Inc. 
 (BB+/Stable/--). We view Atlantic Broadband's stand-alone credit
profile as `b+'. The key consideration for a potential upgrade of the corporate
credit rating on Atlantic Broadband will be our assessment of the strategic,
longer term importance of Atlantic Broadband to Cogeco.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
