FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT-S&P assigns Clipper Acquisitions prelim 'BB+' rating
Sections
Featured
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Lifestyle
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Interactive: Trump's impact on energy and the environment
Energy and Environment
Interactive: Trump's impact on energy and the environment
In Mosul, informers played a vital role against Islamic State
Iraq
In Mosul, informers played a vital role against Islamic State
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 5, 2012 / 6:15 PM / in 5 years

TEXT-S&P assigns Clipper Acquisitions prelim 'BB+' rating

Reuters Staff

9 Min Read

Overview
     -- On Aug. 9, an affiliate of The Carlyle Group, in partnership with
TCW management, signed a definitive agreement to create a newly formed entity, 
Clipper Acquisitions Corp.
     -- Clipper will then acquire 100% of TCW Group Inc. The transaction is 
expected to close on Dec. 31, 2012.
     -- We are assigning a preliminary 'BB+' counterparty credit rating on 
Clipper and a preliminary 'BB+' issue-level rating on the company's proposed 
senior secured term loan. 
     -- The outlook is stable. We expect that upon the consummation of the 
Carlyle transaction, TCW Group will modestly increase AUM to generate, on a 
pro forma basis, an EBITDA margin of 27%-30%, debt leverage of 2.9x, and 
interest coverage of 6.9x.

Rating Action
On Dec. 5, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services assigned its preliminary 
'BB+' counterparty credit rating on Clipper Acquisitions Corp. The outlook is 
stable. At the same time, we assigned our preliminary 'BB+' issue-level rating 
on the company's proposed $355 million, seven-year senior secured term loan to 
be issued to finance a portion of the transaction. The ratings are subject to 
review upon receipt of final information.


Rationale
Our preliminary ratings on Clipper are based on the company's solid franchise 
(especially in U.S. fixed-income investment management), good distribution 
capability, experienced management team, and strong investment performance 
track record. On Aug. 9, an affiliate of The Carlyle Group, in partnership 
with TCW management, signed a definitive agreement to create Clipper 
Acquisitions, which will then acquire 100% of TCW Group Inc. In our view, the 
increased management ownership and TCW's expected access to the Carlyle 
platform upon the consummation of the transaction are also rating strengths.

However, several factors offset these strengths. TCW has a significant 
proportion of its assets under management (AUM) in fixed-income securities; 
on-balance-sheet liquidity, on a pro forma basis, is weak; and the expected 
debt leverage, at 2.9x, is in line with speculative-grade ratings. TCW's 
litigation history--including considerable sums paid for litigation expenses 
related to the departure of its fixed-income manager in late 2009--and the 
negative tangible equity when the transaction closes are also negative rating 
considerations.

In our opinion, the company has a respected brand name in the U.S. 
fixed-income platform and a growing presence internationally. The company has 
52% of AUM in the institutional channel, with nearly 1,300 institutional and 
private clients, and 48% of AUM in the retail channel, with more than 1.8 
million retail accounts. 

We view TCW's management team as experienced. The senior management team has 
been together for a decade and has more than 25 years of asset management 
experience. We also view the transaction favorably because management's 
ownership in the company is expected to initially increase to 26% from 17%, 
and 10 of the senior management members signed five-year employment contracts 
before the transaction was announced, implying that the team will stay 
together. We also believe that access to the Carlyle distribution platform 
will benefit TCW since Carlyle has significant institutional expertise in 
asset management.

TCW differentiates itself from its rated peers with strong investment 
performance, especially in its U.S. fixed-income and international strategies. 
More than 95% of U.S. fixed-income and international AUM has beaten its 
benchmarks on year-to-date, one-year, three-year, and five-year bases as of 
Sept. 30, 2012. Similarly, 92% of its $45.3 billion of mutual fund assets is 
rated 4 or 5 stars by Morningstar as of Sept. 30, 2012.

AUM is highly concentrated in fixed income. As of Sept. 30, 82% of total AUM 
was invested in fixed-income products. Of this amount, 59% of AUM was in U.S. 
fixed-income products. We believe that TCW's AUM is fairly diversified among 
various fixed-income strategies, but an increasing interest rate in the U.S. 
or any adverse impact on the U.S. economy could lead to a decline in AUM. But 
despite historically low interest rates, investors continue to pile money into 
bond funds, which has benefited TCW in terms of net asset inflows. Companywide 
net asset inflows totaled $7.9 billion in 2010, $3 billion in 2011, and $7.2 
billion in the nine months ended 2012.

Upon Carlyle's acquisition of the company, we expect the company will pay off 
the existing indebtedness ($152 million as of Sept. 30, 2012), and $355 
million will be the only outstanding debt. Therefore, we expect debt to EBITDA 
on a pro forma basis to be 2.9x for the 12 months ended Sept. 30, 2012, which 
we view as adequate for the 'BB+' rating. We expect the corresponding 
EBITDA-to-interest coverage ratio to be 6.9x, which we also believe is in line 
with the rating. 

We view TCW's on-balance-sheet liquidity as weak. The company anticipates 
having only $24 million of on-balance-sheet cash and cash equivalents on a pro 
forma basis after the transaction closes. In addition, excess cash flow 
available after mandatory debt payments is approximately $60 million on an 
annual basis, which we view as insufficient if the company were to face a 
liquidity crunch. Furthermore, if the company funds any acquisitions with cash 
on hand, that would further strain its liquidity position. Nevertheless, the 
$50 million undrawn revolver availability somewhat diversifies the company's 
funding profile and alleviates some of these liquidity concerns. 

TCW has been involved with costly and lengthy litigation during the past few 
years, which we view as a negative ratings factor. The most significant 
litigation concerned the 2009 departure of Jeffrey Gundlach, TCW's 
fixed-income portfolio manager who managed approximately $60 billion of AUM. 
In the end, TCW lost approximately $30 billion of fixed-income AUM and 40 
staff. By the end of 2011, the company had resolved all of the 
Gundlach-related litigation.  

With the Carlyle acquisition, the company anticipates it will record goodwill 
and intangible assets of approximately $259 million, which would then increase 
the total goodwill and intangibles on the balance sheet to $550 million. This 
would yield negative tangible equity of $136 million. Because of the 
non-balance-sheet-intensive nature of asset management, we are more tolerant 
of asset managers that have negative tangible equity. However, we believe a 
minimum of positive tangible equity is necessary to absorb unexpected losses.

Outlook
The stable outlook reflects our expectation that upon the consummation of the 
Carlyle transaction, the company will modestly increase AUM over the next 
12-18 months to generate an EBITDA margin of 27%-30%, debt leverage of 2.9x, 
and interest coverage of 6.9x.

We could lower the ratings if the company takes on more debt than the assumed 
$355 million to fund the transaction, fails to replace the declining AUM and 
fees from EIG and the Crescent JV relationship with new AUM, or experiences 
significant net asset outflows, which ultimately hinder its operating 
performance such that debt leverage increases to more than 3.5x and interest 
coverage falls to less than 5.0x.

We could raise the ratings if TCW increases its AUM substantially, is able to 
diversify its business mix, and improves its financial profile, including its 
debt leverage and interest coverage metrics (less than 2.3x and more than 
8.2x, respectively, on a sustained basis), on-balance-sheet liquidity, and 
tangible equity.

Related Criteria And Research
Rating Asset Management Companies, March 18, 2004

Ratings List
New Rating

Clipper Acquisitions Corp.
 Counterparty Credit Rating             BB+(prelim)/Stable/--      
 Senior Secured                         BB+(prelim)                



Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 
column.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.